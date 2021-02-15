Indianapolis Colts 2021 Mock Draft Monday: Feb. 15

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have the 21st-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. We continue taking a look at which players the various experts believe will land in Indianapolis in this week's Mock Draft Monday.
Selection: Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
Expert: Austin Gayle, Pro Football Focus
Analysis: "Moore is largely a projection at the next level considering how few snaps we saw him fully healthy at Purdue, but his record-break 2018 season and jaw-dropping speed, strength and athleticism combination is enough to feel confident in him as a first-round pick."
Selection: Teven Jenkins, T, Oklahoma State
Expert: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports
Analysis: "Anthony Castonzo has announced his retirement and Jenkins plays with an edge, is athletic, has great feet and moves well in space. He can also man the left or right tackle positions."
Selection: Sam Cosmi, T, Texas
Expert: Charlie Campbell, WalterFootball.com
Analysis: "The Colts need a left tackle to replace the retired Anthony Castonzo. Team sources like Cosmi and think he is a better prospect than Connor Williams was at Texas. They feel Cosmi is raw and needs development, but athletically, he is an interesting prospect. Cosmi (6-6, 295) still needs get stronger for the NFL. Team sources felt he should go back to school if he wanted to be a secure first-round pick in his draft class, and Cosmi wisely decided to return to Austin for 2020. Sources who saw Cosmi toward the start of the 2020 season said it looks like he added some good weight since the end of 2019. As a redshirt freshman, Cosmi earned a starting spot at right tackle for the Longhorns and had an impressive debut. Throughout his time at Texas, Cosmi did a good job in pass protection, showing some length and athleticism on the edge. He could be a dependable left tackle in the NFL to protect the blind side."
Selection: Trade out of First Round with Philadelphia Eagles
Expert: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports
Date of mock draft: Feb. 11 (link)
Selection: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida
Expert: Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports
Analysis: "Toney is a YAC monster who'll be featured in the quick game in the Colts offense."
Selection: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina
Expert: Walter Cherepinsky, WalterFootball.com
Analysis: "The Colts have an outstanding cornerback in Xavier Rhodes, but they could use more talent on the other side of the field. Jaycee Horn is a fast, fluid athlete. Team sources have told Charlie Campbell that Horn is a better prospect than his teammate, Israel Mukuamu."
Selection: Christian Darrisaw, T, Virginia Tech
Expert: Dean Kindig, DraftTek
Analysis: "First off, congratulations to the entire Manning family. We absolutely knew it would happen on the first ballot, but it still feels good to see it: Peyton is headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame!
Speaking of quarterbacks, it's sure hard to keep up with the rumor mill in and around The Shoe: We're trading for Wentz! No, we're trading for Stafford! Guess What?!? Andrew Luck is coming back! Wait, no, it's definitely Wentz! We're going after Matt Ryan! Wait, Russell Wilson for sure! Everyone step back from the F10 key, take three deep belly breaths, and think about this: By the time the draft rolls around, they will already have a vet QB in this here paddock. They have $60M+ cap space for Free Agency. Using a BPA strategy in the draft could provide the vet QB plenty of OL depth, a groomable rookie QB with upside, a speedy waterbug WR with quicks, and some key pieces on defense (EDGE, CB).
Do the Colts need Christian Darrisaw as their RD1 pick? Well, I'd like you to watch the Colts' LT during this outside-zone run play. Now imagine you could have any OT from this draft whose specialty is outside zone. Well, you just drafted him. Read about Darrisaw here. You'll thank me later."
Selection: Kwity Paye, Edge, Michigan
Expert: Kevin Hanson, EDS Football
Analysis: "Justin Houston has 19.0 sacks in his two seasons in Indianapolis, but the 32-year-old edge rusher is set to become a free agent next month. Among available players here in this mock, Paye is my top-ranked prospect (16th), which would match best player available and a team need. Not only is Paye an outstanding run defender, but his elite athletic profile (previously topping Bruce Feldman's freaks list) gives him enormous upside as a pass-rusher."
——————
Selection: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida (#26, Projected Trade With Browns)
Expert: Chad Reuter, NFL.com
Analysis: "It seems unlikely the Colts will find a quarterback in the 20s who can step in and immediately replace the retired Phillip Rivers. If T.Y. Hilton hits the open market, Toney's quickness off the line of scrimmage and elusiveness with the ball in his hands will make him a solid replacement."
Selection: Joseph Ossai, EDGE, Texas
Expert: Nick Klopsis, Newsday
Analysis: "The Colts likely are out of range for any of the top quarterbacks, so they could decide to find an eventual replacement for Justin Houston, who will be 32 in January. Joseph Ossai is great at getting to the quarterback from a stand-up linebacker position, and what he lacks in polish he makes up for in athleticism and relentlessness."
