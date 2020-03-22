Instant Reaction: Colts Sign Veteran Quarterback Philip Rivers

INDIANAPOLIS — On Saturday, the Indianapolis Colts made official that they had signed longtime San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers.
After 16 seasons out in Southern California, the eight-time Pro Bowler can now call Central Indiana home for the 2020 season.
The rumblings of this potential move in the days leading up, and the subsequent announcement on Saturday, had people all over the NFL world buzzing, many praising the move for both Rivers and the Colts.
Here's what people are saying about Rivers rejoining his former offensive coordinator.
Rivers spoke with the media on Saturday afternoon following the announcement of his signing:
"I'm super excited and thankful to Mr. Irsay, Chris Ballard and Frank (Reich). (I'm) super excited to be apart of the organization. Can't wait to get up there when the time is right and it works out."
"They've got a heck of a football team. We played 'em last year in the opener. It was a heck of a game. I've certainly respected the organization from afar for a long time, way back many, many years. Certainly now with Chris Ballard as the GM, I've had some experience with Frank Reich, Nick Sirianni and Jason Michael, those guys at different times I was with in San Diego. I certainly believe in Frank as a leader and as a coach. And as I said, the football team. I hear it's a heck of a locker room, and I know it's a heck of a team just from seeing 'em compete each year, especially these past couple with this new regime. That kind of sums it up. I'm excited to be apart of it, and be apart of those guys to try and help us get to the top."
Colts general manager Chris Ballard:
"Philip is one of the most decorated quarterbacks in the NFL and we are fortunate to add an experienced player of his caliber to our organization. His familiarity with our coaching staff and offensive system in addition to his experience were attractive qualities during our evaluation process. Philip is a fierce competitor and his veteran leadership will be crucial in the continued development of our young roster."
NFL on Twitter:
Charlie Clifford, WISH-TV:
"The Colts' decision to sign Rivers to a one-year deal isn't being respected enough. Yes, he is 38 years old. And yes, he is coming off his fourth-worst PFF passing grade since Pro Football Focus' inception in 2006. But he was still very much an effective quarterback in 2019 despite playing in a suboptimal situation."
"Rivers' 73.6 passing grade ranked 17th among quarterbacks this past season, and he still delivered an accurate ball at an impressive rate. On throws targeted 10-plus yards downfield, Rivers produced the eighth-highest rate of accurate passes thrown -- a statistical category in which Jacoby Brissett, last year's Colts starter, ranked second-to-last. We also shouldn't forget that in 2018, Rivers was still one of the five highest-graded passers in the NFL and posted one of the league's lowest negatively graded throw rates."
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network:
Rich Ohrnberger, NBC San Diego:
Dan Orlovsky, ESPN:
Pro Football Focus:
"Colts make their Super Bowl push in a Brady-less AFC. Colts GM Chris Ballard offers everything the Texans seem to be missing in their embattled front office: a clear team-building vision low on drama and flush with on-field bullies who help make Indy one of the AFC's more rough-and-tumble rosters. While Brady must harbor concerns over Tampa's less-than-elite offensive line, newly signed passer Philip Rivers finds himself sitting pretty with the Colts. Anchored by interior mauler Quenton Nelson, the team's front five offers guaranteed protection for the ex-Chargers quarterback, especially after the re-signing of bookend Anthony Castonzo."
Charley Casserly, NFL Network:
Sam Farmer, LA Times: