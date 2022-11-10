Practice Notebook

Presented by

Practice Notebook: Parks Frazier Aims To Be 'Aggressive, But In My Own Way' As Colts' Offensive Playcaller

Frazier will call plays for the Colts starting with Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. 

Nov 10, 2022 at 04:07 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Daily_Notebook 1920x1080

Mike Mitchell, the Colts' first-year assistant defensive backs coach, made a comment to Gus Bradley during training camp this summer that stuck with the longtime defensive coordinator: "Wow, is Parks (Frazier) impressive."

And it was the way Mitchell said it that stuck with Bradley.

"Someday, if I ever get a head coaching job, Gus, I'm gonna hire Parks Frazier," Bradley said. "It was like that kind of a comment."

Frazier this week was tabbed by interim head coach Jeff Saturday to be the Colts' offensive playcaller going forward, a role that's another step in what's been a steady career progression for the up-and-coming coach. As Frazier climbed that ladder – from being hired as an assistant to Frank Reich in 2018, to being promoted to offensive quality control in 2020, assistant quarterbacks coach in 2021 and pass game specialist/assistant quarterbacks in 2022 – he always thought about what he might do if he were to get further responsibilities and opportunities.

So while the Colts' Week 10 game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium will be Frazier's first time calling plays, he feels more than prepared for the job.

"Having worked closely with the play caller the last couple years, and everything I that I do I'm saying, 'How do I want to do it?' And I think that's a part of growth," Frazier said. "I think that when you take the approach of doing that, then I think you're learning — you don't get that experience of doing it, but when you take the approach of how would I do it and you put yourself in that position, it gives you the ability to be ready."

Part of why Saturday went with Frazier to call plays was it'd provide more continuity and stability for the rest of the coaching staff. But another part of the decision was Frazier's deep knowledge of the Colts' offense – he's the longest-tenured coach on that side of the ball in Indianapolis and has been involved in putting schemes and gameplans together while working closely with the team's quarterbacks over the last five seasons.

"You get used to adjusting, adapting to your personnel," Frazier said. "I've been in a lot of meetings going back five years when (former offensive coordinator) Nick Sirianni was here, with Marcus (Brady), I've been in a lot of meetings where we've sat in there and talked about, how are we going to attack these guys, specifically, this week? How are we going to utilize our personnel that week to attack these guys?"

Frazier will call offensive plays from the coaches' booth, where he's been stationed all season. He's worked long hours this week – and that might even be underselling it – doing everything he can to put his players in the best positions possible to win on Sunday.

And Frazier said he's approaching the opportunity with "mixed emotions" – he's close with Reich, who gave him his first opportunity in the NFL, and said he's texted with the former Colts head coach over the last few days. Reich, Frazier said, imparted some wisdom about how to handle emotions as a first-time playcaller.

But ultimately, this is a major opportunity for Frazier to make his mark on the Colts' offense – and help this team get its season back on track.

"(I'll be) aggressive but in my own way," Frazier said. "Aggressive can look a lot of different ways, right? It can be, you can run the ball and be aggressive in your own way.

"... I'm still an aggressive thinker in the way that I think, and I think that on the attack is our mission as an offense. And that doesn't change. But that can look different in a lot of different ways."

Thursday's practice report:

Related Content

news

Practice Notebook: Colts Get Back To Football With Jeff Saturday As Interim Head Coach

After a whirlwind 48 hours, Jeff Saturday coached his first practice as the Colts' interim head coach on Wednesday.

news

Practice Notebook: Jonathan Taylor On Ankle Rehab, Zack Moss On Whirlwind 48 Hours After Trade From Buffalo Bills

Jonathan Taylor (ankle) did not practice on Thursday, while Zack Moss described the head-spinning process of being traded to the Colts on Tuesday.

news

Practice Notebook: Colts React To Departures Of Marcus Brady, Nyheim Hines

The Colts relieved Marcus Brady of his duties as offensive coordinator and traded running back Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday.

news

Practice Notebook: Shaquille Leonard Feeling 'Better And Better,' Hopes For Week 8 Return For Colts vs. Washington Commanders

Leonard has only played 16 snaps this season after missing time due to offseason back surgery, and a concussion/nose injury sustained in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans.

news

Practice Notebook: Why Colts Coaches, Teammates Believe Sam Ehlinger Is Ready For First NFL Start

Ehlinger will make his first NFL start on Sunday against the Washington Commanders at Lucas Oil Stadium.

news

Practice Notebook: Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Fully Participates, Hopes 'Things Keep Trending In The Right Direction'

For the first time since sustaining an ankle injury in Week 4, Taylor fully participated in practice on Thursday.

news

Practice Notebook: Sam Ehlinger On His Mentality As Backup Quarterback; Jonathan Taylor, Shaquille Leonard Injury Updates

The Colts did have a package of plays for Ehlinger in Week 6, his first as the team's backup quarterback this season, but didn't have an opportunity to use them.

news

Practice Notebook: From Alec Pierce to Rodney Thomas II, Colts' 2022 Rookie Class Is Already Making A Big Impact

The Colts have already got major contributions from rookies like Alec Pierce, Jelani Woods and Rodney Thomas II, and will continue to lean on a number of first-year players during the 2022 season.

news

Practice Notebook: Why Colts Are Sticking With Bernhard Raimann At Left Tackle

Raimann made his first career start in Week 5 against the Denver Broncos, and head coach Frank Reich said Wednesday the Colts' plan is for the 2022 third-round pick to continue starting at left tackle going forward.

news

Practice Notebook: Jonathan Taylor Plans To Play vs. Broncos But Status Remains Undecided

Taylor sustained an ankle injury during the Colts' Week 4 game against the Tennessee Titans and said Tuesday he's doing everything he can to get on the field Thursday night in Denver.

news

Practice Notebook: Alec Pierce Is Earning Matt Ryan's Trust Through 'DTA'

The 2022 second-round pick has seven catches on 13 targets for 141 yards over his last two games.

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Join the priority list now for 2023 season tickets! Place a deposit today and you'll be the first in line to get the best seats, benefits & more!

Request Info
Advertising