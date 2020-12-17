AFC Playoff Picture, Clinching Scenarios Heading Into Week 15

While the Indianapolis Colts cannot clinch a playoff berth in Week 15, see how the AFC playoff picture could shape up following this weekend's matchups

Dec 17, 2020 at 01:09 PM
horseshoe-author-2
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

2020_1213_LV_2230
© Indianapolis Colts
#17 QB Philip Rivers

INDIANAPOLIS - Heading into a Week 15 matchup with the Houston Texans, the Indianapolis Colts currently hold the 6th seed in the AFC (9-4). While the team will not be in a position to clinch a playoff berth this weekend, the following scenarios will have major implications on the postseason.

Get a full rundown of the playoff picture, clinching scenarios and current tiebreakers in Week 15:

CURRENT AFC PLAYOFF PICTURE

  1. Kansas City Chiefs (12-1)
  2. Pittsburgh Steelers (11-2)
  3. Buffalo Bills (10-3)
  4. Tennessee Titans (9-4)
  5. Cleveland Browns (9-4)
  6. Indianapolis Colts (9-4)
  7. Miami Dolphins (8-5)

Vis NFL.com

CLINCHED:

Kansas City Chiefs – AFC West division title

Pittsburgh Steelers – playoff berth

BUFFALO BILLS (10-3) (at Denver (5-8), Saturday, 4:30 PM ET, NFLN)

Buffalo clinches AFC East division title with:​

  • BUF win OR
  • MIA loss OR
  • BUF tie + MIA tie

Buffalo clinches playoff berth with:

  • BUF tie + BAL loss or tie OR
  • BAL loss​

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (12-1) (at New Orleans (10-3), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

Kansas City clinches first-round bye with:

  • KC win + PIT loss + BUF loss or tie

PITTSBURGH STEELERS (11-2) (at Cincinnati (2-10-1), Monday night, 8:15 PM ET, ESPN)

Pittsburgh clinches AFC North division title with:

  • PIT win OR
  • CLE loss OR
  • PIT tie + CLE tie

TENNESSEE TITANS (9-4) (vs. Detroit (5-8), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Tennessee clinches playoff berth with:

  • TEN win + BAL loss OR
  • TEN win + LV loss or tie + MIA loss + CLE win or tie OR
  • TEN win + LV loss or tie + MIA loss + TEN or CLE clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over MIA

Via NFL.com

CURRENT PLAYOFF TIEBREAKERS:

  • Tennessee is ahead of Indianapolis in the AFC South based on division record (4-1 to the Colts' 2-2).
  • Cleveland is ahead of Indianapolis based on head to head (1-0).
  • Miami is ahead of Baltimore based on conference record (5-4 to the Ravens' 5-5).
  • Houston is ahead of the L.A. Chargers based on strength of victory (.250 to the Chargers' .144).

Via CBSSports.com

Related Content

news

Colts Wednesday Notebook: Rigoberto Sanchez Makes Return To Practice Field; Darius Leonard, Xavier Rhodes Full Participants

The Indianapolis Colts today officially began on-field preparations for Sunday's Week 15 contest against the Houston Texans. What were some of the top takeaways on the day?
news

Kenny Moore II Named AFC Defensive Player Of The Week

The NFL today announced that Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 14. This marks the first time in his career that Moore II has earned Player of the Week honors.
news

How to Watch Texans @ Colts

Find out all the ways Colts fans can watch, listen and live stream Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, December 20th (Week 15).
news

Justin Houston Named Finalist For 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

The National Football League announced today that Indianapolis Colts defensive end Justin Houston has been named one of eight finalists for the 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. The winner will be revealed at the annual NFL Honors show.
news

Colts Release Week 15 Unofficial Depth Chart For Texans Matchup

What does the Indianapolis Colts' unofficial depth chart look like for Sunday's 2020 Week 15 matchup against the Houston Texans (4-9)? We take a position-by-position look heading into the contest.
news

Colts Sign LB Chris Covington To Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today signed linebacker Chris Covington to the practice squad.
news

Capacity Lowered to 10,000 For Dec. 20 Game vs. Texans

In consultation with the Marion County (Ind.) Public Health Department (MCPHD), the Indianapolis Colts will lower the capacity for the Dec. 20 home game vs. the Houston Texans to up to 10,000 attendees. Normal capacity for Colts home games at Lucas Oil Stadium is 63,000.
news

Five Things Learned: Colts-Raiders (2020, Week 14)

What were the main takeaways from Sunday's Indianapolis Colts 2020 Week 14 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders? Here are Five Things Learned.
news

By The Numbers: Colts 44, Raiders 27

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 Week 14 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
news

Second-Half Surge Gives Colts Lopsided Victory Over Raiders

The Indianapolis Colts improved to 9-4 on the season with their 44-27 Week 14 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders (7-6) today at Allegiant Stadium. Here was the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis.
news

Anthony Castonzo, Bobby Okereke, Khari Willis Officially Active Today Against Raiders

The Indianapolis Colts are seeing a few key contributors on both sides of the ball return to the lineup today, as left tackle Anthony Castonzo, linebacker Bobby Okereke and safety Khari Willis are all officially active for their Week 14 road matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.
JOIN US AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM ON DEC. 20TH!

JOIN US AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM ON DEC. 20TH!

Catch the Colts back in action at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 20th as they welcome the Houston Texans.

Get Tickets

Advertising