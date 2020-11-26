No-Fee 'Black Friday' Tickets Available For Nov. 29 Colts-Titans AFC South Clash

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts will eliminate fees for single-game tickets to the Nov. 29 matchup with the Tennessee Titans as a part of the team's "Black Friday" 48-Hour ticket special this week.
Sunday's game will determine first place in the AFC South as both teams bring their 7-3, division-leading records to Lucas Oil Stadium for the 1 p.m. start.
- Fans who buy tickets to this game from Thurs., Nov. 26 (12 p.m. ET) to Sat., Nov. 28 (12 p.m. ET) will not be charged any additional ticket fees at checkout.
- A limited number of tickets are still available at Ticketmaster.com.
The Colts are will host up to 12,500 attendees at Lucas Oil Stadium this Sunday. Tickets will be sold in "pods" to maintain physical distancing between unrelated groups. Other health and safety procedures, which include gameday requirements for fans and stadium employees, can be found at Colts.com/gameday.