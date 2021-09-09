Limited Player Tickets Released for Colts vs. Seahawks

Player Tickets Just Released!
Additional inventory has just been added for Sunday's Home Opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
Secure your seats and get close to the action while you still can!
Additional inventory has just been added for Sunday's Home Opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
Secure your seats and get close to the action while you still can!
DeForest Buckner, Zaire Franklin, T.Y. Hilton, Darius Leonard, Quenton Nelson and Carson Wentz will be the Colts' six captains for the 2021 season.
The first unofficial Colts' depth chart of the 2021 regular season is here. Check it out below.
The Colts returned to the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center on Labor Day for a practice to kick off preparations for the season opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here's what you need to know from the day's work on 56th Street.
With the Colts' 2021 preseason wrapped up and preparation for Week 1 starting in earnest on Labor Day, fans had a number of questions about the state of the team with the Seattle Seahawks nearing on the horizon.
The Indianapolis Colts today signed tight end Tyler Davis and cornerback Marvell Tell III to the practice squad. The team also released linebacker Curtis Bolton and wide receiver Tyler Vaughns from the practice squad.
Here's a quick look at the Colts' initial 53-player roster.
The Colts returned to the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center for practice on Monday. Today's Colts notes looks at the Khari Willis-Julian Blackmon safety pairing, plus some quotes and notes from the day on 56th Street.
The Colts finished their first undefeated preseason since 1994 with a 27-17 win over the Detroit Lions Friday at Ford Field. Here are five big things we learned from the Colts' final tune-up before Sept. 12's season opener.
The Indianapolis Colts on Friday night wrapped up their preseason schedule with a win over the Detroit Lions. Now comes the tough part for the personnel and coaching staffs — Tuesday's final cuts. Here's a position-by-position breakdown after a full slate of training camp practices and preseason games.
The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent tight end Andrew Vollert and placed tackle Eric Fisher on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.