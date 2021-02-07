Peyton Manning Selected For Induction Into Pro Football Hall Of Fame

Peyton Manning, one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game of football, on Saturday was selected for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021. Manning is set to be formally enshrined in Canton on Aug. 8.

Feb 06, 2021 at 10:50 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

21_HOF_manning_1920x1080

INDIANAPOLIS — Peyton Manning cemented his status as an NFL legend long ago.

But now, Manning can finally add "Hall of Famer" to his long, long list of accolades.

Manning, the greatest quarterback in Indianapolis Colts franchise history, and one of the greatest signal callers the game has ever seen, tonight was selected for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of its Class of 2021.

Manning, a first-ballot Hall of Fame selection, is set to be formally enshrined in Canton on Aug. 8. It'll be quite the weekend for Colts fans, as legendary running back Edgerrin James will also be enshrined as part of the Hall of Fame's Class of 2020 on Aug. 7.

"As one of the best to ever play, Peyton is rightfully credited for revolutionizing and mastering the quarterback position, the most important position in all of sports," Colts owner Jim Irsay said. "There have been many greats to play the game, but few had the absolute command of the field as Peyton did. Simply put, he changed the way quarterbacks play the game, and every quarterback since has learned from watching him.

"But as we all know Peyton is bigger than just football. His accomplishments off the field are well known and too numerous to list. Peyton gave back to our community just as passionately as he played on the field, and whenever the community called on him, he answered. For that we will be grateful always," Irsay continued. "Our franchise, our city and state, and our fans were forever changed by Peyton Manning, and we congratulate him for receiving this highest honor in pro football."

The No. 1-overall pick by the Colts in the 1998 NFL Draft out of Tennessee, Manning played for 18 seasons for the Colts (1998 to 2011) and the Denver Broncos (2012-15), winning two Super Bowl titles, including Super Bowl XLI with the Colts during the 2006 season.

By the time Manning retired from the NFL following the 2015 season, he had broken just about every major record by a quarterback in NFL history, including career passing touchdowns (539), career passing yards (71,940), single-season passing touchdowns (55), single-season passing yards (5,477), total wins (201, including playoffs), game-winning drives (56), comeback wins (45), games with four-plus touchdown passes (35), 4,000-plus-yard passing seasons (14), consecutive seasons with at least 25 passing touchdowns (13) and Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player awards (5; 2003, 2004, 2008, 2009, 2013).

Manning's off-the-field impact was just as important as his accomplishments on the field while wearing the Horseshoe, however.

In 1999, Manning and his wife, Ashley, established their PeyBack Foundation to "promote the future success of disadvantaged youth by assisting programs that provide leadership and growth opportunities for children at risk." Since that time, the foundation has provided more than $15 million in grants and programs.

In Indianapolis, Manning became a regular at St. Vincent's Children Hospital, and in 2007, the facility was renamed the "Peyton Manning Children's Hospital at St. Vincent."

"Peyton, congratulations. Coming into the Hall of Fame is so well deserved. But to me, your Hall of Fame accomplishments off the field even overshadow what you've done on the field," said former Colts head coach Tony Dungy, a 2016 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee. "Thank you for being such a leader for us, thank you for being such a great person in Indianapolis on and off the field. Congratulations and welcome to the Hall."

Manning, whose statue is prominently displayed outside of Lucas Oil Stadium, had his No. 18 retired by the Colts in 2017, when he was inducted into the team's Ring of Honor. He becomes the second Colts quarterback to be selected for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, joining the great Johnny Unitas.

Manning would go on to become the only quarterback in NFL history to lead multiple teams to the Super Bowl, as he guided the Broncos to the title in the 2015 season. Over his 18-year career with the Colts (1998-2011) and Broncos (2012-15), Manning registered the second-most wins by a starting quarterback (200 victories in regular season and playoffs) all-time and his 186 regular season wins are tied for the second-most by a starting quarterback in league history. Manning helped lead his team to the playoffs 15 times and is one of three quarterbacks to defeat all 32 NFL teams.

For those interested in Official Ticket Packages for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020 (Edgerrin James) and Class of 2021 (Peyton Manning) enshrinement festivities, click here.

Best Of Peyton Manning: Pro Football Hall Of Fame Class Of 2021

See the best images of Peyton Manning during his career with the Indianapolis Colts as he is named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2021.

