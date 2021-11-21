LIVE BLOG, Colts vs. Bills Week 11

The Colts are in Buffalo for a pivotal AFC matchup with the Bills this afternoon. Follow along with writer JJ Stankevitz for updates all game long. 

Nov 21, 2021 at 04:29 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Game Photos: Colts at Bills, Week 11

See all the action at Highmark Stadium as the Indianapolis Colts face the Buffalo Bills in Week 11.

D6A_3222
1 / 79
D6A_2629
2 / 79
D6A_2640
3 / 79
D6A_2594
4 / 79
D6B_9054
5 / 79
D6A_2598
6 / 79
D6A_2608
7 / 79
D6B_9116
8 / 79
D6B_9117
9 / 79
D5B_8231
10 / 79
D6A_2646
11 / 79
D6A_2647
12 / 79
D6A_2635
13 / 79
D6A_2651
14 / 79
D6A_2698
15 / 79
D5B_8208
16 / 79
D6B_9307
17 / 79
D6B_9268
18 / 79
D6C_1168
19 / 79
D6B_9146
20 / 79
D6B_9267
21 / 79
D6A_2768
22 / 79
D6A_2746
23 / 79
D6A_2681
24 / 79
D6B_9497
25 / 79
D5B_8268
26 / 79
D6B_9495
27 / 79
D6B_9442
28 / 79
D6A_2774
29 / 79
D6B_9421
30 / 79
D6A_2935
31 / 79
D6A_2781
32 / 79
D6C_1124
33 / 79
D6A_2892
34 / 79
D6B_9719
35 / 79
D6B_9813
36 / 79
D6B_9848
37 / 79
D6A_2919
38 / 79
D6A_2934
39 / 79
D6B_9916
40 / 79
D6A_2936
41 / 79
D6C_1321
42 / 79
D6C_1277
43 / 79
D6B_9951
44 / 79
D6A_2949
45 / 79
D6C_1310
46 / 79
D6B_9984
47 / 79
D6B_0283
48 / 79
D6A_2980
49 / 79
D6B_0203
50 / 79
D6A_2958
51 / 79
D6B_0037
52 / 79
D6A_3056
53 / 79
D6A_3049
54 / 79
D6B_0252
55 / 79
D6B_0234
56 / 79
D6A_3094
57 / 79
D6A_3144
58 / 79
D6B_0293
59 / 79
D6A_3148
60 / 79
D6A_3129
61 / 79
D6A_3147
62 / 79
D6C_1417
63 / 79
D6A_3207
64 / 79
D6C_1412
65 / 79
D6A_3199
66 / 79
D6A_3185
67 / 79
D6A_3269
68 / 79
D6A_3256
69 / 79
D6C_1498
70 / 79
D5B_8447
71 / 79
D6B_0693
72 / 79
D6A_3238
73 / 79
D6A_3355
74 / 79
D6B_0982
75 / 79
D6A_3370
76 / 79
D6B_1003
77 / 79
D6A_3368
78 / 79
D6A_3431
79 / 79
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Colts Announce 5 Inactive Players For Week 11 vs. Buffalo Bills

Linebacker Darius Leonard, who was listed as questionable on Friday's final practice report, is active. 
news

Colts Activate Jahleel Addae To 53-Man Roster, Waive Anthony Chesley

The Indianapolis Colts today activated safety Jahleel Addae to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and waived cornerback Anthony Chesley.
news

5 Things To Watch: Colts At Bills, Week 11

Get inside this week's Colts-Bills matchup with a look at both sides of the line of scrimmage and how last season's playoff loss in Buffalo lingered in a positive way. 
news

Colts Mailbag: Most Impressive Players, Kwity Paye, Rock Ya-Sin And Keys For Bills Game

Ahead of a massive matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from the defense to how to win on Sunday in Western New York. 
news

Colts Daily Notebook: Hard Knocks Reaction And Defense vs. Defense Mentality Against Bills

Colts players reacted to the premiere of "Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts," which aired Wednesday night, and looked ahead to Sunday's matchup against the Buffalo Bills. 
news

Hard Knocks In Season Episode 1 Recap: The Mountain Climb Begins...With Plenty Of Babies

The debut episode of "Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts" takes you into the lives of the Wentz and Leonard families, the gender reveals for the Glowinski and Kelly families and the Colts' 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. 
news

Colts Daily Notebook: Taylor Stallworth Is Proving To Be More Than Just A Run Stuffer

The Colts' defensive tackle has three sacks and six quarterback hits in his last two games. 
news

Colts' RB Jonathan Taylor Named FedEx Ground Player of the Week For Week 10

Taylor rushed for 116 yards on 21 carries in the Colts' 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. 
news

Colts' LB E.J. Speed Named Week 10 AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

It's the second time Speed has earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors in his career. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 11 Game vs. Buffalo Bills

The Colts released their Week 11 unofficial depth chart ahead Sunday's road matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Check it out below:
news

Inside What Can Fans Expect From Hard Knocks' In-Season Showcase Of The Colts

"Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts" premieres Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max. 
2022 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2022 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Be the first to join us for the 2022 season at Lucas Oil Stadium! The Colts 2022 schedule will feature eight regular season home games and two preseason games, including exciting matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Football Team, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers, as well as AFC South opponents – the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

LEARN MORE BUY NOW
Advertising