Indianapolis Colts 2021 Mock Draft Monday: Feb. 8

Analysis: "Team sources like Cosmi and think he is a better prospect than Connor Williams was at Texas. They feel Cosmi is raw and needs development, but athletically, he is an interesting prospect. Cosmi (6-6, 295) still needs get stronger for the NFL. Team sources felt he should go back to school if he wanted to be a secure first-round pick in his draft class, and Cosmi wisely decided to return to Austin for 2020. Sources who saw Cosmi toward the start of the 2020 season said it looks like he added some good weight since the end of 2019. As a redshirt freshman, Cosmi earned a starting spot at right tackle for the Longhorns and had an impressive debut. Throughout his time at Texas, Cosmi did a good job in pass protection, showing some length and athleticism on the edge. He could be a dependable left tackle in the NFL to protect the blind side."