Selection: Jaelan Phillips, Edge, Miami (FL)
Expert: Luke Easterling, Draft Wire
Selection: Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa
Expert: Joe Tansey, Bleacher Report
Date of mock draft: Feb. 7 (link)
Selection: Jayson Oweh, Edge, Penn State
Expert: Lance Zierlein, NFL.com
Date of mock draft: Feb. 4 (link)
Analysis: "The Colts could go with a cornerback here, but they covet elite length and explosiveness off the edge. Oweh might be too tempting to pass on despite his need for pass-rush polish."
Selection: Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas
Expert: Joe Marino, The Draft Network
Date of mock draft: Feb. 4 (link)
Analysis: "With the retirement of Anthony Castonzo comes the creation of a hole at left tackle for the Colts, who otherwise have an outstanding offensive line. Cosmi is a long and athletic blocker that has good range and all the traits needed to be the new blindside protector in Indianapolis."
Selection: Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech
Expert: Bucky Brooks, NFL.com
Date of mock draft: Feb. 1 (link)
Analysis: "The recent retirement of Anthony Castonzo prompts GM Chris Ballard to fill the left tackle spot with a nimble, big-bodied edge blocker."
Selection: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida
Expert: Ben Linsey, Pro Football Focus
Date of mock draft: Feb. 1 (link)
Analysis: "The more glaring needs on offense for Indianapolis are at quarterback and left tackle following the retirement of Philip Rivers and Anthony Castonzo, but continuing to add playmakers should be high in the list of priorities for the Colts, as well. Toney certainly fits that bill.
He isn't a finished product at wide receiver after serving primarily as a gadget player earlier in his Florida career, but he has all the traits that lead you to believe that he can develop into a polished route-runner. However, you're drafting Toney for how freakishly elusive he is in the open field, which is highlighted by his 32 broken tackles on 80 catches since 2019. He would give the Colts' receiving corps some extra juice in an offseason where 31-year-old T.Y. Hilton is scheduled to hit free agency."
Selection: Kyle Trask, QB, Florida
Expert: Austin Smith, DraftTek
Date of mock draft: Jan. 31 (link)
Analysis: "Drafting Kyle Trask this high is a major reach, but that is how badly the Colts need to get a future signal-caller. This roster is ready to win now. This defense was one of the best in the league at stopping the run, despite being in the same division as the NFL's leading rusher, Derrick Henry. The Colts were also top 12 in Opposing Passer Rating while snagging 15 interceptions in 2020. Jonathan Taylor looked like the real deal in his rookie campaign, and if T.Y. Hilton returns in the offseason, this group of pass-catchers is impressive. However, Hilton is coming back only if he feels comfortable with what the Colts have at quarterback.
Following Phillip Rivers' retirement, Indianapolis is in a tough spot to fill that void. I'd be the first to offer up this pick for Matt Stafford who is not expected to play in Detroit moving forward. I doubt Houston will listen to offers on DeShaun Watson like rumors suggest, and the idea of trading him in the division is one step short of "Fairy Tale" status. However, the Colts have to make a move this offseason, and I'm not comfortable turning the keys over to Jacob Eason at this point. If they get on the clock and nothing has been solved at quarterback, anything is a possibility to improve that situation."
Selection: Jaycee Horn, DB, South Carolina
Expert: Danny Kelly, The Ringer
Date of mock draft: Jan. 31 (link)
Analysis: "Xavier Rhodes revived his career with the Colts in 2020, but the veteran isn't getting any younger (and may leave in free agency this spring) and Indy would be well served by bolstering the position both for the short and long term. Horn would bring size and playmaking instincts to Indy's defense."
Selection: Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech
Expert: Nate Davis, USA TODAY
Date of mock draft: Jan. 28 (link)
Analysis: "Castonzo's retirement leaves a void at left tackle for Indy's otherwise stalwart offensive line. Barring a free agent signing or shuffling All-Pro LG Quenton Nelson outside, the path of least resistance might be drafting steady Darrisaw and leaving the other four starters in place."
Selection: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina
Expert: Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA TODAY
Date of mock draft: Jan. 5 (link)
Analysis: "Unless Indianapolis opts to move on from Philip Rivers in favor of a long-term option at quarterback, the Colts can instead bolster their already formidable defense with the pesky Horn."
Selection: Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
Expert: James Dator, SBNation.com
Date of mock draft: Jan. 4 (link)
Analysis: "Rondale Moore definitely doesn't have ideal size, but the Colts are used to working around that with T.Y. Hilton. This pick hinges entirely on whether Indianapolis brings back their top receiver, but even if they do, I think Moore is a solid pick."
Ahead of the 2021 NFL draft, get a look at NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah's top draft 50 prospects.