Colts Chatter: Mark Glowinski On His Fit Along The Offensive Line; Kenny Moore II Stays Sharp In Meeting Room

» Glowinski and his success as a gap-scheme runner makes him an ideal fit along the Colts' offensive line: It was December of 2017 when the Colts claimed Glowinski off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks, where the former fourth-round pick out of West Virginia had played in 36 career games with 19 starts.

Glowinski, who played both left and right guard in Seattle, has since found a home as the Colts' starting right guard, and said that's probably no coincidence considering the fact his strengths as a blocker align with Indy's blocking schemes.

""I think mostly just the culture and the belief and idea of what the O-line is," Glowinski said when asked why it's worked out so well for him with the Colts. "Also, I like doing a lot more gap-scheme stuff. It definitely played into my favor because I was doing a lot more zone stuff, which I do like, but I also like being in double teams and stuff, knocking guys off the ball."

Glowinski had such an impressive first season with the Colts in 2018 that he earned a reported three-year contract extension with the team early in 2019.

Glowinski has played in 27 total games in Indy — plus two postseason contests — with 25 starts, including all 16 games last season.

» Glowinski remembers what was going through his head as a young player going through roster cuts: Despite being a fourth-round pick by the Seahawks in the 2015 NFL Draft, Glowinski still didn't want to just assume he was going to make the final 53-man roster heading into roster cuts.

He remembers the battle that consisted of competing with his teammates each and every day throughout the offseason program and training camp, and when cutdown day came, he tried to keep everything in perspective — while also telling his family to leave him alone, if at all possible.

"When that time came where they have to call you by – the best thing is to not get a call," Glowinski said. "I told my family, 'Unless there is an emergency, don't even bother to call or anything,' because it's so nerve racking. 'Just leave me be. Wait until whatever time it was, 1 o'clock, or something like that.' Then everybody can congratulate me, but up to that point you want to make yourself in the most comfortable position and leave it up to fate."

Glowinski made the cut, by the way.

For those going through the same process on Saturday — the Colts must cut down to their initial 53-man roster that day by 4 p.m. ET — Glowinski said he feels for the rookies and younger players who haven't had a full offseason or preseason of work to show what they can do.

"For those guys not having OTAs and not having that physical aspect of it, for O-line and stuff a lot of it is based off of feel and the guy you play next to and stuff like that," Glowinski said. "They had to watch stuff that we've done in the past and they have to try and mimic what we're doing rather than be able to do it for themselves. It's a lot harder for them. I love where the guys are right now, the guys we brought in and what they've done. They've done a great job."