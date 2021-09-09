Limited Player Tickets Released for Colts vs. Seahawks

Additional inventory for the Week 1 game between Indianapolis and Seattle is now available.

Sep 09, 2021 at 09:50 AM
horseshoe-author-2
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

SEA_matchup_1920z1080

Player Tickets Just Released!

Additional inventory has just been added for Sunday's Home Opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

Secure your seats and get close to the action while you still can!

Find Tickets on Ticketmaster.com

Related Content

news

Colts Announce Team Captains For 2021 Season

DeForest Buckner, Zaire Franklin, T.Y. Hilton, Darius Leonard, Quenton Nelson and Carson Wentz will be the Colts' six captains for the 2021 season. 
news

Colts Release First Unofficial Depth Chart of 2021 Regular Season Ahead Of Week 1 Game Vs. Seattle Seahawks

The first unofficial Colts' depth chart of the 2021 regular season is here. Check it out below. 
news

Colts Daily Notebook: Carson Wentz Has Another Good Day Of Practice

The Colts returned to the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center on Labor Day for a practice to kick off preparations for the season opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here's what you need to know from the day's work on 56th Street. 
news

Colts Mailbag: AFC South Outlook, Running Backs And More Ahead Of 2021 Season Opener

With the Colts' 2021 preseason wrapped up and preparation for Week 1 starting in earnest on Labor Day, fans had a number of questions about the state of the team with the Seattle Seahawks nearing on the horizon. 
news

Colts Sign Tyler Davis, Marvell Tell III To Practice Squad; Release Curtis Bolton, Tyler Vaughns From Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today signed tight end Tyler Davis and cornerback Marvell Tell III to the practice squad. The team also released linebacker Curtis Bolton and wide receiver Tyler Vaughns from the practice squad.
news

Colts Announce Initial 53-Player Roster

Here's a quick look at the Colts' initial 53-player roster. 
news

Colts Daily Notebook: How Khari Willis, Julian Blackmon Pairing Is Growing Ahead Of 2021 Season

The Colts returned to the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center for practice on Monday. Today's Colts notes looks at the Khari Willis-Julian Blackmon safety pairing, plus some quotes and notes from the day on 56th Street. 
news

5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Lions (Preseason, Week 3)

The Colts finished their first undefeated preseason since 1994 with a 27-17 win over the Detroit Lions Friday at Ford Field. Here are five big things we learned from the Colts' final tune-up before Sept. 12's season opener. 
news

Roster Breakdown: Where Do The Colts Stand Heading Into Final Cuts?

The Indianapolis Colts on Friday night wrapped up their preseason schedule with a win over the Detroit Lions. Now comes the tough part for the personnel and coaching staffs — Tuesday's final cuts. Here's a position-by-position breakdown after a full slate of training camp practices and preseason games.
news

Colts Place T Eric Fisher On Reserve/COVID-19 List, Sign TE Andrew Vollert

The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent tight end Andrew Vollert and placed tackle Eric Fisher on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Colts Rookie Watch: What We Learned About 2021 Draft Class in Training Camp

The Colts wrapped up training camp on Wednesday, and did so having seen important development and contributions from their 2021 draft class. 
2021 Home Opener: Colts vs. Seahawks

2021 Home Opener: Colts vs. Seahawks

Join us as we open the regular season against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium! Limited tickets are still available!

Get Tickets
Advertising