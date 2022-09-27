Single-Game Tix To Nov. 20 Eagles Game At Lucas Oil Stadium SOLD OUT

Single-game tickets to the Indianapolis Colts’ Nov. 20 home game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles have sold out.  

Sep 27, 2022 at 10:35 AM
Colts Communications
Single-game tickets to the Indianapolis Colts' Nov. 20 home game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles have sold out.

Fans now may attend the Colts-Eagles game only by purchasing a limited number of standing-room-only group tickets or obstructed seat group tickets (minimum 10-seat purchase) by calling the Colts ticket office at 317-297-7000.

This is the fourth single-game ticket sell out for 2022, along with last Sunday's game vs. Kansas City and games vs. Tennessee (Oct. 2) and Pittsburgh (Nov. 28).

However, a limited number of tickets to certain games are still available:

  • Single-game tickets to the remaining home games – against Jacksonville (Oct. 16), Washington (Oct. 30), L.A. Chargers (Dec. 26) and Houston (Jan. 7 or 8, 2023) – are available at Colts.com/Tickets..
  • Tickets are available to the three "Marvel Games" vs. AFC South opponents Tennessee, Jacksonville and Houston by purchasing a three-game "Marvel Ticket Pack." The three-game pack will be available through Thursday, Sept. 29 at Colts.com/Marvel.

Victory Celebration: Colts vs. Chiefs

The Colts beat the Kansas City Chiefs 20-17 in Week Three of the 2022 season.

Related Content

news

Make Your Game Predictions With 'Pick Six' For A Chance To Win!

'Pick Six' will enhance the run-up to every Colts game, challenging fans with a series of questions that ask them to predict aspects of team and player performance. Players will go head-to-head with other fans with each question worth points that create weekly and season-long leader boards.

news

Clayton Anderson To Headline Colts 'Home Opener Concert' On Sunday

The Indianapolis Colts Home Opener Concert, presented by Bud Light,  will take place at American Family Insurance Touchdown Town this Sunday before the Colts open their home schedule against the Kansas City Chiefs.

news

2022 Colts Home Games at Lucas Oil Stadium: New Amenities and Fan Information

The Indianapolis Colts and Lucas Oil Stadium today announced new fan amenities and plans for welcoming fans to the stadium for Colts 2022 home games. The Colts host their home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1 p.m.

news

Single Game Tickets to Chiefs, Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium Sold Out

Single game tickets still available for remaining 2022 home games.

news

Colts Schedule To Be Released On May 12

The 2022 NFL schedule will be released on Thursday, May 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

news

Download the Official Colts Mobile App - Get Ready For The 2021 NFL Season!

A must-have for any Colts fan – Stay connected to your favorite team throughout the year with the latest news, behind-the-scenes access and live, local Colts games.

PLUS, you'll have everything you need for gameday at Lucas Oil Stadium with your digital tickets in the Colts App!

news

Lucas Oil Stadium Announces WiFi and 5G Upgrades

The Indianapolis Colts and Indiana Convention Center & Lucas Oil Stadium have moved forward with Verizon, the Official Wireless Service Provider of the Colts, to upgrade WiFi capabilities at the stadium, which will boost capacity by 300% and give visitors quicker access to mobile information, statistics, and digital & social content.

news

Colts Unveil Family Friendly Gameday Policy At Lucas Oil Stadium

On gameday, Colts Nation comes together as a family to cheer on their team. And the Colts are making it easier for families than ever before.

news

Surrounded By Former Teammates, Reggie Wayne Is Inducted Into Colts Ring Of Honor

Reggie Wayne has always had a special place in the hearts of Colts fans.

Now, he has a special place in the stadium they call home.

news

The Colts Salute America's Heroes

Sunday was gameday. It was also Veterans Day. And the Colts used it to shine a spotlight on the real heroes - the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces.

news

Gameday Proposal: Meghan Picks Box 2, Gets Carter For Life

After four years of long distance dating, Carter was home and ready to ask Meghan to marry him. And together with their partner, Diamonds Direct, the Colts gave him the perfect opportunity.

Advertising