Team To Celebrate Colts Nation At 'Fan Appreciation Game' On January 2

Colts vs. Raiders Fan Appreciation Game

Sunday's game against Las Vegas will feature:

The first 50,000 fans in attendance will receive a free Colts knit scarf.

Colts legend Antoine Bethea will strike the Anvil prior to kickoff.

The National Anthem will be led by the winner of the annual "Fanthem" contest, Dr. Eric Yancy, M.D. of Indianapolis.

Dr. Yancy has practiced pediatrics in Indianapolis for 42 years. A graduate of Southern University and Creighton University School of Medicine, he completed a pediatric residency at Riley Hospital for Children, where he was chief resident his final year. In 2018, the Indiana University Minority Health Scholarship was named in his honor. Dr. Yancy also was named Creighton's School of Medicine Alumnus of the Year in 2011. He is a member of New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, where he serves as a deacon, trustee, choir member and Sunday School teacher.

Special video messages from Colts players during the game.

. The Colts also will celebrate the NFL's Inspire Change initiative with player helmet stickers and on-field and in-stadium messaging that highlight the goal of equity and justice for all. A portion of proceeds from the day's Colts 50/50 Raffle will go toward nonprofits that battle racism, promote dialogue and reduce barriers to opportunity. Special Halftime Prize. During halftime, Harrah's Hoosier Park and Indiana Grand will give one lucky fan the opportunity to experience the Caesars Empire with an all-expenses paid trip for two to a Caesars Rewards destination in Atlantic City, New Orleans, and Las Vegas!

Single game tickets to this game are still available at Colts.com/singlegame.