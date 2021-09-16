In 'Special' NFL Debut, Rookie WR Mike Strachan Shows Colts Can Rely On Him

Strachan plays wide receiver because of his dad, who was a wide receiver in his college days at Bethune-Cookman. Strachan still gets tips on what he could do better from his dad and takes those to heart during practices and games.

"It'll mean the world to me," Strachan said of having his dad in Miami in a few weeks. "He was the one who brought me up and helped me, teaching me to learn receiver. He also played receiver. So for me to go out there and show him all he's taught me throughout the years is going to be special for me, it's going to be emotional.

"I just want to be able to go out there and show him all the things we've talked about in our personal meetings with me and him, with us meeting and watching film together and just learning overall the receiver position, it's going to be special."

For now, though, Strachan is focused on doing his job and making plays when his number is called. His first catch was a tough snag to convert a third down; his second one picked up 16 yards on third and 12. He knew he would be used in certain situations and did what he could to use his size and strength to make those catches.

"After plays like that, it just motivates me to make big plays even more," Strachan said. "Each play I want to keep stacking and making plays for my team. It's definitely motivating and it feels great."

Strachan has impressed coaches and teammates ever since he arrived in Indianapolis after the Colts took him in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft. First it was picking things up quickly during OTAs, then it was making plays during training camp at Grand Park. Then it was making plays during preseason games in August.

Now, it's making plays on Sundays in the regular season.