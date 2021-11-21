LIVE BLOG, Colts vs. Bills Week 11

See all the action at Highmark Stadium as the Indianapolis Colts face the Buffalo Bills in Week 11.
Colts Announce 5 Inactive Players For Week 11 vs. Buffalo Bills
Linebacker Darius Leonard, who was listed as questionable on Friday's final practice report, is active.
Colts Activate Jahleel Addae To 53-Man Roster, Waive Anthony Chesley
The Indianapolis Colts today activated safety Jahleel Addae to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and waived cornerback Anthony Chesley.
5 Things To Watch: Colts At Bills, Week 11
Get inside this week's Colts-Bills matchup with a look at both sides of the line of scrimmage and how last season's playoff loss in Buffalo lingered in a positive way.
Colts Mailbag: Most Impressive Players, Kwity Paye, Rock Ya-Sin And Keys For Bills Game
Ahead of a massive matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from the defense to how to win on Sunday in Western New York.
Colts Daily Notebook: Hard Knocks Reaction And Defense vs. Defense Mentality Against Bills
Colts players reacted to the premiere of "Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts," which aired Wednesday night, and looked ahead to Sunday's matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
Hard Knocks In Season Episode 1 Recap: The Mountain Climb Begins...With Plenty Of Babies
The debut episode of "Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts" takes you into the lives of the Wentz and Leonard families, the gender reveals for the Glowinski and Kelly families and the Colts' 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
Colts Daily Notebook: Taylor Stallworth Is Proving To Be More Than Just A Run Stuffer
The Colts' defensive tackle has three sacks and six quarterback hits in his last two games.
Colts' RB Jonathan Taylor Named FedEx Ground Player of the Week For Week 10
Taylor rushed for 116 yards on 21 carries in the Colts' 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
Colts' LB E.J. Speed Named Week 10 AFC Special Teams Player of the Week
It's the second time Speed has earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors in his career.
Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 11 Game vs. Buffalo Bills
The Colts released their Week 11 unofficial depth chart ahead Sunday's road matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Check it out below: