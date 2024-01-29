Colts position recap: Defensive Line

This season, the Colts defense set a new franchise record with 51 sacks. 46 of those sacks came from defensive linemen.

Jan 29, 2024 at 10:00 AM
On the field

Table inside Article
Player Snap Count Tackles Tackles for Loss Sacks Forced Fumbles
Adetomiwa Adebawore 127 5 1 1.5 0
Genard Avery 0 0 0 0 0
Taven Bryan 333 22 4 2 1
DeForest Buckner 817 81 11 8 2
Samson Ebukam 681 57 10 9.5 3
Eric Johnson II 252 15 1 1 0
Isaiah Land 31 6 0 1 0
Titus Leo 0 0 0 0 0
Tyquan Lewis 423 25 9 4 0
Jake Martin 188 7 1 2 0
Kwity Paye 680 52 8 8.5 2
Dayo Odeyingbo 599 38 9 8 2
Grover Stewart 433 41 5 0.5 0

Review of the 2023 season

This year for the Colts' defensive line will go down as one of the most productive in franchise history. The unit racked up 46 sacks, playing a major part in the team setting a new Indianapolis era franchise record of 51 sacks this year.

Rather than just one player doing much of the dirty work, it was a collaborative effort. There were four players with at least eight sacks.

"It just goes to show that all together, four equals one," defensive end Tyquan Lewis said. "We are all striving to be the best that we can be each and every day in practice. We all are working together and trying to just come together as a complete unit and show that we are a force all together on the d-line."

Free agent defensive end Samson Ebukam led the way with 9.5 sacks, a career high for the seven-year veteran. Others like defensive ends Kwity Paye (8.5) and Dayo Odeyingbo (8) also set new career highs in sacks.

2024 Outlook

Grover Stewart, Jake Martin and Lewis are unrestricted free agents.

At the conclusion of the season, Stewart made it clear that he wanted to return to Indianapolis.

"I want to be here, but I'm gonna let my agent handle that and go from there," Stewart said.

When general manager Chris Ballard addressed the media, he said that the interest was mutual.

"I think you know my feelings on Grover," Ballard said. "In my first year here, he was one of our first draft picks. He's done nothing but be a great Colt, a great teammate, everything you want. Yeah, Grover is a guy we'd like to have back."

Rookie Titus Leo will return from the injured reserve list in 2024.

