Mo Alie-Cox Shows Basketball Roots On Highlight-Reel Touchdown

Indianapolis Colts first-year tight end Mo Alie-Cox made a highlight-reel snag for his first career touchdown on Sunday against the Oakland Raiders on Indy's opening drive of the game.

Oct 28, 2018 at 04:25 PM
Arthur_Jake
Jake Arthur

Colts.com Contributor

102818_cox-catch-raiders

OAKLAND, Calif. — That wasn't a bad way for Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox to score his first career touchdown.

On the Colts' opening drive Sunday against the Oakland Raiders, quarterback Andrew Luck lobbed a pass 26 yards downfield to Alie-Cox, who leapt high in the air and snagged the ball with one hand, making it 7-0, Colts.

The play was reminiscent of the 6-foot-5, first-year tight end's basketball days back in college at VCU:

Alie-Cox — seeing an increased role Sunday in Erik Swoope's absence — had three receptions for 58 yards (19.3 avg) coming into Sunday's matchup in Oakland. He now has four receptions in the last five games.

The touchdown brought Alie-Cox's season totals to four catches for 84 yards (21.0 avg.) and a touchdown.

