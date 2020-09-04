Colts To Host Up To 2,500 Fans For Sept. 20 Home Opener Against Vikings

The Indianapolis Colts today announced that they will host a maximum of 2,500 attendees at Lucas Oil Stadium for the team’s home opener on Sun., Sept. 20 vs. the Minnesota Vikings. The attendance number was determined following discussions with the Marion County Public Health Department and were set to meet local, NFL, and CDC guidelines to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

Sep 04, 2020 at 04:19 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
2010_lucas-oil-stadium-exterior
Indianapolis Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts today announced that they will host a maximum of 2,500 attendees at Lucas Oil Stadium for the team's home opener on Sun., Sept. 20 vs. the Minnesota Vikings.

The attendance number was determined following discussions with the Marion County Public Health Department and were set to meet local, NFL, and CDC guidelines to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

As such, the Colts are developing a process for limiting the number of tickets for the Sept. 20 game, as well as a process to address those who already purchased a single-game ticket to the home opener or a four-game ticket pack that included this game.

The team also will not host and operate American Family Insurance Touchdown Town outside the stadium until further notice.

Colts staff will meet with local health officials as early as next week to discuss capacity for future games.

"Our top priority always will be the health and safety of fans, players and staff, so we must take the necessary precautions to keep everyone safe, which includes a reduced stadium capacity on gameday," said Pete Ward, Colts Chief Operating Officer. "We will continue to work with local health officials on steps that will allow our season to go on as safely as possible with fans in the stands. And we continue to appreciate the patience of all our fans as we navigate the fluid nature of this pandemic."

The team will release specific health and safety procedures for 2020 home games, which also will include requirements for fans and stadium employees on game days, next week.

Advertising