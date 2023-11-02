Practice Notebook: Kwity Paye credits his mother for his strong game against the New Orleans Saints

Last Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints was a big day for Kwity for multiple reasons. The biggest was he had a very special guest in attendance.
For the first time in his NFL career, Kwity's mother Agnes was inside Lucas Oil Stadium to watch him play. Though she'd come to other games of his, most recently last season's Week 9 game against the Patriots, Paye said her presence at this game was a bit more special.
"It was great to have her just come to Indy," Paye said. "She's been wanting to come check out the house and see how I'm living here, so it was great to have her here."
He even had a pre-game outfit picked out in her honor. Donning traditional African garb for the first time this season, Paye said it was a way to honor their Liberian roots.
"I was gonna wear [it] a couple of weeks ago, but I was like, 'Nah, I'm gonna save it for my mom whenever she comes.' and it just so happened to fall on Halloween," Paye said. "So, then people were like, 'Oh, is that an African costume?' or something like that. So, it was kind of funny, but I was saving it for her."
Even more impressive than what he wore to the stadium was what he did when he was inside of it.
Though it came in a losing effort, Paye had a season-high six tackles and a tackle for loss. Per Pro Football Focus, he had the second-highest run defense grade on the team (77.8).
"I was just trying to do my best," Paye said. "Try to make sure my name was called a bunch that game and try to perform for her."
For as long as Paye could remember, Agnes had gone above and beyond for him.
Whether that be immigrating Paye and his older brother Komotay Koffie to the United States to give them a better life or allowing him to attend Bishop Hendricken High School, an expensive Catholic school that she could hardly afford, Paye said the least he can do is thrive on the football field.
"I think a lot of us have somebody that we play for and for me, she's that," Paye said. "She's done everything for me throughout my life and now that I'm able to retire her and have her do all these things that she's never done before, it's heartwarming. I just want her to continue to just be who she is and I'm going to continue to be who I am so I can support her."
View the top photos as the Colts return to the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center practice fields Thursday preparing to face the Carolina Panthers.
Thursday practice update and practice report
After conducting a walkthrough on Wednesday, the team returned to full practice on Thursday.
Head coach Shane Steichen made the decision to give his players a break from a fully padded practice to allow his players the chance to recover ahead of Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.
"I just feel it's the best thing for our team right now, Steichen said on Wednesday. "I just wanted to make sure these guys are fresh for Sunday – be at their best physical ability come Sunday."
The Colts will be back to their regular practice schedule on Thursday and Friday before they head to Carolina on Saturday.
Thursday's practice report: