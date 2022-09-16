Game Preview: Colts at Jaguars, Week 2

One Big Storyline

You know it, the players know it, the coaches know it, everyone in north Florida knows it: The Colts haven't beat the Jaguars on the road since 2014. That seven-game losing streak, punctuated by last season's playoff-shattering Week 18 defeat at TIAA Bank Field, will be on the minds of everyone watching Sunday's game on TV or in the stands in Jacksonville.

But for the players taking the field, that losing streak is not living rent-free in their heads. It's acknowledged, but not emphasized.

"The approach right now for us really isn't, okay, we've lost seven straight with these guys," safety Julian Blackmon said. "It's, this is the next team and they're in the way, they're a division opponent, we need to come out here and give it everything we got."

Matt Ryan – who's 4-0 lifetime against the Jaguars – echoed that sentiment.

"I've found throughout my career, it's a new team for us this year, it's a new team for them," Ryan said. "It's going to be a good challenge. I think they made good moves on their side. I think it's a team that has gotten better, and certainly an athletic front, defensive front four and good players in the second level. So, we've got our work cut out for us."

There is something to the Jaguars getting up for home games against the Colts, though. Running back Nyheim Hines said he talked to his teammates about the Colts' loss in Jacksonville in 2018 – a 6-0 thud that ended a five-game winning streak, and was the team's only defeat after Week 6 in that year's regular season.

So the Colts know to expect the best from an improved Jaguars roster and coaching staff.

"We're gonna get their best shot – that we do every year," defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said. "It's gonna be another dogfight."

And that improved Jaguars team features head coach Doug Pederson – who won a Super Bowl with Colts head coach Frank Reich as his offensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles – and an injection of talent with guys like guard Brandon Scherff, wide receiver Christian Kirk, tight end Evan Engram, running back Travis Etienne, defensive end Travon Walker, linebacker Foyesade Oloukun, linebacker Devin Lloyd and cornerback Darious Williams, among others.

So figuring out how to beat an AFC South opponent coached by a new staff, with a ton of new players – none of whom had a hand in Jaguars seasons over the last seven years – is a focus this week, as is fixing their own mistakes that led to Week 1's 20-20 tie with the Houston Texans.