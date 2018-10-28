Mo Alie-Cox Shows Basketball Roots On Highlight-Reel Touchdown

OAKLAND, Calif. — That wasn't a bad way for Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox to score his first career touchdown.
On the Colts' opening drive Sunday against the Oakland Raiders, quarterback Andrew Luck lobbed a pass 26 yards downfield to Alie-Cox, who leapt high in the air and snagged the ball with one hand, making it 7-0, Colts.
The play was reminiscent of the 6-foot-5, first-year tight end's basketball days back in college at VCU:
Alie-Cox — seeing an increased role Sunday in Erik Swoope's absence — had three receptions for 58 yards (19.3 avg) coming into Sunday's matchup in Oakland. He now has four receptions in the last five games.
The touchdown brought Alie-Cox's season totals to four catches for 84 yards (21.0 avg.) and a touchdown.