Matt Ryan-Michael Pittman Jr. Connection Off to Strong Start for Colts

If you had the opportunity to take in even just one training camp practice for the Indianapolis Colts this year, it would've been difficult to miss the connection building between quarterback Matt Ryan and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

While the veteran Ryan, acquired by the Colts via trade this offseason, was trying to establish a rhythm with all of his new offensive weapons, it was clear that No. 11 was, appropriately, going to be the major focus as the team's top target.

That theme certainly carried over into Sunday's 2022 season opener for the Colts, on the road against the Houston Texans. With Ryan making his first-career start for Indianapolis after spending his first 14 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, he went to Pittman Jr. early and often — and then went right back to him again late on a critical drive to notch a game-tying score.

The Colts-Texans matchup would end up a 20-20 tie, but that Ryan-Pittman Jr. connection has already proven to be one to watch the rest of the season. Pittman Jr. was targeted a game-high 13 times, logging nine receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown in all.

"I think we can have a really great connection, and we're going to need to," Ryan said of throwing to Pittman Jr. "He's a talented player, a great competitor, and I'm fired up to play with him."

While the Colts (0-0-1) had a run-heavy approach to begin the game on offense, Ryan was still determined to find opportunities to get in a rhythm with Pittman Jr., completing two first-quarter passes to the third-year USC product for 25 yards, including a 17-yard connection. Pittman Jr. had another four receptions for 55 yards in the second quarter, though the Colts would go into halftime trailing 10-3 after failing to cash in at the end of two drives deep in Houston territory.

Pittman Jr. wasn't targeted in what was a dull third quarter for the Colts overall, who were outscored 10-0 in the period and put themselves in a 20-3 hole heading into the fourth quarter. But the Indy defense, as well as the combination of Ryan, Pittman Jr. and Jonathan Taylor on offense, would rise to the occasion over the next 15 minutes to eventually tie the ballgame.