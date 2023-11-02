Practice Notebook

Presented by

Practice Notebook: Kwity Paye credits his mother for his strong game against the New Orleans Saints

Paye had a season-high six tackles Week 8 against the New Orleans Saints.

Nov 02, 2023 at 03:48 PM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

Kwity Practice

Last Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints was a big day for Kwity for multiple reasons. The biggest was he had a very special guest in attendance.

For the first time in his NFL career, Kwity's mother Agnes was inside Lucas Oil Stadium to watch him play. Though she'd come to other games of his, most recently last season's Week 9 game against the Patriots, Paye said her presence at this game was a bit more special.

"It was great to have her just come to Indy," Paye said. "She's been wanting to come check out the house and see how I'm living here, so it was great to have her here."

He even had a pre-game outfit picked out in her honor. Donning traditional African garb for the first time this season, Paye said it was a way to honor their Liberian roots.

"I was gonna wear [it] a couple of weeks ago, but I was like, 'Nah, I'm gonna save it for my mom whenever she comes.' and it just so happened to fall on Halloween," Paye said. "So, then people were like, 'Oh, is that an African costume?' or something like that. So, it was kind of funny, but I was saving it for her."

Paye in AG

Even more impressive than what he wore to the stadium was what he did when he was inside of it.

Though it came in a losing effort, Paye had a season-high six tackles and a tackle for loss. Per Pro Football Focus, he had the second-highest run defense grade on the team (77.8).

"I was just trying to do my best," Paye said. "Try to make sure my name was called a bunch that game and try to perform for her."

For as long as Paye could remember, Agnes had gone above and beyond for him.

Whether that be immigrating Paye and his older brother Komotay Koffie to the United States to give them a better life or allowing him to attend Bishop Hendricken High School, an expensive Catholic school that she could hardly afford, Paye said the least he can do is thrive on the football field.

"I think a lot of us have somebody that we play for and for me, she's that," Paye said. "She's done everything for me throughout my life and now that I'm able to retire her and have her do all these things that she's never done before, it's heartwarming. I just want her to continue to just be who she is and I'm going to continue to be who I am so I can support her."

Colts Practice: November 2

View the top photos as the Colts return to the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center practice fields Thursday preparing to face the Carolina Panthers.

2023 Practice Gallery_110223
1 / 47
31 RB Tyler Goodson
2 / 47

31 RB Tyler Goodson

© Indianapolis Colts
51 DE Kwity Paye
3 / 47

51 DE Kwity Paye

© Indianapolis Colts
96 DT Taven Bryan
4 / 47

96 DT Taven Bryan

© Indianapolis Colts
51 DE Kwity Paye
5 / 47

51 DE Kwity Paye

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
6 / 47

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
94 DE Tyquan Lewis
7 / 47

94 DE Tyquan Lewis

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
8 / 47

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
9 / 47

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
83 TE Kylen Granson
10 / 47

83 TE Kylen Granson

© Indianapolis Colts
1 WR Josh Downs
11 / 47

1 WR Josh Downs

© Indianapolis Colts
6 WR Isaiah McKenzie
12 / 47

6 WR Isaiah McKenzie

© Indianapolis Colts
14 WR Alec Pierce
13 / 47

14 WR Alec Pierce

© Indianapolis Colts
14 WR Alec Pierce
14 / 47

14 WR Alec Pierce

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
15 / 47

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
35 RB Deon Jackson
16 / 47

35 RB Deon Jackson

© Indianapolis Colts
23 CB Kenny Moore II
17 / 47

23 CB Kenny Moore II

© Indianapolis Colts
39 CB Darrell Baker Jr.
18 / 47

39 CB Darrell Baker Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
23 CB Kenny Moore II
19 / 47

23 CB Kenny Moore II

© Indianapolis Colts
25 CB Rodney Thomas II
20 / 47

25 CB Rodney Thomas II

© Indianapolis Colts
40 CB Jaylon Jones
21 / 47

40 CB Jaylon Jones

© Indianapolis Colts
20 S Nick Cross
22 / 47

20 S Nick Cross

© Indianapolis Colts
97 DT Al-Quadin Muhammad
23 / 47

97 DT Al-Quadin Muhammad

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen
24 / 47

Head Coach Shane Steichen

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
25 / 47

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
26 / 47

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
21 RB Zack Moss
27 / 47

21 RB Zack Moss

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew
28 / 47

10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
12 QB Kellen Mond
29 / 47

12 QB Kellen Mond

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew
30 / 47

10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
6 WR Isaiah McKenzie
31 / 47

