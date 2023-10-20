Colts rule out TE Kylen Granson, T Braden Smith for Week 7 game vs. Cleveland Browns

The Colts ruled out tight end Kylen Granson (concussion) and right tackle Braden Smith (hip/wrist) for their Week 7 game against the Cleveland Browns, head coach Shane Steichen announced Friday.

Granson entered the NFL concussion protocol following the Colts' Week 6 game and did not participate in practice Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

Smith did not participate in practice Wednesday or Thursday. He missed last weekend's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, with rookie Blake Freeland sliding to right tackle to start in his place.

Wide receiver Alec Pierce was not ruled out on Friday. He exited the Colts' Week 6 loss to the Jaguars with a shoulder injury and was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice after not practicing on Wednesday.