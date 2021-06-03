Colts' Kwity Paye Making Strong First Impression: 'He Has Just Been Outstanding'

Kwity Paye arrived in Indianapolis just over a month ago but has already drawn rave reviews for his work on and off the field. 

Jun 03, 2021 at 02:32 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

The last few weeks offered the Colts a glimpse into what kind of person and player Kwity Paye can be. And, after hearing from a few folks recently, it's clear the early returns on the No. 21 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft have been encouraging. 

"Kwity (Paye) is everything we're looking for in terms of a character of men and what he brings to the table, and you can see that on his tape," defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus said. "He has just been outstanding so far with us, working with the D-line coaches and everybody else."

More specifically: A few of Paye's new teammates noted his athleticism over the last few weeks while practicing with him at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. 

"He's moving really good," defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said.

Added defensive end/tackle Tyquan Lewis: "(He's) fast and explosive off the ball. You can just tell by his first step he's a great young player coming up."

But the Colts already knew about Paye's athleticism — his three-cone drill was borderline legendary, after all. But for Eberflus, there was something he picked up coaching Paye over the last few weeks that he thinks will help the young defensive end quickly acclimate to the challenges of playing in the NFL. 

"Some of the things that you look for, you say, 'What makes him so great? 'What are the examples of that?' I would say that his attention to detail," Eberflus said. "You can tell when you ask him questions about a particular defense, he can dive into the detail and absorb that in a quick manner and be able to give it back out to us on the practice field. That's been really a pleasant surprise. Not really a surprise, but really a good thing to notice for him because he can pick up a big amount of scheme in a short amount of time. 

"That's going to accelerate his play and accelerate him even faster, so we are excited about that."

Related Content

news

Colts' OC Marcus Brady 'Very Pleased' With Jacob Eason's Progress

Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady discussed Wednesday what he saw from Jacob Eason in OTAs and what's ahead for the second-year quarterback this preseason. 
news

Colts Announce Times, Dates For 2021 Preseason Games

The Colts will play a home game against the Carolina Panthers and road contests against the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions in August. 
news

How Carson Wentz, Colts Receivers Are Developing Chemistry

Carson Wentz spent the last two weeks — and the last few months — building a rapport with the players he'll throw passes to in 2021. 
news

Colts Friday Fun Fact: Nyheim Hines Is Not A Gadget Guy

What Colts running back Nyheim Hines has done over his first three years in the NFL hasn't been done by many in league history. 
news

Colts Practice Takeaways: Kwity Paye Has Rookie Realization

The Colts held another round of OTAs at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center this week. Here's what you need to know from the last few days. 
news

Adam Vinatieri Announces Retirement

The longtime Colts kicker and leading scorer in NFL history revealed on the "Pat McAfee Show" Wednesday he's officially retiring. 
news

Colts See Carson Wentz Fitting In Well: 'This Team Has Embraced His Leadership'

Carson Wentz has already made a strong early impression on his teammates and coaches with the Colts. 
news

Colts' Carson Wentz, Frank Reich Pick Up Where They Left Off With Eagles

Carson Wentz and Frank Reich were last together in 2017, but had a smooth transition to working together again this month in Indianapolis. 
news

Anthony Castonzo Talks Retirement, Frank Reich and 'Jeopardy!' On Colts Official Podcast

Former Colts left tackle Anthony Castonzo joined Jeffrey Gorman and Larra Overton for a wide-ranging discussion on the Colts Official Podcast this week. You can download the episode wherever you get your podcasts. 
news

Colts' QB Jacob Eason Seeing Progress With Practice Time

After spending his rookie year learning behind the scenes, Jacob Eason is practicing again and feels prepared to compete to be the Colts' backup quarterback. 
news

Colts CB Marvell Tell III Details 2020 Opt Out: 'There Was No Slacking'

2019 5th round pick Marvell Tell III is back with the Colts after opting out of the 2020 season and spoke Monday about how he spent last year honing his craft. 
Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!

Our full 2021 Schedule is here! Single game tickets for every home matchup are on sale now!

Buy Tickets
Advertising