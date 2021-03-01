Indianapolis Colts 2021 Mock Draft Monday: March 1

The Colts have the 21st-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Which players do various draft experts believe will land in Indianapolis? Check out this week's Mock Draft Monday.

Mar 01, 2021 at 10:31 AM
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have the 21st-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Take a look at which players the various experts believe will land in Indy in the March 1st edition of Mock Draft Monday.

——————

Selection: Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

Expert: Eric Eager and George Chahrouri, Pro Football Focus

Date of mock draft: Mar. 1 (link)

Analysis: "Moehrig is the best safety in the class and the type of solid playmaker that the Colts have built their team with during the Frank Reich/Chris Ballard era. With Malik Hooker a pending free agent, look for the Colts, a team that has used veterans very effectively to build their defense, to go young."

——————

Selection: Tevin Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

Expert:  Trevor Sikkema, The Draft Network

Date of mock draft: Mar. 1 (link)

Analysis: "With Anthony Costanzo retiring, Indianapolis has a hole at left tackle to fill. In comes Jenkins. Jenkins is an aggressive offensive lineman from how he initiates contact on pass sets to his punch timing to how he finishes blocks. He'd be an Earth-mover next to Quenton Nelson."

——————

Selection: Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson

Expert: Charlie Campbell, WalterFootball.com

Date of mock draft: Mar. 1 (link)

Analysis: "The Colts need a left tackle to replace the retired Anthony Castonzo.

Carman was a solid left tackle for Clemson in 2020, including putting together a good performance against Notre Dame. While he played left tackle for Clemson, Carman has the versatility to play left tackle, right tackle, and guard. The 6-foot-5, 345-pound Carman is a an easy mover with excellent size. He has some technical issues to fix that were put on full display in the playoff loss to Ohio State. Some team sources think Carman could sneak into the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft given his skill set of size, speed and athleticism."

——————

Selection: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

Expert: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: Mar. 1 (link)

Analysis: "Horn is one of the most physical CBs in this draft class and would give the Colts depth in the secondary should Xavier Rhodes leave in free agency."

——————

Selection: Tevin Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

Expert: Charley Casserly, NFL.com

Date of mock draft: Feb. 25 (link)

Analysis: "With Anthony Castonzo's retirement, Jenkins fills in as a Day 1 starter."

——————

Selection: Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia

Expert: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: Feb. 25 (link)

Analysis: "Indianapolis has been aggressive adding veterans to bridge the gap with other Super Bowl contenders. Tyson Campbell is a really good man cornerback and gives the Colts a positive long-term outlook."

——————

Selection: Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss

Expert: Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: Feb. 24 (link)

Analysis: "Moore is a lightning-bug wideout with soft hands and has serious juice down the field."

——————

Selection: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

Expert: Walter Cherepinsky, WalterFootball.com

Date of mock draft: Feb. 23 (link)

Analysis: "The Colts have an outstanding cornerback in Xavier Rhodes, but they could use more talent on the other side of the field.

Jaycee Horn is a fast, fluid athlete. Team sources have told Charlie Campbell that Horn is a better prospect than his teammate, Israel Mukuamu."

——————

Selection: Azeez Ojulari, Edge, Georgia

Expert: Anthony Treash, Pro Football Focus

Date of mock draft: Feb. 22 (link)

Analysis: "Indianapolis' edge unit ranked 25th in pass-rush grade a season ago and has their two most productive players at the position, Justin Houston and Denico Autry, hitting free agency. Regardless of their future with the team, Indy needs to bolster its lackluster pass-rushing on the edge.

Ojulari is a true speed rusher who can get away with his lack of standout strength and power with his athleticism. He broke out in a big way in 2020, raising his 71.4 pass-rushing grade to 91.7, second in the FBS. Ojulari also forced three strip-sack fumbles and generated a 24.3% pass-rush, ranking top five at his position in the FBS."

——————

Selection: Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

Expert: Nate Davis, USA TODAY

Date of mock draft: Feb. 22 (link)

Analysis: "Anthony Castonzo's retirement leaves a void at left tackle for an otherwise stalwart line. Barring a free agent signing or shuffling All-Pro LG Quenton Nelson outside, the path of least resistance might be drafting steady Darrisaw and leaving the other four starters in place."

——————

Selection: Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan

Expert: Luke Easterling, Draft Wire

Date of mock draft: Feb.22 (link)

——————

Selection: Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

Expert: Brad Gagnon, Bleacher Report

Date of mock draft: Feb. 22 (link)

Analysis: "With longtime starting left tackle Anthony Castonzo retired, Indy should look for the best offensive lineman available.

In this case, it can get good value from Virginia Tech's Christian Darrisaw, who was a two-year starter in the left tackle spot for the Hokies. At, 6'5", 314 pounds, he has the size and strength to contribute right away for a team in win-now mode.

The Colts might also need a receiver if T.Y. Hilton departs, a corner if Xavier Rhodes gets away and an edge-defender if they can't keep Denico Autry or Justin Houston. But the defense is in much better shape in general, and they've invested plenty of draft capital in receivers Parris Campbell and Michael Pittman Jr. the last couple of years.

If Darrisaw is there, they have to pull the trigger."

