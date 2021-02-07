Peyton Manning Selected For Induction Into Pro Football Hall Of Fame

The No. 1-overall pick by the Colts in the 1998 NFL Draft out of Tennessee, Manning played for 18 seasons for the Colts (1998 to 2011) and the Denver Broncos (2012-15), winning two Super Bowl titles, including Super Bowl XLI with the Colts during the 2006 season.

By the time Manning retired from the NFL following the 2015 season, he had broken just about every major record by a quarterback in NFL history, including career passing touchdowns (539), career passing yards (71,940), single-season passing touchdowns (55), single-season passing yards (5,477), total wins (201, including playoffs), game-winning drives (56), comeback wins (45), games with four-plus touchdown passes (35), 4,000-plus-yard passing seasons (14), consecutive seasons with at least 25 passing touchdowns (13) and Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player awards (5; 2003, 2004, 2008, 2009, 2013).

Manning's off-the-field impact was just as important as his accomplishments on the field while wearing the Horseshoe, however.

In 1999, Manning and his wife, Ashley, established their PeyBack Foundation to "promote the future success of disadvantaged youth by assisting programs that provide leadership and growth opportunities for children at risk." Since that time, the foundation has provided more than $15 million in grants and programs.

In Indianapolis, Manning became a regular at St. Vincent's Children Hospital, and in 2007, the facility was renamed the "Peyton Manning Children's Hospital at St. Vincent."

"Peyton, congratulations. Coming into the Hall of Fame is so well deserved. But to me, your Hall of Fame accomplishments off the field even overshadow what you've done on the field," said former Colts head coach Tony Dungy, a 2016 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee. "Thank you for being such a leader for us, thank you for being such a great person in Indianapolis on and off the field. Congratulations and welcome to the Hall."

Manning, whose statue is prominently displayed outside of Lucas Oil Stadium, had his No. 18 retired by the Colts in 2017, when he was inducted into the team's Ring of Honor. He becomes the second Colts quarterback to be selected for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, joining the great Johnny Unitas.