Indianapolis Colts Peyton Manning (18) and quarterbacks coach Bruce Arians are seen during Colts minicamp in 1998 in Terre Haute, IN. (AP Photo/Seth Rossman)
1 / 70

Indianapolis Colts Peyton Manning (18) and quarterbacks coach Bruce Arians are seen during Colts minicamp in 1998 in Terre Haute, IN. (AP Photo/Seth Rossman)

Seth Rossman
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) poses at training camp during his rookie year in 1998. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)
2 / 70

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) poses at training camp during his rookie year in 1998. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)

Al Messerschmidt Archive
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) huddles with his teammates during an NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers in San Francisco, on October 18, 1998. The 49ers defeated the Colts 34-31. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
3 / 70

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) huddles with his teammates during an NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers in San Francisco, on October 18, 1998. The 49ers defeated the Colts 34-31. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

Kevin Terrell
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) looks on from the sideline during an NFL game against the New York Jets Sept. 20, 1998, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jets defeated the Colts 44-6. (Allen Kee via AP)
4 / 70

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) looks on from the sideline during an NFL game against the New York Jets Sept. 20, 1998, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jets defeated the Colts 44-6. (Allen Kee via AP)

Allen Kee
Quarterback Peyton Manning (18) of the Indianapolis Colts poses at training camp in 1998. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)
5 / 70

Quarterback Peyton Manning (18) of the Indianapolis Colts poses at training camp in 1998. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)

Al Messerschmidt Archive
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) sets up to pass during an NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers on October 18, 1998. The 49ers defeated the Colts 34-31at 3Com Park in San Francisco, California. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
6 / 70

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) sets up to pass during an NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers on October 18, 1998. The 49ers defeated the Colts 34-31at 3Com Park in San Francisco, California. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

Kevin Terrell/Kevin Terrell
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) passes to Colts wide receiver Marvin Harrison, not pictured, as New York Giants defensive tackle Christian Peter (99) pressures him during the second quarter Sunday, Nov. 14, 1999, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Colts defeated the Giants 27-19. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
7 / 70

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) passes to Colts wide receiver Marvin Harrison, not pictured, as New York Giants defensive tackle Christian Peter (99) pressures him during the second quarter Sunday, Nov. 14, 1999, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Colts defeated the Giants 27-19. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

BILL KOSTROUN/AP1999
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) speaks with teammates during an NFL game against the Miami Dolphins Dec. 5, 1999, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Colts defeated the Dolphins 37–34. (Allen Kee via AP)
8 / 70

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) speaks with teammates during an NFL game against the Miami Dolphins Dec. 5, 1999, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Colts defeated the Dolphins 37–34. (Allen Kee via AP)

Allen Kee
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) sets for play in 1999. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)
9 / 70

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) sets for play in 1999. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)

Al Messerschmidt Archive
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) gets set to throw a pass during an NFL game against the Miami Dolphins Dec. 5, 1999, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Colts defeated the Dolphins 37–34. (Allen Kee via AP)
10 / 70

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) gets set to throw a pass during an NFL game against the Miami Dolphins Dec. 5, 1999, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Colts defeated the Dolphins 37–34. (Allen Kee via AP)

Allen Kee
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) speaks with teammates during an NFL game against the Miami Dolphins Dec. 5, 1999, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Colts defeated the Dolphins 37–34. (Allen Kee via AP)
11 / 70

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) speaks with teammates during an NFL game against the Miami Dolphins Dec. 5, 1999, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Colts defeated the Dolphins 37–34. (Allen Kee via AP)

Allen Kee
Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback Peyton manning, center drops back with backup quarterback Pete Gonzalez, left, and Kelly Hocomb during a drill at the teams' training camp in Terre Haute, Ind., Sunday, July 16, 2000. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
12 / 70

Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback Peyton manning, center drops back with backup quarterback Pete Gonzalez, left, and Kelly Hocomb during a drill at the teams' training camp in Terre Haute, Ind., Sunday, July 16, 2000. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

MICHAEL CONROY/2000 AP
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) and running back Edgerrin James (32) prepare to take the field before an NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2000. The Colts defeated the Vikings 31-10 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
13 / 70

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) and running back Edgerrin James (32) prepare to take the field before an NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2000. The Colts defeated the Vikings 31-10 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

Kevin Terrell/Kevin Terrell
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) and running back Edgerrin James (32) wait for pre-game introductions in Indianapolis in 2000. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)
14 / 70

