Game Preview: Colts vs. Chiefs, Week 3 

One Big Storyline

Two things can be true at the same time: The Colts were frustrated and disappointed with how they played in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Colts are confident and resolute in their belief that they have the right coaches, players and plan in place to be the team they want to be in 2022.

Put another way: The Colts are not shying away from the reality of being 0-1-1, with that loss and tie coming against AFC South opposition. But they're also not panicking and deviating from all the work they did, starting in April, to prepare for an 18-week regular season.

"Just because you had a bad performance or couple bad games, doesn't mean that everything you believe in — like, if you throw that all away, did you ever really believe in it in the first place?" linebacker Zaire Franklin told Colts.com. "It's one of those things, you keep trusting, you keep going."

So the Colts this week hit the practice field with a heightened sense of urgency to correct their mistakes from Weeks 1 and 2 and play their best football in Week 3: "The time is now," center Ryan Kelly said. "We have to do it right now."

And with the 2-0 Kansas City Chiefs – a team that's reached the AFC Championship every year Patrick Mahomes has been their starting quarterback – coming to Lucas Oil Stadium, there's not much margin for error on Sunday.

"Obviously when you have a talented group coming in like Kansas City, Mahomes and all those weapons they have around him, they speak for themselves," Franklin said. "For us, it's really just focusing on us, getting back to what we do."

The Colts believe the team they were in Week 2's 24-0 shutout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars – which gained nine first downs and allowed 21 – was not the team they will be for the rest of 2022. On Sunday, this team knows it's about showing that to be the case, and not allowing one bad loss to turn into two.