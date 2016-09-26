Patrick Mallory of Lawrence North High School Named Fifth Coach of the Week for 2016

Patrick Mallory of Lawrence North High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, a program presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

Sep 26, 2016 at 03:24 AM
coachoftheweek-2016.jpg

Coach Mallory was nominated and selected for this award after defeating Class 6A No. 8 Carmel, 24-21. It was the Wildcats first win in the series since 2004, and only their second win against the Greyhounds since 1994.

The 2016 season marks the seventeenth year the Indianapolis Colts will be recognizing outstanding Indiana High School football coaches through the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week program, presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

All high school head coaches in the state of Indiana are eligible regardless of their school size, league or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach's impact on his team, school and community, as well as performance of the team. The honorees are selected by a panel of high school football media, former athletic directors and other football representatives from all regions of the state.

Each Monday, following a high school football game weekend, one head coach will be announced. At the conclusion of the high school football season, each winning coach will receive a framed certificate signed by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Colts Head Coach Chuck Pagano, Colts General Manager Ryan Grigson and Colts Youth Football Commissioner Mike Prior, as well as a $1,000 donation from the NFL Foundation. In addition, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield will contribute $1,000 for the school's athletic fund.

The following coaches were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 5:

Region 1 – Phil Mason – Michigan City Region 6 – Mike Meyer – Greencastle
Region 2 – Reggie Glon – Mishawaka Marian Region 7 – WINNER
Region 3 – Doug Dinan – Carroll Region 8 – Mike Roeder – Northeastern
Region 4 – Terry Peebles – Harrison Region 9 – Andy Hape – Evansville Reitz
Region 5 – Alex Stewart – Northwestern Region 10 – Brian Glessing – Floyd Central

For more information, please contact Phil Andrews of the Indianapolis Colts at (317) 808-5322. Patrick Mallory is also available for questions/comments at 317-498-7931. Additional information on the program may be found at Colts.com/highschoolfootball.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Indiana high school football players winning both on the gridiron and the classroom

Jake Tippmann has had plenty of things to be thankful for in 2023.
news

2023 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Final Insider and Honor Roll

news

Colts and IFCA Announce 2023 Indiana High School Academic All-Stars

The Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana Football Coaches Association (IFCA) today announced the Indianapolis Colts Indiana High School Academic All-Star Team, presented by Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics.
news

Indianapolis Lutheran's Dave Pasch Named 2023 Season's Final 'Coach of the Week'

Dave Pasch of Indianapolis Lutheran High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by Corteva Agriscience, headquartered in Indianapolis, the Colts announced today.
news

Braydon Hall fueling Indianapolis Lutheran's run back to Lucas Oil Stadium

Over the course of his athletic career, Braydon Hall has juggled his fair share of balls.
news

2023 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Regional Finals

news

Gavin Adams fuels Bloomington South's post-season run

Even to this day, Gavin Adams still gets a few butterflies in his stomach before every football game.
news

Ben Davis' Thomas Gotkowski is relentless when it comes to football

It took nearly one year, but Thomas Gotkowski finally got satisfaction.
news

2023 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Sectional Finals Edition

news

Football is not the only thing driving Fishers' Khobie Martin

Faith, family, and football are at the center of Khobie Martin's universe.
news

2023 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Sectional Semifinals Edition

news

Versatility is the difference for Lafayette Central Catholic's Brinn Robbins

Brinn Robbins has done his fair share of moving around the gridiron.
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising