Indianapolis Colts 2021 Mock Draft Monday: Feb. 22

Analysis: "He isn't a finished product at wide receiver after serving primarily as a gadget player earlier in his Florida career, but he has all the traits that lead you to believe that he can develop into a polished route-runner. However, you're drafting Toney for how freakishly elusive he is in the open field, which is highlighted by his 32 broken tackles on 80 catches since 2019. He would give the Colts' receiving corps some extra juice in an offseason where 31-year-old T.Y. Hilton is scheduled to hit free agency."