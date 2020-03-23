Indianapolis Colts 2020 Mock Draft Monday: March 23

INDIANAPOLIS - After trading the 13th-overall pick for defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, the Indianapolis Colts now initially pick at 34th and 44th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. We take a look at which players the various experts believe will land in Indianapolis with those two second-round picks in this week's Mock Draft Monday.
Here's this week's breakdown by player:
- Jacob Eason, QB, Washington: 4 selections
- Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma: 2 selections
- Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson: 2 selections
- Jordan Love, QB, Utah State: 2 selections
- Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame: 2 selections
- Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU: 2 selections
- Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State: 1 selection
- Grant Delpit, S, LSU: 1 selection
- Jordan Elliott, DT, Missouri: 1 selection
- Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia: 1 selection
- Robert Hunt, G/T, Louisiana-Lafayette: 1 selection
- Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn: 1 selection
- Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor: 1 selection
- Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado: 1 selection
- John Simpson, G, Clemson: 1 selection
- Josh Uche, DE, Michigan: 1 selection
Let's get to the mock drafts, sorted by date:
-----
Jordan Love, QB, Utah State & Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame
Expert: Charlie Campbell, WalterFootball.com / March 23 (link)
On Love: "The Colts take a quarterback to compete with Jacoby Brissett. In 2019, Love completed 62 percent of his passes for 3,402 yards with 20 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He had some buzz about being a pro prospect coming off his 2018 season, when he completed 64 percent of his passes for 3,567 yards with 32 touchdowns and six interceptions. As a pro prospect, Love has some good tools to work with. He has a strong arm and can fire some lasers downfield and to the sideline. He also shows the ability to put air under the ball and throw touch passes. Lofting in passes between defenders and throwing receivers open can be tough for strong-armed quarterbacks as they can become too reliant on fast balls. Love does not have that issue. His pocket presence is developed, and he has some mobility to move around as well. However, Love still has a lot to work on, with his field vision being painfully bad. He consistently locks his eyes on his primary read and does not move them away. He stares down targets and does not look off defenders. Love must start reading the field, working through his progressions, and making better decisions. Some team evaluators also said that his accuracy and turnovers were problems. Team sources felt that Love should have returned for his senior year to improve before going to the NFL, but he declared for the 2020 NFL Draft. One team source said they had a fourth-/fifth-round grade on Love. Two other teams said they graded him as a third/fourth-rounder, but Love only needs one team to fall in love and take him in the early rounds and make it financially worth it to come out even though it was a move that increases his potential of being a bust."
On Kmet: "The Colts are moving on from Eric Ebron and could use another tight end to go with Jack Doyle. Kmet was one of the best tight ends in college football during the 2019 season, catching 43 passes for 515 yards and six touchdowns. At 6-foot-6, 262-pounds, he has good size for the NFL with the ability to become a three-down starter. Kmet had a huge jump in production compared to his sophomore year, when he totaled only 15 receptions for 162 yards."
-----
Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State & Robert Hunt, G/T, Louisiana-Lafayette
Expert: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports / March 23 (link)
On Aiyuk: "After trading their first-rounder for DeForest Buckner, the Colts circle back at the top of the second round to get one of the most explosive wideouts in this draft. Aiyuk is a four-down player who is only going to get better with experience."
On Hunt: "The Colts offense is strong up front, but the depth behind the starting unit is suspect. That's where Hunt comes in."
-----
Jacob Eason, QB, Washington & Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
Expert: Luke Easterling, The Draft Wire / March 21 (link)
Note: Easterling has the Colts acquiring the 31st-overall pick from the San Francicso 49ers in exchange for the 34th-overall pick and a fourth-round selection, and taking Eason.
On Eason: "These two teams have already done business on a first-round trade this year, so why not make it happen again? The 49ers need more picks, and the Colts need a long-term solution at quarterback. For a fourth-round pick, the Colts move up three spots and get that fifth-year option on a quarterback prospect with impressive arm talent and tons of potential."
-----
Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma & John Simpson, G, Clemson
Expert: DrakTek.com / March 21 (link)
-----
Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor
Expert: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports / March 20 (link)
Note: Edwards did not do a second-round mock draft, but did project initial picks for teams that do not currently have a first-round selection.
-----
Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU & Jacob Eason, QB, Washington
Expert: Kevin Hanson, MMQB / March 20 (link)
-----
Jacob Eason, QB, Washington
Expert: Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports / March 18 (link)
Note: Trapasso did not do a second-round mock draft, but did project the Colts acquiring the 31st-overall pick from the San Francisco 49ers and taking Eason.
On Eason: "Instead of double-dipping in the first round, the 49ers are content trading out to get some Day 2 picks, and the Colts pick Eason to be the heir apparent to Philip Rivers."
-----
Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma & Josh Uche, DE, Michigan
Expert: Dan Kadar, SBNation / March 16 (link)
-----
Jordan Love, QB, Utah State & Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn
Expert: Walter Cherepinsky, WalterFootball.com / March 11 (link)
On Love: "Jacoby Brissett played well to begin this past year, but we saw his limitations during the team's collapsing playoff run. If so, the Colts could opt to find a true successor for Andrew Luck. Jordan Love has a great physical skill set, but he has poor pocket awareness and field vision."
On Igbinoghene: "Indianapolis could go after an upgrade in their secondary, as it has surrendered some big gains to receivers. Noah Igbinoghene is a raw cornerback, as he's transitioning from receiver. However, team sources told Charlie that Igbinoghene impressed them during the season, so perhaps he can jump into the first."
-----
Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame & Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado
Expert: Chad Reuter, NFL.com / March 6 (link)
-----
Jordan Elliott, DT, Missouri & Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia
Expert: Dane Brugler, The Athletic / March 4 (link; subscription required)
-----
Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson & Jacob Eason, QB, Washington
Expert: Eric Edholm, Yahoo Sports / March 3 (link)
On Higgins: "The Colts find another weapon with length and size to threaten the outside — and another great value pick."
On Eason: "Is he exactly what the Colts are seeking in a QB in the bullpen? That's hard to say. But Eason should hear his name called somewhere in this vicinity."
-----
Grant Delpit, S, LSU & Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU
Expert: Matt Miller, Bleacher Report / March 2 (link)