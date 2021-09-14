Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 2 Game Vs. Los Angeles Rams

OFFENSE
» WR: Parris Campbell, Mike Strachan
» LT: Eric Fisher, Julién Davenport
» LG: Quenton Nelson, Chris Reed
» C: Ryan Kelly, Danny Pinter
» RG: Mark Glowinski, Will Fries
» RT: Braden Smith, Matt Pryor
» TE: Jack Doyle
» TE: Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson
» WR: Zach Pascal
» WR: Michael Pittman Jr., Ashton Dulin
» QB: Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason
» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Marlon Mack, Jordan Wilkins
Notes:
» Right tackle Braden Smith is dealing with a foot injury, coach Frank Reich said on Monday. But Reich also said the Colts were encouraged by what left tackle Eric Fisher was able to do in practice last week (he was limited on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday).
» Carson Wentz and all five offensive line starters played 100 percent of the Colts' 76 snaps on Sunday. The other offensive snap leaders: Michael Pittman Jr. (74), Zach Pascal (69), Parris Campbell (46) and Jack Doyle (45).
» The running back breakdown: Jonathan Taylor played 42 snaps and had 23 touches, while Nyheim Hines played 34 snaps and had 15 touches.
» Wide receiver Mike Strachan had two catches, both to convert third downs, and drew a pass interference in the first 18 snaps of his NFL career. Fellow rookie Kylen Granson played seven snaps.
——————
DEFENSE
» DE: Kwity Paye, Kemoko Turay, Ben Banogu
» DT: DeForest Buckner, Chris Williams
» NT: Grover Stewart, Taylor Stallworth
» DE: Al-Quadin Muhammed, Tyquan Lewis, Isaac Rochell
» WLB: Darius Leonard, E.J. Speed, Jordan Glasgow
» MLB: Bobby Okereke
» SAM: Zaire Franklin, Matthew Adams
» CB: Rock Ya-Sin, Isaiah Rodgers, Chris Wilcox
» FS: Julian Blackmon, T.J. Carrie
» SS: Khari Willis, George Odum
» N: Kenny Moore II, T.J. Carrie
» CB: Xavier Rhodes, BoPete Keyes
Notes:
» Five players played all 54 of the Colts' defensive snaps: Linebackers Darius Leonard and Bobby Okereke; cornerback Rock Ya-Sin; and safeties Julian Blackmon and Khari Willis.
» DeForest Buckner (47 snaps), Grover Stewart (44) and Kwity Paye (41) led Colts' defensive linemen in snaps. Other D-line snap counts: Al-Quadin Muhammed (39), Tyquan Lewis (29), Taylor Stallworth (7), Ben Banogu (6), Chris Williams (4).
» Leonard notched the 10th forced fumble of his career on Sunday with a perfectly-executed Peanut Punch in the third quarter. He's one of seven players to have 10 forced fumbles since the start of the 2018 season, joining Pittsburgh's T.J. Watt (17), Chicago's Khalil Mack (14), Arizona's Chandler Jones (13), Baltimore's Marlon Humphrey (11), Houston/Arizona's J.J. Watt (10) and Los Angeles' Aaron Donald (10).
——————
SPECIALISTS
» P: Rigoberto Sanchez
» PK: Rodrigo Blankenship
» H: Rigoberto Sanchez
» LS: Luke Rhodes
» KR: Isaiah Rodgers, Ashton Dulin
» PR: Nyheim Hines, Isaiah Rodgers
Notes:
» Special teams snap leaders: Matthew Adams (22), Zaire Franklin (22), Jordan Glasgow (18), E.J. Speed (18), George Odum (18), Ashton Dulin (18).