Linebacker Segun Olubi makes the most of his first NFL start

In locker rooms everywhere, the 'next man up' mentality is preached because of the unpredictable nature of professional sports. Even the players who seem indestructible can miss a game from time to time, necessitating someone else to step up in their absence.

That was the case for the Colts ahead of their Week 9 game against the Carolina Panthers. MIKE linebacker and four-time team captain Zaire Franklin was ruled out of Sunday's game after battling a knee injury all week. It was the first game he'd missed due to an injury since being drafted in 2018.

That meant that second-year linebacker Segun Olubi had to play in his place.

"Going into Wednesday and Thursday, they kind of let me know like, 'Hey, there's a possibility you could get going on Sunday. So, just make sure you're prepared," Olubi said. "My mindset was to just to go in there and don't do anything spectacular in a way, just do what I normally do. I'm here for a reason, you know? I told myself to prepare the same way, so I can just execute and do my job."

Upon finding out he was going to start, Olubi began getting advice from several players around the locker room, including the man he was stepping in for.

"I understand what it's like to be a young guy put in a tough situation and expected to perform. You do so much and just try to make sure mentally that you're prepared and ready and don't miss anything," Franklin said. "But at the end of the day, it's just football. I told him before the game just go play. It's football, let it go. It's never gonna be perfect, it's not always gonna be right and that's a part of the game. But, just go out there play fast, play hard."

While Olubi had seen the field some prior to Sunday's game, it was in a minimal capacity. In the team's first eight games, he had played just nine defensive snaps.

Unsurprisingly, that number catapulted in his first career start, with Olubi playing 71 of the defense's 78 snaps. He took advantage of his increased playing time and racked up five tackles, a pass deflection and his first NFL interception in the 27-13 win.

"I thought he did a really good job of stepping in. We always talk about next man up, and he had five tackles and then obviously had the interception there down the middle of the field," head coach Shane Steichen said. "But for him to go in and do what he did was awesome to see. That's always good for any player on the team that has the opportunity to go in and make some plays when their number is called. It was really good to see from him."

Just as impressive as his play on the field was, the way that he took command of the defensive huddle was also commendable.

Wearing the communication dot on his helmet during the game, Olubi was responsible for reiterating the plays defensive coordinator Gus Bradley called to the rest of the defense.

Though it could be a daunting task getting those plays to everyone in a timely and efficient manner, cornerback Jaylon Jones said that Olubi held his own.

"He did amazing," Jones said on Monday. "He was a leader out there, definitely getting us the play calls and getting us in position to make plays and just being that guy - being that MIKE linebacker. It definitely paid off for him. He got a pick yesterday in his first start, so that's definitely huge. I couldn't be more happy for him."