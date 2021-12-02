My Cause, My Cleats: What Causes, Organizations Colts Players, Staff Are Supporting In 2021

Colts players, coaches and staff are participating in My Cause, My Cleats for this weekend's game against the Houston Texans. Check out a list of which causes and charitable organizations are being supported:
|Name
|Cause
|Charitable Organization
|Jim Irsay
|Mental health
|Indianapolis Colts Foundation
|Carlie Irsay-Gordon
|Mental health
|Indianapolis Colts Foundation/kNOT TODAY
|Kalen Jackson
|Mental health
|Indianapolis Colts Foundation/Project Healthy Minds
|Chris Ballard
|Foster youth
|Hands of Hope
|Kristin Ballard
|Foster youth
|Hands of Hope
|Frank Reich
|The sexual abuse & exploitation of children
|kNOT TODAY
|Matthew Adams
|Mental health awareness
|Indianapolis Colts Foundation - Kicking The Stigma
|Jahleel Addae
|Breast cancer
|National Breast Cancer Foundation
|Mo Alie-Cox
|Mental health awareness
|Indianapolis Colts Foundation - Kicking The Stigma
|Michael Badgley
|Mental health awareness
|Indianapolis Colts Foundation - Kicking The Stigma
|Rodrigo Blankenship
|Multiple sclerosis
|National MS Society
|DeForest Buckner
|The sexual abuse & exploitation of children
|kNOT TODAY
|Parris Campbell
|Underprivileged youth
|I Promise Foundation
|T.J. Carrie
|Heart disease
|T.J. Carrie Foundation
|Anthony Chesley
|Social justice
|Mission Transformation/Believe in U
|Kameron Cline
|Mental health
|Indianapolis Colts Foundation - Kicking The Stigma
|Julién Davenport
|Mental health
|Indianapolis Colts Foundation - Kicking The Stigma
|Jack Doyle
|Childhood cancer - #BrodyStrong
|Riley Hospital for Children on behalf of Brody Stephens
|Ashton Dulin
|Pancreatic cancer
|American Cancer Society
|Zaire Franklin
|Underserved communities
|Shelice's Angels
|Will Fries
|Military
|HeadStrong
|Jordan Glasgow
|Mental health
|Indianapolis Colts Foundation - Kicking The Stigma
|Mark Glowinski
|Underprivileged youth
|Kids Voice of Indiana
|Kylen Granson
|Education/reading
|KG's Kids
|Farrod Green
|Underprivileged youth
|Jonathan's Journey For Better
|De'Michael Harris
|Heart disease
|American Heart Association
|T.Y. Hilton
|Underprivileged youth
|Boys & Girls Club of Miami-Dade
|Nyheim Hines
|Muscular dystrophy
|Muscular Dystrophy Association
|Brett Hundley
|Epilepsy
|The Hundley Foundation
|Deon Jackson
|Mental health
|Indianapolis Colts Foundation - Kicking The Stigma
|Malik Jefferson
|Lupus
|Lupus Foundation of America
|Ryan Kelly
|First responders/police
|Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.)
|Darius Leonard
|Lupus
|Lupus Foundation of America
|Kenny Moore II
|Pediatric cancer
|Mighty Mason Fund - Riley Children's Foundation
|Al-Quadin Muhammad
|Underserved youth
|Boys & Girls Club of Newark
|Quenton Nelson
|Cancer awareness
|The V Foundation
|Dayo Odeyingbo
|Cancer awareness
|Turner's Heroes
|Carter O'Donnell
|Awareness of missing indigenous women & girls
|REDress Project
|George Odum
|Homelessness
|Wheeler Mission Ministries
|Bobby Okereke
|Mental health
|Project Healthy Minds
|Dezmon Patmon
|Hope for the future
|The Adam Jr. Smile Movement
|Kwity Paye
|Underserved youth football teams
|TUFF (The Uniform Funding Foundation)
|Danny Pinter
|Fallen firefighters
|National Fallen Firefighters Foundation
|Matt Pryor
|Mental health
|Indianapolis Colts Foundation - Kicking The Stigma
|Chris Reed
|Youth wellness
|Action for Healthy Kids
|Luke Rhodes
|Military children who lost a parent in the line of duty
|Children of Fallen Patriots
|Isaac Rochell
|Mental health
|Indianapolis Colts Foundation - Kicking The Stigma
|Isaiah Rodgers
|Cancer awareness
|Ronald McDonald House
|Rigoberto Sanchez
|Cancer awareness
|American Cancer Society
|Andrew Sendejo
|Drug prevention
|D.A.R.E.
|Braden Smith
|Animals
|IndyHumane
|E.J. Speed
|Cancer awareness
|Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
|Taylor Stallworth
|Underprivileged youth
|Won't Be Denied Foundation
|Mike Strachan
|Cancer awareness
|American Cancer Society
|Jonathan Taylor
|Underprivileged youth
|Boys 2 Men
|Kemoko Turay
|Cancer awareness
|American Cancer Society
|Carson Wentz
|Community outreach
|AO1 Foundation
|Chris Williams
|Social justice
|Black Lives Matter
|Khari Willis
|Cancer awareness
|American Cancer Society