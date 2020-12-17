AFC Playoff Picture, Clinching Scenarios Heading Into Week 15

INDIANAPOLIS - Heading into a Week 15 matchup with the Houston Texans, the Indianapolis Colts currently hold the 6th seed in the AFC (9-4). While the team will not be in a position to clinch a playoff berth this weekend, the following scenarios will have major implications on the postseason.
Get a full rundown of the playoff picture, clinching scenarios and current tiebreakers in Week 15:
CURRENT AFC PLAYOFF PICTURE
- Kansas City Chiefs (12-1)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (11-2)
- Buffalo Bills (10-3)
- Tennessee Titans (9-4)
- Cleveland Browns (9-4)
- Indianapolis Colts (9-4)
- Miami Dolphins (8-5)
CLINCHED:
Kansas City Chiefs – AFC West division title
Pittsburgh Steelers – playoff berth
BUFFALO BILLS (10-3) (at Denver (5-8), Saturday, 4:30 PM ET, NFLN)
Buffalo clinches AFC East division title with:
- BUF win OR
- MIA loss OR
- BUF tie + MIA tie
Buffalo clinches playoff berth with:
- BUF tie + BAL loss or tie OR
- BAL loss
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (12-1) (at New Orleans (10-3), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)
Kansas City clinches first-round bye with:
- KC win + PIT loss + BUF loss or tie
PITTSBURGH STEELERS (11-2) (at Cincinnati (2-10-1), Monday night, 8:15 PM ET, ESPN)
Pittsburgh clinches AFC North division title with:
- PIT win OR
- CLE loss OR
- PIT tie + CLE tie
TENNESSEE TITANS (9-4) (vs. Detroit (5-8), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)
Tennessee clinches playoff berth with:
- TEN win + BAL loss OR
- TEN win + LV loss or tie + MIA loss + CLE win or tie OR
- TEN win + LV loss or tie + MIA loss + TEN or CLE clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over MIA
CURRENT PLAYOFF TIEBREAKERS:
- Tennessee is ahead of Indianapolis in the AFC South based on division record (4-1 to the Colts' 2-2).
- Cleveland is ahead of Indianapolis based on head to head (1-0).
- Miami is ahead of Baltimore based on conference record (5-4 to the Ravens' 5-5).
- Houston is ahead of the L.A. Chargers based on strength of victory (.250 to the Chargers' .144).