——————

Selection: Alijah Vera-Tucker, OT, USC

Expert: Danny Kelly, The Ringer

Date of mock draft: Feb. 18 (link)

Analysis: "Everything the Colts do on offense starts with their top-tier offensive line, but Anthony Castonzo's retirement leaves the team with a hole at left tackle. Vera-Tucker may lack prototypical length but makes up for it with quick feet and easy movement skills. He'd be a nice plug-and-play option for Indy at the position."

——————

Selection: Christian Darrisaw, T, Virginia Tech

Expert: Dean Kindig, DraftTek

Date of mock draft: Feb. 18 (link)

Analysis: "Do the Colts need Christian Darrisaw as their RD1 pick? Well, I'd like you to watch the Colts' LT during this outside-zone run play. Now imagine you could have any OT from this draft whose specialty is outside zone. Well, you just drafted him. Read about Darrisaw here. You'll thank me later."

——————

Selection: Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern

Expert: Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

Date of mock draft: Feb. 16 (link)

Analysis: "Free agency could create a void at the position for Indy, and teams are very high on Newsome, a height-weight-speed corner."

——————

Selection: Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

Expert: Austin Gayle, Pro Football Focus

Date of mock draft: Feb. 15 (link)

Analysis: "Moore is largely a projection at the next level considering how few snaps we saw him fully healthy at Purdue, but his record-breaking 2018 season and jaw-dropping speed, strength and athleticism combination is enough to feel confident in him as a first-round pick."

——————

Selection: Kwity Paye, Edge, Michigan

Expert: Kevin Hanson, EDS Football

Date of mock draft: Feb. 10 (link)

Analysis: "Justin Houston has 19.0 sacks in his two seasons in Indianapolis, but the 32-year-old edge rusher is set to become a free agent next month. Among available players here in this mock, Paye is my top-ranked prospect (16th), which would match best player available and a team need. Not only is Paye an outstanding run defender, but his elite athletic profile (previously topping Bruce Feldman's freaks list) gives him enormous upside as a pass-rusher."

——————

Selection: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida (#26, projected trade with Cleveland Browns)

Expert: Chad Reuter, NFL.com

Date of mock draft: Feb. 8 (link)

Analysis: "If T.Y. Hilton hits the open market, Toney's quickness off the line of scrimmage and elusiveness with the ball in his hands will make him a solid replacement."

——————

Selection: Joseph Ossai, EDGE, Texas

Expert: Nick Klopsis, Newsday

Date of mock draft: Feb. 8 (link)

Analysis: "Joseph Ossai is great at getting to the quarterback from a stand-up linebacker position, and what he lacks in polish he makes up for in athleticism and relentlessness."

——————

Selection: Gregory Rousseau, Edge, Miami (FL)

Expert: Michael Renner, Pro Football Focus

Date of mock draft: Feb. 8 (link)

Analysis: "On the defensive side of the ball, the Colts have coveted length every year of the Chris Ballard era. There may not be a longer edge defender in the draft class than Rousseau. We haven't seen him put it all together on the edge, though, and that may drop him down the draft board."

——————

Selection: Jayson Oweh, Edge, Penn State 

Expert: Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Date of mock draft: Feb. 4 (link)

Analysis: "The Colts could go with a cornerback here, but they covet elite length and explosiveness off the edge. Oweh might be too tempting to pass on despite his need for pass-rush polish."

——————

Selection: Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas

Expert: Joe Marino, The Draft Network

Date of mock draft: Feb. 4 (link)

Analysis: "With the retirement of Anthony Castonzo comes the creation of a hole at left tackle for the Colts, who otherwise have an outstanding offensive line. Cosmi is a long and athletic blocker that has good range and all the traits needed to be the new blindside protector in Indianapolis."

——————

Selection: Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

Expert: Bucky Brooks, NFL.com

Date of mock draft: Feb. 1 (link)

Analysis: "The recent retirement of Anthony Castonzo prompts GM Chris Ballard to fill the left tackle spot with a nimble, big-bodied edge blocker."

——————

Selection: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

Expert: Ben Linsey, Pro Football Focus

Date of mock draft: Feb. 1 (link)

Analysis: "He isn't a finished product at wide receiver after serving primarily as a gadget player earlier in his Florida career, but he has all the traits that lead you to believe that he can develop into a polished route-runner. However, you're drafting Toney for how freakishly elusive he is in the open field, which is highlighted by his 32 broken tackles on 80 catches since 2019. He would give the Colts' receiving corps some extra juice in an offseason where 31-year-old T.Y. Hilton is scheduled to hit free agency."

——————

Selection: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

Expert: Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA TODAY

Date of mock draft: Jan. 5 (link)

Analysis: "Unless Indianapolis opts to move on from Philip Rivers in favor of a long-term option at quarterback, the Colts can instead bolster their already formidable defense with the pesky Horn."

——————

Selection: Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

Expert: James Dator, SBNation.com

Date of mock draft: Jan. 4 (link)

Analysis: "Rondale Moore definitely doesn't have ideal size, but the Colts are used to working around that with T.Y. Hilton. This pick hinges entirely on whether Indianapolis brings back their top receiver, but even if they do, I think Moore is a solid pick."

