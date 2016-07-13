Letters From Peyton An ESPYs Must-Watch

INDIANAPOLIS — To nobody's surprise, Peyton Manning's humorous side has survived his retirement from the National Football League.
Manning, the all-time-great former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback, proved just that Wednesday night in the annual ESPYs, with his "Letters From Peyton" video bit.
Among those featured in the video: his father, Archie, and mother, Olivia; brothers Eli and Cooper; former Colts head coach (and 2016 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee) Tony Dungy, though he doesn't speak; future Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter; Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady; and sportscaster Al Michaels.
Here's the video, via ESPN:
That's some good stuff.
It might even rival Peyton's "United Way" bit from when he hosted SNL a few years back.
After watching these clips, it makes me even more excited for the upcoming season, in which Manning — with a little more time on his hands — is expected to take part in a number of events with the Colts, including a Super Bowl XLI Reunion on Nov. 20, Manning's No. 18 retirement ceremony and the eventual construction of a Manning statue outside of Lucas Oil Stadium.