6 WR Isaiah McKenzie

© Indianapolis Colts
32 S Julian Blackmon
32 / 47

32 S Julian Blackmon

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor, DeAndre Smith Running Backs
33 / 47

28 RB Jonathan Taylor, DeAndre Smith Running Backs

© Indianapolis Colts
37 CB Ameer Speed
34 / 47

37 CB Ameer Speed

© Indianapolis Colts
52 DE Samson Ebukam
35 / 47

52 DE Samson Ebukam

© Indianapolis Colts
Brent Jackson Defensive Quality Control
36 / 47

Brent Jackson Defensive Quality Control

© Indianapolis Colts
23 CB Kenny Moore II
37 / 47

23 CB Kenny Moore II

© Indianapolis Colts
14 WR Alec Pierce
38 / 47

14 WR Alec Pierce

© Indianapolis Colts
Gus Bradley Defensive Coordinator
39 / 47

Gus Bradley Defensive Coordinator

© Indianapolis Colts
21 RB Zack Moss
40 / 47

21 RB Zack Moss

© Indianapolis Colts
Reggie Wayne Wide Receivers, Cato June Assistant Linebackers
41 / 47

Reggie Wayne Wide Receivers, Cato June Assistant Linebackers

© Indianapolis Colts
Brian Bratton Offensive Quality Control Wide Receivers
42 / 47

Brian Bratton Offensive Quality Control Wide Receivers

© Indianapolis Colts
21 RB Zack Moss
43 / 47

21 RB Zack Moss

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
44 / 47

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
1 WR Josh Downs
45 / 47

1 WR Josh Downs

© Indianapolis Colts
9 WR Juwann Winfree
46 / 47

9 WR Juwann Winfree

© Indianapolis Colts
9 WR Juwann Winfree
47 / 47

9 WR Juwann Winfree

© Indianapolis Colts
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Thursday practice update and practice report

After conducting a walkthrough on Wednesday, the team returned to full practice on Thursday.

Head coach Shane Steichen made the decision to give his players a break from a fully padded practice to allow his players the chance to recover ahead of Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

"I just feel it's the best thing for our team right now, Steichen said on Wednesday. "I just wanted to make sure these guys are fresh for Sunday – be at their best physical ability come Sunday."

The Colts will be back to their regular practice schedule on Thursday and Friday before they head to Carolina on Saturday.

Thursday's practice report:

Related Content

news

Practice Notebook: JuJu Brents will not practice this week as Colts sort through options at cornerback

Brents will not practice this week, head coach Shane Steichen said on Wednesday. 
news

Practice Notebook: Why Colts aren't looking to move Kenny Moore II out of the slot

Even with the Colts' depth at outside corner being tested, Moore has proven to be an invaluable member of the team's defense in the slot. 
news

Practice Notebook: Michael Pittman Jr. clears up postgame comments

Michael Pittman Jr. on Wednesday candidly and honestly explained comments made to the Indianapolis Star following Sunday's game. 
news

Practice Notebook: Wesley French, Blake Freeland showing Colts O-line can rely on young depth in 2023

French and/or Freeland have started four of the Colts' six games in 2023. 
news

Practice Notebook: What Colts teammates expect to see from Anthony Richardson after season-ending shoulder surgery

The rest of Richardson's rookie-year development will have to take place behind the scenes, as the team announced Wednesday the 2023 No. 4 overall pick will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery. 
news

Practice notebook: As a run blocker and pass catcher, Drew Ogletree showing promise as a 'real' tight end

Ogletree showed toughness and physicality as a run blocker over his career high 40 snaps in the Colts' Week 5 win over the Tennessee Titans. 
news

Practice Notebook: Colts will ramp up Jonathan Taylor's workload ahead of Week 6 game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Head coach Shane Steichen said Wednesday the Colts will continue to increase Taylor's snap count in practice this week ahead of Sunday's AFC South clash against the Jaguars in Jacksonville. 
news

Practice notebook: Colts RB Jonathan Taylor 'very healthy,' fully participates Thursday

Taylor spoke to the media prior to Thursday's practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. 
news

Practice notebook: Jonathan Taylor participates, Anthony Richardson on how RB can impact offense

The Colts on Wednesday designated Taylor to return to practice, and he participated in the team's walkthrough at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. 
news

Practice Notebook: JuJu Brents bringing 'fiery, chippy' mentality to hometown Colts

Brents made his NFL regular season debut in Week 3 and had a game-shifting forced fumble in the Colts' 22-19 overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens. 
news

Practice notebook: Colts QB Anthony Richardson, C Ryan Kelly return but remain in NFL concussion protocol

Richardson and Kelly both fully participated in Wednesday's practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, but have yet to clear the NFL concussion protocol. 
Advertising