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) and running back Edgerrin James (32) wait for pre-game introductions in Indianapolis in 2000. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)

Al Messerschmidt Archive
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) waits during pre-game introductions just before the Colts 23 - 17 overtime loss to the Miami Dolphins in the 2000 AFC Wild Card Playoff Game on December 30, 2000 at Pro quarterback Stadium in Miami, Florida. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)
15 / 70

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) waits during pre-game introductions just before the Colts 23 - 17 overtime loss to the Miami Dolphins in the 2000 AFC Wild Card Playoff Game on December 30, 2000 at Pro quarterback Stadium in Miami, Florida. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)

Al Messerschmidt Archive
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) is seen in action during an NFL game against the Miami Dolphins Dec. 17, 2000, at Pro Player Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Colts defeated the Dolphins 20–13. (Allen Kee via AP)
16 / 70

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) is seen in action during an NFL game against the Miami Dolphins Dec. 17, 2000, at Pro Player Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Colts defeated the Dolphins 20–13. (Allen Kee via AP)

Allen Kee
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) huddles with his offensive teammates during an NFL game against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wisc., on November 19, 2000. The Packers defeated the Colts 26-24. (AP Photo/Jim Biever)
17 / 70

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) huddles with his offensive teammates during an NFL game against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wisc., on November 19, 2000. The Packers defeated the Colts 26-24. (AP Photo/Jim Biever)

Jim Biever
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) fakes a handoff during an NFL game against the New England Patriots in Foxboro, on October 8, 2000. The Patriots defeated the Colts 24-16. (AP Photo/Arthur Anderson)
18 / 70

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) fakes a handoff during an NFL game against the New England Patriots in Foxboro, on October 8, 2000. The Patriots defeated the Colts 24-16. (AP Photo/Arthur Anderson)

Arthur Anderson
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) is seen in action during an NFL game against the Miami Dolphins Dec. 17, 2000, at Pro Player Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Colts defeated the Dolphins 20–13. (Allen Kee via AP)
19 / 70

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) is seen in action during an NFL game against the Miami Dolphins Dec. 17, 2000, at Pro Player Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Colts defeated the Dolphins 20–13. (Allen Kee via AP)

Allen Kee
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) sets up to pass during an NFL game against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay on November 19, 2000. The Packers defeated the Colts 26-24. (AP Photo/Jim Biever)
20 / 70

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) sets up to pass during an NFL game against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay on November 19, 2000. The Packers defeated the Colts 26-24. (AP Photo/Jim Biever)

Jim Biever
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) sets up to pass during an NFL game against the New England Patriots in Foxboro, on October 8, 2000. The Patriots defeated the Colts 24-16. (AP Photo/Arthur Anderson)
21 / 70

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) sets up to pass during an NFL game against the New England Patriots in Foxboro, on October 8, 2000. The Patriots defeated the Colts 24-16. (AP Photo/Arthur Anderson)

Arthur Anderson
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) sets up to pass during an NFL game against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wisc., on November 19, 2000. The Packers defeated the Colts 26-24. (AP Photo/Jim Biever)
22 / 70

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) sets up to pass during an NFL game against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wisc., on November 19, 2000. The Packers defeated the Colts 26-24. (AP Photo/Jim Biever)

Jim Biever
Quarterback Peyton Manning (18) of the Indianapolis Colts directs play against the Miami Dolphins in December 2000 in Miami, Florida. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)
23 / 70

Quarterback Peyton Manning (18) of the Indianapolis Colts directs play against the Miami Dolphins in December 2000 in Miami, Florida. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)

Al Messerschmidt Archive
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) looks to the sideline from the huddle during an NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle on October 15, 2000. The Colts defeated the Seahawks 37-24. (AP Photo/Kevin Reece)
24 / 70

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) looks to the sideline from the huddle during an NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle on October 15, 2000. The Colts defeated the Seahawks 37-24. (AP Photo/Kevin Reece)

Kevin Reece
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) gets set to throw a pass during an NFL game against the New York Jets Sept. 9, 2001, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Colts defeated the Jets 45–24. (Allen Kee via AP)
25 / 70

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) gets set to throw a pass during an NFL game against the New York Jets Sept. 9, 2001, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Colts defeated the Jets 45–24. (Allen Kee via AP)

