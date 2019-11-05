Colts Release Week 10 Unofficial Depth Chart For Dolphins Matchup

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts (5-3) on Sunday play host to the Miami Dolphins (1-7) in their 2019 Week 10 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium — and, accordingly, it's time to look at the team's unofficial depth chart for the game.
Here is a position-by-position look for the Dolphins matchup, with some notes for each unit:
OFFENSE
— WR: T.Y. Hilton, Deon Cain, Parris Campbell
— LT: Anthony Castonzo, Le'Raven Clark
— LG: Quenton Nelson, Joe Haeg
— C: Ryan Kelly, Josh Andrews
— RG: Mark Glowinski, Joe Haeg
— RT: Braden Smith, Le'Raven Clark
— TE: Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox
— WR: Zach Pascal, Chester Rogers, Ashton Dulin
— QB: Jacoby Brissett, Brian Hoyer
— TE: Eric Ebron
— RB: Marlon Mack, Nyheim Hines, Jordan Wilkins, Jonathan Williams
Notes:
» No differences this week compared to last week.
» A neck injury to center Ryan Kelly in Sunday's Week 9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers ended what was an impressive streak for the Colts' starting offensive line, which had been on the field for the team's first 503 offensive snaps of the season before Kelly would need to be replaced by backup Josh Andrews.
» With T.Y. Hilton out with a calf injury, it was Zach Pascal taking over No. 1 wide receiver duties for the Colts last Sunday against Pittsburgh. Pascal was on the field for 94 percent (67) of the team's offensive snaps, and caught a team-high five passes for 76 yards and a touchdown.
———————
DEFENSE
— DE: Justin Houston, Ben Banogu
— NT: Grover Stewart, Margus Hunt, Kyle Peko
— UT: Denico Autry, Tyquan Lewis, Trevon Coley
— DE: Jabaal Sheard, Al-Quadin Muhammad
— WLB: Darius Leonard, E.J. Speed
— MLB: Anthony Walker, Bobby Okereke
— SAM: Matthew Adams, Zaire Franklin
— CB: Kenny Moore II, Quincy Wilson, Shakial Taylor
— FS: Malik Hooker, George Odum, Rolan Milligan
— SS: Clayton Geathers, Khari Willis
— CB: Pierre Desir, Rock Ya-Sin, Marvell Tell III
Notes:
» One major difference this week is at nose tackle, where Grover Stewart is officially now listed as the starter, followed by Margus Hunt and then the very recently-acquired Kyle Peko, who was picked up on waivers by the Colts on Monday. In a related move, the team waived defensive tackle Carl Davis. But the move to move Stewart up on this week's unofficial depth chart is something that has been in the works on the field for a while; Stewart has started the last five games at defensive tackle.
» With top cornerback Pierre Desir out for a second straight week last Sunday against the Steelers, the Colts once again mixed things up at the position. Rookie Rock Ya-Sin got the start again opposite Kenny Moore II, but fellow rookie Marvell Tell III was in the rotation, as well, as he logged 37 defensive snaps in the contest.
» The Colts utilized a four-man rotation at safety vs. the Steelers. Malik Hooker (56 defensive snaps) and Clayton Geathers (33) got the start, but also getting in the mix were Khari Willis (37 defensive snaps) and George Odum (18).
———————
SPECIALISTS
— P: Rigoberto Sanchez
— PK: Adam Vinatieri
— H: Rigoberto Sanchez
— LS: Luke Rhodes
— KR: Parris Campbell, Zach Pascal
— PR: Chester Rogers, Nyheim Hines
Notes:
» There is a little movement at kick returner this week, where Zach Pascal appears as the second player listed for the first time all season; that spot was previously occupied by Nyheim Hines (who remains the backup punt returner). Pascal has returned a team-best 10 kickoffs for 263 yards, an average of 26.3 yards per return.