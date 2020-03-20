Opportunities For Seasonal/Temporary Employment At Meijer

Meijer, a valued Colts partner, has seasonal job opportunities that extend up to 90 days.

Mar 20, 2020 at 10:58 AM
horseshoe-author-2
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

Meijer, a valued partner of the Indianapolis Colts, knows our communities are facing a great need as a result of COVID-19; both from a food and employment standpoint resulting from all of the mandated closings and delays. They would like to share an opportunity with any who may be impacted by these permanent or temporary changes. 

Beginning this week, Meijer has seasonal job opportunities that extend up to 90 days. Meijer has also expedited their hiring process in order to connect people with the work at a faster rate. With the work they're doing to serve our communities they need people to help them meet the demands of the business.

If you or someone you know is looking for work, please encourage them to apply here: http://bit.ly/3d12zwy.

Applicants should be aware that the seasonal work is around stocking positions which are active positions in Meijer stores.

Ways to Help During COVID-19 Pandemic

As we face this unprecedented time with the threat of the COVID-19 virus, the Colts remain committed to improving the lives of our fellow Hoosiers by building a healthy, inclusive and compassionate community.

It is more important than ever to join together to help those in need in our community. Visit Colts.com/help to see all the ways that local organizations in the Indianapolis area are working to support those impacted by COVID-19.

