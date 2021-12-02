My Cause, My Cleats: What Causes, Organizations Colts Players, Staff Are Supporting In 2021

Colts players, coaches and staff will wear custom footwear this weekend supporting causes and organizations important to them. 

Dec 02, 2021 at 09:30 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Colts players, coaches and staff are participating in My Cause, My Cleats for this weekend's game against the Houston Texans. Check out a list of which causes and charitable organizations are being supported:

Table inside Article
Name Cause Charitable Organization
Jim Irsay Mental health Indianapolis Colts Foundation
Carlie Irsay-Gordon Mental health Indianapolis Colts Foundation/kNOT TODAY
Kalen Jackson Mental health Indianapolis Colts Foundation/Project Healthy Minds
Chris Ballard Foster youth Hands of Hope
Kristin Ballard Foster youth Hands of Hope
Frank Reich The sexual abuse & exploitation of children kNOT TODAY
Matthew Adams Mental health awareness Indianapolis Colts Foundation - Kicking The Stigma
Jahleel Addae Breast cancer National Breast Cancer Foundation
Mo Alie-Cox Mental health awareness Indianapolis Colts Foundation - Kicking The Stigma
Michael Badgley Mental health awareness Indianapolis Colts Foundation - Kicking The Stigma
Rodrigo Blankenship Multiple sclerosis National MS Society
DeForest Buckner The sexual abuse & exploitation of children kNOT TODAY
Parris Campbell Underprivileged youth I Promise Foundation
T.J. Carrie Heart disease T.J. Carrie Foundation
Anthony Chesley Social justice Mission Transformation/Believe in U
Kameron Cline Mental health Indianapolis Colts Foundation - Kicking The Stigma
Julién Davenport Mental health Indianapolis Colts Foundation - Kicking The Stigma
Jack Doyle Childhood cancer - #BrodyStrong Riley Hospital for Children on behalf of Brody Stephens
Ashton Dulin Pancreatic cancer American Cancer Society
Zaire Franklin Underserved communities Shelice's Angels
Will Fries Military HeadStrong
Jordan Glasgow Mental health Indianapolis Colts Foundation - Kicking The Stigma
Mark Glowinski Underprivileged youth Kids Voice of Indiana
Kylen Granson Education/reading KG's Kids
Farrod Green Underprivileged youth Jonathan's Journey For Better
De'Michael Harris Heart disease American Heart Association
T.Y. Hilton Underprivileged youth Boys & Girls Club of Miami-Dade
Nyheim Hines Muscular dystrophy Muscular Dystrophy Association
Brett Hundley Epilepsy The Hundley Foundation
Deon Jackson Mental health Indianapolis Colts Foundation - Kicking The Stigma
Malik Jefferson Lupus Lupus Foundation of America
Ryan Kelly First responders/police Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.)
Darius Leonard Lupus Lupus Foundation of America
Kenny Moore II Pediatric cancer Mighty Mason Fund - Riley Children's Foundation
Al-Quadin Muhammad Underserved youth Boys & Girls Club of Newark
Quenton Nelson Cancer awareness The V Foundation
Dayo Odeyingbo Cancer awareness Turner's Heroes
Carter O'Donnell Awareness of missing indigenous women & girls REDress Project
George Odum Homelessness Wheeler Mission Ministries
Bobby Okereke Mental health Project Healthy Minds
Dezmon Patmon Hope for the future The Adam Jr. Smile Movement
Kwity Paye Underserved youth football teams TUFF (The Uniform Funding Foundation)
Danny Pinter Fallen firefighters National Fallen Firefighters Foundation
Matt Pryor Mental health Indianapolis Colts Foundation - Kicking The Stigma
Chris Reed Youth wellness Action for Healthy Kids
Luke Rhodes Military children who lost a parent in the line of duty Children of Fallen Patriots
Isaac Rochell Mental health Indianapolis Colts Foundation - Kicking The Stigma
Isaiah Rodgers Cancer awareness Ronald McDonald House
Rigoberto Sanchez Cancer awareness American Cancer Society
Andrew Sendejo Drug prevention D.A.R.E.
Braden Smith Animals IndyHumane
E.J. Speed Cancer awareness Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
Taylor Stallworth Underprivileged youth Won't Be Denied Foundation
Mike Strachan Cancer awareness American Cancer Society
Jonathan Taylor Underprivileged youth Boys 2 Men
Kemoko Turay Cancer awareness American Cancer Society
Carson Wentz Community outreach AO1 Foundation
Chris Williams Social justice Black Lives Matter
Khari Willis Cancer awareness American Cancer Society

Related Content

news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Named AFC Offensive Player Of The Month For November

Taylor scored nine touchdowns and rushed for 556 yards in four November games. 
news

Hard Knocks In Season Episode 3 Recap: Kenny Moore II's Impact On The Community Shines As Colts Face Off With Tom Brady

The third episode of "Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts" gives fans a glimpse at who Kenny Moore II is as a person as he and his teammates prepared to take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13. 
news

Colts Daily Notebook: DeForest Buckner Plans On Playing Week 13 vs. Houston Texans

Buckner hyperextended his knee during the Colts' Week 12 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 13 Game vs. Houston Texans

The Colts released their Week 13 unofficial depth chart ahead Sunday's AFC South clash against the Houston Texans. Check it out below:
news

5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Buccaneers, Week 12

The Colts fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 38-31, on Sunday and are now 6-6 on the season. Get inside the Colts' loss with this week's installment of 5 Things Learned. 
news

NO-FEE "Maniac Monday" Tickets Available For Final Two Games | 12 HOURS ONLY!

This no-fee offer is available for 12 hours only today from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. ET
news

Colts Exit 'Frustrating' Loss To Buccaneers Knowing What's Next In AFC Playoff Race

The Colts committed five turnovers and were flagged for six penalties, yet only lost by seven to the defending Super Bowl champions on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
news

LIVE BLOG, Colts vs. Buccaneers Week 12

The Colts are welcoming Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Lucas Oil Stadium for a sold-out showdown on Sunday. Follow along with writer JJ Stankevitz for updates all game long. 
news

5 Things To Watch: Colts vs. Buccaneers, Week 12

Get inside this week's Colts-Bucs matchup with a look at how Jonathan Taylor can impact Sunday's game without touching the ball, the age-defying Tom Brady and Robert Mathis' Ring of Honor induction at halftime. 
news

Colts Mailbag: Jonathan Taylor For MVP, Defending Tom Brady, Matchups vs. Buccaneers

Ahead of welcoming the defending Super Bowl champions to Lucas Oil Stadium, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from Jonathan Taylor's MVP case to how Matt Eberflus' defense can slow down Tom Brady. 
news

Colts Do Not Rule Any Players Out For Week 12 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

Coach Frank Reich gave a clean bill of health to the Colts for Sunday's game vs. the defending Super Bowl champions 
Limited Offer: $500 Off 2022 Season Tickets!

Limited Offer: $500 Off 2022 Season Tickets!

Colts Fans! Now through December 26, get $500 off your season tickets with our new promotion in partnership with Caesars Sportsbook.

LEARN MORE
Advertising