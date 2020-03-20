Opportunities For Seasonal/Temporary Employment At Meijer

Meijer, a valued partner of the Indianapolis Colts, knows our communities are facing a great need as a result of COVID-19; both from a food and employment standpoint resulting from all of the mandated closings and delays. They would like to share an opportunity with any who may be impacted by these permanent or temporary changes.

Beginning this week, Meijer has seasonal job opportunities that extend up to 90 days. Meijer has also expedited their hiring process in order to connect people with the work at a faster rate. With the work they're doing to serve our communities they need people to help them meet the demands of the business.

If you or someone you know is looking for work, please encourage them to apply here: http://bit.ly/3d12zwy.