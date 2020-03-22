Instant Reaction: Colts Sign Veteran Quarterback Philip Rivers

After 16 years with the Los Angeles Chargers franchise, free agent quarterback Philip Rivers has moved on and joined the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts' needs in the passing game and Rivers' familiarity with the Colts' coaching staff has many people praising the move.

Mar 22, 2020 at 09:27 AM
Arthur_Jake
Jake Arthur

Colts.com Contributor

2019_ind-lac-reich-rivers-2
(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

INDIANAPOLIS — On Saturday, the Indianapolis Colts made official that they had signed longtime San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers.

After 16 seasons out in Southern California, the eight-time Pro Bowler can now call Central Indiana home for the 2020 season.

The rumblings of this potential move in the days leading up, and the subsequent announcement on Saturday, had people all over the NFL world buzzing, many praising the move for both Rivers and the Colts.

Here's what people are saying about Rivers rejoining his former offensive coordinator.

Rivers spoke with the media on Saturday afternoon following the announcement of his signing:

"I'm super excited and thankful to Mr. Irsay, Chris Ballard and Frank (Reich). (I'm) super excited to be apart of the organization. Can't wait to get up there when the time is right and it works out."

"They've got a heck of a football team. We played 'em last year in the opener. It was a heck of a game. I've certainly respected the organization from afar for a long time, way back many, many years. Certainly now with Chris Ballard as the GM, I've had some experience with Frank Reich, Nick Sirianni and Jason Michael, those guys at different times I was with in San Diego. I certainly believe in Frank as a leader and as a coach. And as I said, the football team. I hear it's a heck of a locker room, and I know it's a heck of a team just from seeing 'em compete each year, especially these past couple with this new regime. That kind of sums it up. I'm excited to be apart of it, and be apart of those guys to try and help us get to the top."

Colts general manager Chris Ballard:

"Philip is one of the most decorated quarterbacks in the NFL and we are fortunate to add an experienced player of his caliber to our organization. His familiarity with our coaching staff and offensive system in addition to his experience were attractive qualities during our evaluation process. Philip is a fierce competitor and his veteran leadership will be crucial in the continued development of our young roster."

NFL on Twitter:

Charlie Clifford, WISH-TV:

Anthony Treash, ESPN.com

"The Colts' decision to sign Rivers to a one-year deal isn't being respected enough. Yes, he is 38 years old. And yes, he is coming off his fourth-worst PFF passing grade since Pro Football Focus' inception in 2006. But he was still very much an effective quarterback in 2019 despite playing in a suboptimal situation."

"Rivers' 73.6 passing grade ranked 17th among quarterbacks this past season, and he still delivered an accurate ball at an impressive rate. On throws targeted 10-plus yards downfield, Rivers produced the eighth-highest rate of accurate passes thrown -- a statistical category in which Jacoby Brissett, last year's Colts starter, ranked second-to-last. We also shouldn't forget that in 2018, Rivers was still one of the five highest-graded passers in the NFL and posted one of the league's lowest negatively graded throw rates."

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network:

Rich Ohrnberger, NBC San Diego:

Dan Orlovsky, ESPN:

Pro Football Focus:

Marc Sessler, NFL.com:

"Colts make their Super Bowl push in a Brady-less AFC. Colts GM Chris Ballard offers everything the Texans seem to be missing in their embattled front office: a clear team-building vision low on drama and flush with on-field bullies who help make Indy one of the AFC's more rough-and-tumble rosters. While Brady must harbor concerns over Tampa's less-than-elite offensive line, newly signed passer Philip Rivers finds himself sitting pretty with the Colts. Anchored by interior mauler Quenton Nelson, the team's front five offers guaranteed protection for the ex-Chargers quarterback, especially after the re-signing of bookend Anthony Castonzo."

Charley Casserly, NFL Network:

Sam Farmer, LA Times:

Related Content

news

2023 Important NFL Offseason Dates: Combine, Free Agency, Draft

Mark your calendars for some pivotal days and weeks in the coming months for how the 2023 Indianapolis Colts will be constructed. 
news

2023 NFL Free Agency Tracker

The NFL's free agency frenzy is underway – check below for updates on the Colts' roster moves, and news on the team's unrestricted free agents. 
news

Colts re-sign DE Khalid Kareem

The Colts signed Kareem off the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad last season. 
news

Ashton Dulin aims for 'next level' after re-upping with Colts in free agency

Dulin established himself as a core special teamer and speedy downfield receiving threat over his first four years with the Colts. 
news

Colts sign free agent WR Isaiah McKenzie

McKenzie spent the last five seasons with the Buffalo Bills and caught 42 passes for 423 yards with four touchdowns in 2022. 
news

Colts re-sign WR Ashton Dulin

Dulin established himself on both offense and special teams over four seasons in Indianapolis. 
news

Gardner Minshew: Shane Steichen's 'genuine authenticity' makes him an effective coach

Minshew and Steichen spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons together with the Philadelphia Eagles, and will re-unite in Indianapolis in 2023. 
news

Colts sign free agent DT Taven Bryan

Bryan started 16 games for the Cleveland Browns in 2022. 
news

Colts sign free agent DE Samson Ebukam

Ebukam spent the last six seasons with the Los Angeles Rams (2017-2020) and San Francisco 49ers (2021-2022). 
news

Colts sign free agent K Matt Gay

Gay, a 2021 Pro Bowler, made 60 of 64 field goals (94 percent) over his last two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. 
news

Colts sign free agent QB Gardner Minshew

Minshew spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons with Shane Steichen on the Philadelphia Eagles. 
news

Colts re-sign CB Tony Brown

Brown was a special teams standout for the Colts in 2022. 
Advertising