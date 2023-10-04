Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay praises Anthony Richardson and Colts following Week 4 overtime win

Following the Colts' 29-23 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday, Rams head coach Sean McVay had a lot of positive things to say about the opposition.

While speaking with co-hosts of The Coach McVay Show, J.B. Long and D'Marco Farr, McVay expressed his admiration for the Colts for their ability to battle back from a 23-0 third quarter deficit, which he said came in large part because of quarterback Anthony Richardson.

"To be able to say you're down 23 nothing and then to be able to lead your team on 23 straight points, three scoring drives, two of which you needed two-point conversions to keep the game alive, you gotta give the guy credit," McVay said.

While McVay saw his athleticism on film, he said what really impressed him on Sunday was the way he was able to stay calm under pressure.

"I thought even just to watch him string together a lot of good plays and he was able to create some things off schedule," McVay said. "I thought the two seams that he completed in the pocket, he makes the go ball down the sidelines to [Alec] Pierce - you could just feel the athleticism, the composure, I thought he played with pretty good poise."

Richardson ultimately threw for 200 yards, rushed for 56 and accounted for all three of the team's touchdowns (two passing and one rushing).

McVay also acknowledged the Colts' coaching staff and expressed the respect that he has for them and the way the team has started the season.