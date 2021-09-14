Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 2 Game Vs. Los Angeles Rams

Notes:

» Right tackle Braden Smith is dealing with a foot injury, coach Frank Reich said on Monday. But Reich also said the Colts were encouraged by what left tackle Eric Fisher was able to do in practice last week (he was limited on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday).

» Carson Wentz and all five offensive line starters played 100 percent of the Colts' 76 snaps on Sunday. The other offensive snap leaders: Michael Pittman Jr. (74), Zach Pascal (69), Parris Campbell (46) and Jack Doyle (45).

» The running back breakdown: Jonathan Taylor played 42 snaps and had 23 touches, while Nyheim Hines played 34 snaps and had 15 touches.

» Wide receiver Mike Strachan had two catches, both to convert third downs, and drew a pass interference in the first 18 snaps of his NFL career. Fellow rookie Kylen Granson played seven snaps.