Colts Sign Free Agent Linebacker Malik Jefferson

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent linebacker Malik Jefferson.

Jefferson, 6-2, 240 pounds, has played in 34 career games in his time with the Tennessee Titans (2020), Los Angeles Chargers (2019-20), Cleveland Browns (2019) and Cincinnati Bengals (2018) and has compiled three tackles (one solo) and 13 special teams stops. He was originally selected by the Bengals in the third round (78th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.

In 2020, Jefferson played in 13 games with the Chargers and tallied five special teams tackles. He also spent time on the practice squads of the Chargers and Titans.

