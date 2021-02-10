Important 2021 Offseason Dates

INDIANAPOLIS - As the NFL officially turns the page to the 2021 season, take a look at key offseason dates around free agency, the NFL Draft and the beginning of offseason programs.

February

  • Feb. 23: Franchise/Transition Player designation period begins.

March

  • Mar. 9: Prior to 4:00 p.m., EST, deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.
  • Mar. 15-17: Clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2020 player contracts at 4:00 p.m., EST., on March 17.
  • Mar. 17: The 2021 league year and free agency period begin at 4:00 p.m., EST.

April

  • Apr. 5: Clubs with new head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.
  • Apr. 19: Start of offseason workouts for all other teams.
  • Apr. 23: Deadline for Restricted Free Agents to sign offer sheets.
  • Apr. 28: Last day to match offer sheets for Restricted Free Agents.
  • Apr. 29 - May 1: 2021 NFL Draft, Cleveland, Ohio.

