Colts Chatter: Mark Glowinski On His Fit Along The Offensive Line; Kenny Moore II Stays Sharp In Meeting Room

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts guard Mark Glowinski and cornerback Kenny Moore II talked to local reporters today via video conference. What did Glowinski have to say about his fit up front along the offensive line? How did Moore II stay tuned-in despite missing practice lately with a groin injury? Here's the latest edition of "Colts Chatter."
Guard Mark Glowinski:
» Glowinski and his success as a gap-scheme runner makes him an ideal fit along the Colts' offensive line: It was December of 2017 when the Colts claimed Glowinski off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks, where the former fourth-round pick out of West Virginia had played in 36 career games with 19 starts.
Glowinski, who played both left and right guard in Seattle, has since found a home as the Colts' starting right guard, and said that's probably no coincidence considering the fact his strengths as a blocker align with Indy's blocking schemes.
""I think mostly just the culture and the belief and idea of what the O-line is," Glowinski said when asked why it's worked out so well for him with the Colts. "Also, I like doing a lot more gap-scheme stuff. It definitely played into my favor because I was doing a lot more zone stuff, which I do like, but I also like being in double teams and stuff, knocking guys off the ball."
Glowinski had such an impressive first season with the Colts in 2018 that he earned a reported three-year contract extension with the team early in 2019.
Glowinski has played in 27 total games in Indy — plus two postseason contests — with 25 starts, including all 16 games last season.
» Glowinski remembers what was going through his head as a young player going through roster cuts: Despite being a fourth-round pick by the Seahawks in the 2015 NFL Draft, Glowinski still didn't want to just assume he was going to make the final 53-man roster heading into roster cuts.
He remembers the battle that consisted of competing with his teammates each and every day throughout the offseason program and training camp, and when cutdown day came, he tried to keep everything in perspective — while also telling his family to leave him alone, if at all possible.
"When that time came where they have to call you by – the best thing is to not get a call," Glowinski said. "I told my family, 'Unless there is an emergency, don't even bother to call or anything,' because it's so nerve racking. 'Just leave me be. Wait until whatever time it was, 1 o'clock, or something like that.' Then everybody can congratulate me, but up to that point you want to make yourself in the most comfortable position and leave it up to fate."
Glowinski made the cut, by the way.
For those going through the same process on Saturday — the Colts must cut down to their initial 53-man roster that day by 4 p.m. ET — Glowinski said he feels for the rookies and younger players who haven't had a full offseason or preseason of work to show what they can do.
"For those guys not having OTAs and not having that physical aspect of it, for O-line and stuff a lot of it is based off of feel and the guy you play next to and stuff like that," Glowinski said. "They had to watch stuff that we've done in the past and they have to try and mimic what we're doing rather than be able to do it for themselves. It's a lot harder for them. I love where the guys are right now, the guys we brought in and what they've done. They've done a great job."
——————
Cornerback Kenny Moore II:
» Moore II was able to stay mentally ready while missing practice time of late with a groin injury: Moore II was just a couple days into fully-padded training camp practices when he tweaked his groin, causing him to miss the rest of camp as a precaution.
While he was able to return to practice this week, Moore II said he was able to stay mentally tuned-in the last couple weeks by watching his replacements — namely T.J. Carrie and Isaiah Rodgers — on the field, and then staying on top of things in the meeting room.
"We had installs, but me personally I don't think I have to catch up on anything as far as anything knowledge wise, but we can all use the conditioning," Moore II said. "To be in football shape, you have to play football obviously – just that part and aspect of it. But as far as knowing everything and knowing where to be, it's pretty much watching whoever is out there – T.J. Carrie and Isaiah Rodgers, those guys and even at corner with Rock (Ya-Sin) and Xavier (Rhodes). Just watching them play and going back into the meeting room. I'm always with those guys, so I don't feel like it's a step back."
Moore II said it's been fun both learning from new veterans like Carrie and Rhodes, while also having a rookie like Rodgers — who he said is like his "little brother" — trying to learn whatever he can from him.
» Moore II has advice for the younger players trying to catch onto the roster here or elsewhere: After going undrafted back in 2017, Moore II initially signed on with the New England Patriots. He nearly made their Week 1 roster, but was ultimately waived, which is how he landed on the Colts' roster.
Moore II has blossomed since that time, and is now considered one of the top nickel cornerbacks in the league.
But having walked in the shoes of those currently fighting for a spot on the Colts' final 53-man roster on Saturday, Moore II said he can definitely emphasize with those who haven't quite gotten the same amount of looks he got in the offseason and the preseason.
"This is a very unique year. I think if I was in their position back in 2017, my chances would be even slimmer," Moore II said. "Coming into training camp late and trying to get the installs from OTAs, but it's been a while – it's just a tough spot for a guy that's coming out of college as an undrafted guy."
But Moore II does have advice for those players that might find themselves dreading that call from the Colts on Saturday.
"What I tell the younger guys here or anybody that thinks that they're on the bubble or whatever, just take advantage of your opportunity," he said. "Each practice is like a game so you have to go into practice thinking – you have to minimize your mistakes and play hard."
——————
