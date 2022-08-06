Colts' Tentative Plan For Playing Starters In Preseason Games Coming Into Focus

Head coach Frank Reich said on Saturday he'll probably play his starters a little bit more than in years past in two of the Colts' three preseason games. 

Aug 06, 2022 at 07:24 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

WESTFIELD, Ind. – It feels a little hard to believe, but when Frank Reich stepped to the microphone for a press conference Saturday afternoon, he did so exactly one week from kickoff of the Colts' preseason opener.

Yes, Colts football – even in preseason form – is one week away (or less, if you're reading this on Sunday).

The Colts haven't set a firm plan for how much they'll play their starters in their three preseason games (Aug. 13 at Buffalo, Aug. 20 vs. Detroit, Aug. 27 vs. Tampa Bay). But Reich said the blueprint is for starters to play a little more than in years past – although, again, he stressed that everything is still tentative, and it wouldn't be a significant jump in playing time.

"I'm just talking incremental – maybe an extra series from what we would normally do. Nothing is etched in stone," Reich said. "Chris (Ballard) and I have talked about this at length. It's like, generally speaking in the first game, it's a quarter. It will be a quarter but it really depends how many plays per series and all that stuff. We kind of have a play number. Then we'll make individual exceptions as needed, and we will determine that. That can only be determined as we get to that day.

"I would say in general, right now the plan would be to play a little bit more."

Players who will not play in the preseason will be determined on a case-by-case basis closer to kickoff, Reich said, but he added he wants every player to approach these preseason games like they'll play in them.

The exception here likely will be the Colts' second preseason game against the Lions, which will come on the heels of back-to-back joint practices with Detroit at Grand Park.

"Because we're having competitive practices against them, there's a good chance the starters won't play in that game because we've got two good days of work against them, it's highly competitive," Reich said. "(Head coach) Dan (Campbell) and I have already talked so that will probably likely be the plan for that game."

But no matter which players are on the field, and for how long they're on the field, the Colts will play a preseason game one week from Saturday.

"There's nothing like getting out there and playing live football," Reich said. "There's just nothing like it. It's what's so great about this game. It really takes guys to another level. I think it's good for everybody to get out there and play."

Related Content

news

Postcards From Camp: Nyheim Hines Shines, Defense Makes Plays In Second Padded Practice

The Colts held their sixth practice – the second one in full pads – of 2022 training camp on Thursday. Here's what you need to know from the day's work at Grand Park.

news

Colts See Bernhard Raimann's Development Being On The Right Track In Training Camp

The Colts selected Raimann in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and the rookie left tackle has been getting his first taste of training camp over the last week.

news

Postcards From Camp: Kylen Granson, Ashton Dulin Stand Out; Alec Pierce Keeps Learning From Matt Ryan, Stephon Gilmore

The Colts held their fifth training camp practice of 2022 on Wednesday at Grand Park. Check out a few highlights from the day, and some perspective on how Alec Pierce's first week of training camp went.

news

Postcards From Camp: 'Football Starts Today' As Colts Put Pads On For First Practice

The Colts held their fourth training camp practice of 2022 on Tuesday at Grand Park – and it was the team's first in full pads. Here's everything you need to know from the day in Westfield.

news

First-Year Coach Reggie Wayne Bringing 'It' Factor To Colts Wide Receiver Room

Colts coaches and players have been roundly impressed by how Reggie Wayne has approached his training camp as the team's wide receivers coach.

news

August 7 Colts Training Camp Practice Sold Out

Tickets to the Indianapolis Colts practice scheduled for Sunday, August 7 at Grand Park Sports Campus are sold out.

news

Colts Assistant GM Ed Dodds And Chief Personnel Executive Morocco Brown On Matt Ryan, Yannick Ngakoue, Bernhard Raimann And 2022 Season

Dodds and Brown sat down with the media on Friday to look ahead to the 2022 Colts season.

news

Postcards From Camp: Parris Campbell, Isaiah Rodgers Among Colts' Practice Standouts In Front Of Capacity Crowd

The Colts held their third training camp practice of 2022 on Saturday night in front of a packed house at Grand Park. Here's everything you need to know from the evening's work.

news

How Parris Campbell And Matt Ryan's 'Bread And Butter' Can Mesh For 2022 Colts

Parris Campbell and Matt Ryan have shown a strong connection over the first few days of training camp.

news

Postcards From Camp: Yannick Ngakoue Is Already Making An Impact On Both Sides Of The Ball

The Colts held their second training camp practice of 2022 on Thursday in front of a packed house at Grand Park in Westfield. Here's everything you need to know from the day's work, including how Yannick Ngakoue is making a strong early impression.

news

'We've Never Practiced That Fast:' Matt Ryan's Up-Tempo Emphasis Is Keeping The Colts Focused, Engaged And Efficient During Training Camp

The Colts have ended practice 10 minutes early the last two days not because they're doing less work, but because they're doing their work more efficiently. And that's all thanks to Matt Ryan.

Super Hero Pack

Super Hero Pack

Get all 3 AFC South home matchups PLUS an exclusive "Blue" bobblehead for just $130!

GET YOUR PACK!
Advertising