Indianapolis Colts 2020 Mock Draft Monday: March 23

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State & Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame

On Love: "The Colts take a quarterback to compete with Jacoby Brissett. In 2019, Love completed 62 percent of his passes for 3,402 yards with 20 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He had some buzz about being a pro prospect coming off his 2018 season, when he completed 64 percent of his passes for 3,567 yards with 32 touchdowns and six interceptions. As a pro prospect, Love has some good tools to work with. He has a strong arm and can fire some lasers downfield and to the sideline. He also shows the ability to put air under the ball and throw touch passes. Lofting in passes between defenders and throwing receivers open can be tough for strong-armed quarterbacks as they can become too reliant on fast balls. Love does not have that issue. His pocket presence is developed, and he has some mobility to move around as well. However, Love still has a lot to work on, with his field vision being painfully bad. He consistently locks his eyes on his primary read and does not move them away. He stares down targets and does not look off defenders. Love must start reading the field, working through his progressions, and making better decisions. Some team evaluators also said that his accuracy and turnovers were problems. Team sources felt that Love should have returned for his senior year to improve before going to the NFL, but he declared for the 2020 NFL Draft. One team source said they had a fourth-/fifth-round grade on Love. Two other teams said they graded him as a third/fourth-rounder, but Love only needs one team to fall in love and take him in the early rounds and make it financially worth it to come out even though it was a move that increases his potential of being a bust."