Colts position recap: Defensive Line

Review of the 2023 season

This year for the Colts' defensive line will go down as one of the most productive in franchise history. The unit racked up 46 sacks, playing a major part in the team setting a new Indianapolis era franchise record of 51 sacks this year.

Rather than just one player doing much of the dirty work, it was a collaborative effort. There were four players with at least eight sacks.

"It just goes to show that all together, four equals one," defensive end Tyquan Lewis said. "We are all striving to be the best that we can be each and every day in practice. We all are working together and trying to just come together as a complete unit and show that we are a force all together on the d-line."