Practice Notebook: Kwity Paye credits his mother for his strong game against the New Orleans Saints

Even more impressive than what he wore to the stadium was what he did when he was inside of it.

Though it came in a losing effort, Paye had a season-high six tackles and a tackle for loss. Per Pro Football Focus, he had the second-highest run defense grade on the team (77.8).

"I was just trying to do my best," Paye said. "Try to make sure my name was called a bunch that game and try to perform for her."

For as long as Paye could remember, Agnes had gone above and beyond for him.

Whether that be immigrating Paye and his older brother Komotay Koffie to the United States to give them a better life or allowing him to attend Bishop Hendricken High School, an expensive Catholic school that she could hardly afford, Paye said the least he can do is thrive on the football field.