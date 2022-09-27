Single-Game Tix To Nov. 20 Eagles Game At Lucas Oil Stadium SOLD OUT

Single-game tickets to the Indianapolis Colts' Nov. 20 home game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles have sold out.
Fans now may attend the Colts-Eagles game only by purchasing a limited number of standing-room-only group tickets or obstructed seat group tickets (minimum 10-seat purchase) by calling the Colts ticket office at 317-297-7000.
This is the fourth single-game ticket sell out for 2022, along with last Sunday's game vs. Kansas City and games vs. Tennessee (Oct. 2) and Pittsburgh (Nov. 28).
However, a limited number of tickets to certain games are still available:
- Single-game tickets to the remaining home games – against Jacksonville (Oct. 16), Washington (Oct. 30), L.A. Chargers (Dec. 26) and Houston (Jan. 7 or 8, 2023) – are available at Colts.com/Tickets..
- Tickets are available to the three "Marvel Games" vs. AFC South opponents Tennessee, Jacksonville and Houston by purchasing a three-game "Marvel Ticket Pack." The three-game pack will be available through Thursday, Sept. 29 at Colts.com/Marvel.
The Colts beat the Kansas City Chiefs 20-17 in Week Three of the 2022 season.