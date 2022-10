The Colts ruled out defensive end Kwity Paye (ankle), quarterback Matt Ryan (right shoulder) and linebacker Grant Stuard (pectoral) for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders, head coach Frank Reich said.

Linebacker Shaquille Leonard will play but will be on a pitch count, Reich said.

"He had a good week (of practice), and our goal was to get him out there," Reich said. "He's the best defensive player in the league."