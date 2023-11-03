Colts-Panthers preview: A reunion with Frank Reich, then a pivotal Week 9 game

Reich led the Colts to two playoff appearances during his four and a half seasons as head coach. He was fired halfway through the 2022 season, though he said this week Sunday is not a revenge game for him. In fact, he deflected Steichen's praise right back at the first-year Colts head coach.

"I mean, Shane's a phenomenal coach and a great human being, a great person," Reich said, via Panthers.com. "I think back in San Diego when I was there as the offensive coordinator, it was me and Nick Sirianni and Shane Steichen sitting in those meetings, game planning, and a lot of stuff. So, obviously, that was a pretty dynamic group. You could tell right away both of those guys. I knew Nick right away, and same thing with Shane; those super-bright, super-brilliant football minds, hard workers, understand every aspect of the game.

"And you know, Shane's success is no surprise. I mean, he's been successful at every stop everywhere he's been; he's made a big impact. So super happy for Shane."

The Colts' return to face Reich will matter until it doesn't – when the switch flips and it's all about 60 minutes of football, no matter who's on the opposing sideline.

And the Colts know that while the Panthers have just one win – coming last week against the Houston Texans – Week 9 carries massive implications for both teams.

For the Panthers, they're looking to dig out of an early 0-6 hole – one which leaves little margin for error going forward. And for the Colts, they're looking to end a three-game losing streak and hop on a plane to Germany next week with a shot at being .500 heading into their Week 11 bye.