Practice Notebook

Presented by

Practice notebook: Colts' 4-as-1 pass rush coming together with Lamar Jackson, Ravens up next

The Colts enter Week 3 with the fifth-most sacks in the NFL thanks to a consistently impactful collective pass rush. 

Sep 21, 2023 at 03:47 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Daily_Notebook 1920x1080

On first and 10 from the Colts' 44-yard line early in the third quarter of Week 2, the Houston Texans called a shot play for quarterback C.J. Stroud.

It was a heavy play-action concept with a seven-man protection (five offensive linemen, one tight end and a running back blocked). Both wide receivers ran deep vertical stop routes, with fullback Andrew Beck running a wheel to the far sideline. If Stroud hit the back of his drop cleanly, he could've got the ball out on time for a chunk gain as Houston tried to ignite something while trailing 28-10.

The Colts rushed four defensive linemen, from left to right: Tyquan Lewis, Taven Bryan, Eric Johnson II and Samson Ebukam. Ebukam is the only starter of that group.

It didn't matter.

Ebukam came screaming off the edge, using his speed and hands to make contact with Stroud at the back of his drop. Stroud stepped up but was off-balance – and was immediately hit by Lewis, who got past tight end Teagan Quitoriano and reached Stroud before right tackle George Fant could get off double-teaming Bryan to help. Once Fant left the double team on Bryan to try to help on Lewis, Bryan slipped past right guard Shaq Mason and brought Stroud to the ground for a sack.

To recap: Three of the Colts' four defensive linemen got a hand on Stroud on the play. And that's the kind of collective pass rush – no matter who's on the field – the Colts are getting out of their defensive line to begin the 2023 season.

"This year we're just rushing and naturally working off each other," defensive end Kwity Paye said. "That's what the front's meant to be and I feel like being in the second year in this defense, we're really honing in on that."

All nine active Colts defensive linemen had at least one pressure against the Texans; Paye, Ebukam, Bryan, DeForest Buckner and Jake Martin registered sacks. Bryan, Ebukam, Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo each had a team-high four pressures. Regardless of who defensive line coach Nate Ollie rotated on to the field, the Colts collapsed pockets and generated pressure.

"Our vision of the front being disruptive, you're starting to be able to show clips on tape where you're saying, 'That's what it looks like,'" defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said. "And not showing other teams. You're starting to show us even more and I think that's what we're pleased (with). We just have to keep that trending in the right direction."

Through Bradley's stops as a defensive coordinator or head coach with the Seattle Seahawks, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders and now the Colts, he's been known for rushing four defensive linemen and having his linebackers and defensive backs cover behind it. The key for those four linemen is having a collective pass rush, playing with aggressiveness but also discipline.

The last word there – discipline – will be key this weekend, with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on deck at M&T Bank Stadium Sunday.

"It's important that four equals one, and what better week to see that than this week with a quarterback that can scramble and make plays," Bradley said. "We're going to be tested up front with keeping our lanes and things like that and understanding the type of quarterback that we're facing."

Knowing what pass rush techniques to use to play off the guys next to them is something that's allowed the Colts to generate so much collective pressure to begin the 2023 season. Against Jackson, who's averaged 8.2 yards per attempt on scrambles in his career, all four defensive linemen have to rush together. If not?

"He'll make you pay, for sure," Buckner said. "... If one guy misses, the next guy has to be there to make the play."

This collective effort is boosted, too, by the depth the Colts have on their defensive line. Through two games, the Colts have been able to rotate their top defensive linemen more than last year:

Table inside Article
Year Player Snap% Year Player Snap%
2022 DeForest Buckner 77% 2023 DeForest Buckner 70%
2022 Yannick Ngakoue 73% 2023 Samson Ebukam 58%
2022 Grover Stewart 68% 2023 Grover Stewart 57%
2022 Kwity Paye 66% 2023 Kwity Paye 67%

That rotation, with Odeyingbo (49 percent), Bryan (31 percent), Lewis (29 percent, Johnson (23 percent) and Martin (18 percent) coming off the sideline, has helped keep those four most-used defensive linemen as fresh as possible into the fourth quarter. And there hasn't been much of a dropoff when those guys have come in for the starters.

Case in point: That play-action sack of Stroud against the Texans.

"My job is to uphold that standard," Lewis said. "I gotta be the best at it. I think all of us apply that mindset to how we play."

Thursday's practice report:

Related Content

news

Practice notebook: Anthony Richardson, Ryan Kelly in concussion protocol, do not participate Wednesday

Richardson and Kelly exited Sunday's game against the Houston Texans due to concussions. 
news

Practice notebook: Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard likes what he saw in Week 1

Shaquille Leonard is off the Colts' injury report this week and is looking to build on his season debut heading into Sunday's matchup with the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. 
news

Practice notebook: For Anthony Richardson, Week 2 isn't about him vs. C.J. Stroud – it's Colts vs. Texans

Fair or not, for as long as they're in the league – especially in the same division – C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson will be compared against each other after going in the top five of the 2023 NFL Draft. 
news

Practice notebook: Shaquille Leonard clears concussion protocol ahead of Colts' season opener

Leonard is on track to play in Sunday's 2023 season curtain-lifter against the Jacksonville Jaguars. 
news

Practice notebook: Why Colts are confident in Anthony Richardson heading into NFL debut

Richardson was voted a season-long captain by his teammates last week. 
news

Practice notebook: Anthony Richardson, Colts starters will play Thursday vs. Eagles in preseason finale

Following Tuesday's joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles, Colts head coach Shane Steichen said Anthony Richardson and other starters will play Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field.
news

Practice Notebook: Parris Campbell Reflects On His Healthy, Productive 2022 Season

Parris Campbell's top goal for 2022 was to play every game this season, which he'll accomplish when he takes the field for the Colts' season finale on Sunday against the Houston Texans. 
news

Practice Notebook: Colts Begin Week 18 Preparation With Prayer For Damar Hamlin

Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday opened his team meeting on Wednesday with a prayer for Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains in intensive care after a cardiac arrest during Buffalo's Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. 
news

Practice Notebook: What Colts Left Tackle Bernhard Raimann Has Learned From Facing Khalil Mack, DeMarcus Lawrence, Chandler Jones And Other Veteran Pass Rushers As A Rookie

Raimann has faced a gauntlet of productive, experienced edge rushers during his rookie season, and has shown signs of progress through it. 
news

Practice Notebook: Jeff Saturday Focused On Giants, Not Head Coaching Interview

Saturday previously said he intends to interview for the Colts' head coaching job this offseason. But he won't begin prepping for that interview until the 2022 season is over. 
news

Practice Notebook: Dezmon Patmon Remembers Mike Leach

Patmon played for Leach at Washington State from 2016-2019. Leach, whose offensive philosophies revolutionized college football, passed away earlier this month. 
Advertising