Letters From Peyton An ESPYs Must-Watch

Intro: We’ve seen Peyton Manning’s humorous side many, many times over the years, and he struck gold again on Wednesday night, when he got help from his famous family members and friends alike to make his “Letters From Peyton” bit for the ESPYs.

Jul 13, 2016 at 02:15 PM
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS — To nobody's surprise, Peyton Manning's humorous side has survived his retirement from the National Football League.

Manning, the all-time-great former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback, proved just that Wednesday night in the annual ESPYs, with his "Letters From Peyton" video bit.

Among those featured in the video: his father, Archie, and mother, Olivia; brothers Eli and Cooper; former Colts head coach (and 2016 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee) Tony Dungy, though he doesn't speak; future Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter; Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady; and sportscaster Al Michaels.

Here's the video, via ESPN:

That's some good stuff.

It might even rival Peyton's "United Way" bit from when he hosted SNL a few years back.

After watching these clips, it makes me even more excited for the upcoming season, in which Manning — with a little more time on his hands — is expected to take part in a number of events with the Colts, including a Super Bowl XLI Reunion on Nov. 20, Manning's No. 18 retirement ceremony and the eventual construction of a Manning statue outside of Lucas Oil Stadium.

