Colts Players' Fund To Accept Grant Proposals For Projects Advancing Equality & Opportunity

The Indianapolis Colts Players’ Action Fund for Equality will begin accepting applications from Indiana nonprofits and organizations that advance racial equity and reduce barriers to economic and educational opportunity for all.

Feb 23, 2023 at 12:59 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
player_action_fund_equality-logo-grant

The Indianapolis Colts Players' Action Fund for Equality is accepting applications from Indiana nonprofits and organizations that advance racial equity and reduce barriers to economic and educational opportunity for all.

Click Here To Apply For A Grant

The Irsay Family and Colts players joined together to form the Players' Fund in 2017 to support local nonprofits as a part of #BreakingBarriers, a player-led initiative to support community efforts that are breaking down long-standing barriers to opportunity and to promote equality and justice for all.

Much like other team initiatives, such as Crucial Catch and Salute to Service, Colts players, coaches and staff participate in efforts throughout the year that work to improve police-community relations, enhance economic and educational opportunities for underserved communities, expand access to food and encourage civic engagement.

"As professional athletes, we truly care about what happens off the field as much as what we do for a living on the field," said Colts linebacker and team captain Zaire Franklin. "We're proud to work with the Colts and our teammates to help support the people and groups who are out in the community making a difference every day."

Groups may apply for a grant at Colts.com/breakingbarriers beginning today through May 31, 2023. What's more:

  • Only Indiana-based nonprofit organizations may apply. Submitted applications must focus on programming within the state of Indiana.
  • Programs must fall within one of four focus areas: community & police relations, civic engagement, food access and education.
  • Requests for fundraising support (special event tables, sponsorships, etc.) or administrative or operating costs are not eligible.

Final decisions will be made in September and announced shortly thereafter.

