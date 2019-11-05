Colts Release Week 10 Unofficial Depth Chart For Dolphins Matchup

» One major difference this week is at nose tackle, where Grover Stewart is officially now listed as the starter, followed by Margus Hunt and then the very recently-acquired Kyle Peko, who was picked up on waivers by the Colts on Monday. In a related move, the team waived defensive tackle Carl Davis. But the move to move Stewart up on this week's unofficial depth chart is something that has been in the works on the field for a while; Stewart has started the last five games at defensive tackle.