Allen Kee
Manning_0133
26 / 70
Manning_0144
27 / 70
Manning_0153
28 / 70
Manning_0157
29 / 70
Manning_0166
30 / 70
Manning_0180
31 / 70
Manning_0181
32 / 70
Manning_0186
33 / 70
Manning_0190
34 / 70
Manning_0191
35 / 70
Manning_0192
36 / 70
Manning_0193
37 / 70
Manning_0195
38 / 70
Manning_0196
39 / 70
Manning_0199
40 / 70
Manning_0200
41 / 70
Manning_0203
42 / 70
Manning_0207
43 / 70
Manning_0218
44 / 70
Manning_0225
45 / 70
Don Larson
Manning_0226
46 / 70
Manning_0230
47 / 70
Manning_0242
48 / 70
Manning_0251
49 / 70
Manning_0252
50 / 70
Manning_0258
51 / 70
Manning_0265
52 / 70
Manning_0278
53 / 70
Manning_0280
54 / 70
Manning_0281
55 / 70
Manning_0282
56 / 70
Manning_0296
57 / 70
Manning_0299
58 / 70
Manning_0301
59 / 70
Manning_0303
60 / 70
Manning_0308
61 / 70
Manning_0309
62 / 70
Manning_0310
63 / 70
Manning_0311
64 / 70
Manning_0320
65 / 70
Manning_0323
66 / 70
Manning_0324
67 / 70
Manning_0325
68 / 70
Manning_0326
69 / 70
Manning_0329
70 / 70

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Peyton Manning Upon Learning Of Hall Of Fame Selection: 'A Pretty Special Moment'

Legendary former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning tonight was officially selected for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of its Class of 2021. He recently sat down with former Colts teammate Jeff Saturday to talk about how he learned about the honor, why his father, Archie, will be introducing him into the Hall of Fame, and much more.
news

Peyton Manning Named To Hall Of Fame Class Of 2021

The NFL tonight announced former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning as an inductee into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021. 
news

Reggie Wayne Hoping Third Time's The Charm For Hall Of Fame In 2022

Despite being a finalist for the second consecutive year, legendary former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne tonight was not among those selected for induction for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021. He now turns his focus to 2022 and being selected in his third year of eligibility, like former teammate Marvin Harrison.
news

Chris Ballard On Addressing The Quarterback Position, Quenton Nelson Possibility At Left Tackle, Free Agency

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard on Friday joined 1075 The Fan's "The Dan Dakich Show," where he discussed the team's approach at the quarterback position, recent rumors about Andrew Luck, whether Quenton Nelson is an option at left tackle, pending free agents this offseason and much more.
news

Peyton Manning And Reggie Wayne Await Pro Football Hall Of Fame Announcement 

After being named finalists for the Pro Football Hall Of Fame Class of 2021, Peyton Manning and Reggie Wayne await the reveal of the 2021 class this Saturday evening.
news

Black History Month: Colts From Historically Black Colleges And Universities

To celebrate Black History Month, Colts.com is taking a look at the Colts players and coaches who have hailed from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).
news

Colts Sign QB Jalen Morton & WR J.J. Nelson To Reserve/Future Contracts

The Indianapolis Colts today signed quarterback Jalen Morton and wide receiver J.J. Nelson to reserve/future contracts.
news

Indianapolis Colts 2021 Mock Draft Monday: Feb. 1

The Indianapolis Colts have the 21st-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. We continue taking a look at which players the various experts believe will land in Indianapolis in this week's Mock Draft Monday.
news

Tom Rathman Announces His Retirement

Indianapolis Colts Running Backs Coach Tom Rathman today announced his retirement. The 31-year NFL veteran served as the team's running backs coach for the last three seasons.
news

Top Takeaways: Jim Irsay On 2020 Season, Colts' Future At Quarterback

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay today spoke to reporters via video conference. What did he have to say about the 2020 season, which ended in an 11-5 record and a playoff appearance? What about the future at the quarterback position for the Colts, and more?
news

Top Takeaways: Marcus Brady On Becoming Colts' New Offensive Coordinator

Marcus Brady, the Indianapolis Colts' quarterbacks coach the last three seasons, was recently promoted to be the team's offensive coordinator, taking over for Nick Sirianni, who has been hired as the new head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles. What did Brady tell reporters today about his new opportunity?

2021 Season Tickets Available Now!

Our 2021 home opponents are locked in. Secure your seats for the next season and defend home turf against the Seattle Seahawks, LA Rams, New England Patriots and more.

Learn More

Advertising