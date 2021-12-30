Team To Celebrate Colts Nation At 'Fan Appreciation Game' On January 2

The Indianapolis Colts will celebrate the fans of Colts Nation this coming Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at the Fan Appreciation Game against the Las Vegas Raiders, the final regular season home game of the 2021 season.

Dec 30, 2021 at 10:27 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
2018_1216_DAL_7210

Colts Pro Shop open @ 9 a.m.

The Colts Pro Shop will open at 9 a.m. and offers a full array of Colts apparel, gear and gift ideas. The exclusive item of the game is Men's Chiller Hood, $47.99 (Reg. $79.99) and Women's Contact Hood, $44.99 (Reg. $74.99).

Pregame Activities

  • American Family Insurance Touchdown Town. As always, fans are encouraged to arrive downtown early to stop by Touchdown Town, the best free pre-game party. Opening at 10 a.m., Touchdown Town will feature $3 drink specials, family activities, live music, photo ops and more! The first 2,000 fans inside Touchdown Town will receive a free For The Shoe koozie.
  • St. Elmo Shrimp Eating Contest is back! Fans may visit Touchdown Town at 11 a.m. to watch celebrity contestants battle it out to see who can eat the most St. Elmo world-famous shrimp cocktail in 60 seconds!
  • Live Entertainment. Live pregame music will be provided at multiple locations around the stadium by Indianapolis artists DJGNO, DJ Lockstar, DJ Metrognome and DJ Middy.

Colts vs. Raiders Fan Appreciation Game

Sunday's game against Las Vegas will feature:

The first 50,000 fans in attendance will receive a free Colts knit scarf

Colts legend Antoine Bethea will strike the Anvil prior to kickoff.

The National Anthem will be led by the winner of the annual "Fanthem" contest, Dr. Eric Yancy, M.D. of Indianapolis.

  • Dr. Yancy has practiced pediatrics in Indianapolis for 42 years. A graduate of Southern University and Creighton University School of Medicine, he completed a pediatric residency at Riley Hospital for Children, where he was chief resident his final year. In 2018, the Indiana University Minority Health Scholarship was named in his honor. Dr. Yancy also was named Creighton's School of Medicine Alumnus of the Year in 2011. He is a member of New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, where he serves as a deacon, trustee, choir member and Sunday School teacher.

Special video messages from Colts players during the game.  

  • Inspire Change. The Colts also will celebrate the NFL's Inspire Change initiative with player helmet stickers and on-field and in-stadium messaging that highlight the goal of equity and justice for all. A portion of proceeds from the day's Colts 50/50 Raffle will go toward nonprofits that battle racism, promote dialogue and reduce barriers to opportunity.
  • Special Halftime Prize. During halftime, Harrah's Hoosier Park and Indiana Grand will give one lucky fan the opportunity to experience the Caesars Empire with an all-expenses paid trip for two to a Caesars Rewards destination in Atlantic City, New Orleans, and Las Vegas!

Single game tickets to this game are still available at Colts.com/singlegame

Due to multiple interstate and road closures, construction and regular gameday traffic, fans are encouraged to arrive downtown several hours before kickoff to allow extra time to navigate around downtown.

