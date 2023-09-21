Practice notebook: Colts' 4-as-1 pass rush coming together with Lamar Jackson, Ravens up next

"Our vision of the front being disruptive, you're starting to be able to show clips on tape where you're saying, 'That's what it looks like,'" defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said. "And not showing other teams. You're starting to show us even more and I think that's what we're pleased (with). We just have to keep that trending in the right direction."

Through Bradley's stops as a defensive coordinator or head coach with the Seattle Seahawks, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders and now the Colts, he's been known for rushing four defensive linemen and having his linebackers and defensive backs cover behind it. The key for those four linemen is having a collective pass rush, playing with aggressiveness but also discipline.

The last word there – discipline – will be key this weekend, with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on deck at M&T Bank Stadium Sunday.

"It's important that four equals one, and what better week to see that than this week with a quarterback that can scramble and make plays," Bradley said. "We're going to be tested up front with keeping our lanes and things like that and understanding the type of quarterback that we're facing."

Knowing what pass rush techniques to use to play off the guys next to them is something that's allowed the Colts to generate so much collective pressure to begin the 2023 season. Against Jackson, who's averaged 8.2 yards per attempt on scrambles in his career, all four defensive linemen have to rush together. If not?

"He'll make you pay, for sure," Buckner said. "... If one guy misses, the next guy has to be there to make the play."