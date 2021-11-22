Colts' Defense Turns In 'Tremendous Performance' Against Bills, MVP Candidate Josh Allen

Five plays later, quarterback Carson Wentz found Taylor for a 23-yard score through the air, and all of a sudden the Colts were up 14-0 on the Bills with 1:48 left in the first quarter.

The play by Odum was the first of two interceptions by the Colts' defense against Allen; linebacker Zaire Franklin would add a third interception against backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky with the game well in hand late in the fourth quarter.

Cornerback Kenny Moore II, who earned his third interception of the season late in the third quarter thanks to a tipped pass by fellow cornerback Xavier Rhodes, complimented the defensive gameplan for Sunday's game, which included a multitude of "disguised" looks by the secondary.

"Our disguises were going to be a very important thing for today. Pre-snap we were going to show a certain play; post-snap we were going to show a different one. So it was just all about the communication and talking to each other each play," Moore II said. "I think we had a good week of prep, and correlating what we saw in practice to the game."

While the Colts' secondary thrived with its specific plan on Sunday, the defensive front found success with its own strategy: keep Allen contained to the pocket. Entering Sunday's game, since 2019, according to Pro Football Focus, Allen had completed 53-of-109 pass attempts for 885 yards and 12 touchdowns and 47 total first downs on "scramble drill" type plays, in which he's chased out of the pocket and forced to make a play on the run.

On Sunday, however, Allen completed just 4-of-8 pass attempts for 19 yards — and his lone touchdown — on plays in which he either rolled out or scrambled, according to PFF. He was also pressured on 16 total dropbacks, while one pass was batted down at the line of scrimmage.

"For us, we just knew how good Allen was when he got out of the pocket," said Paye, who logged a sack for a second straight week on Sunday. "So for us, we were just like, 'Man, we want to keep him inside and make those throws,' because, he's a good quarterback, but he's an even better better quarterback once he escapes. So that was our big thing."

The path doesn't get any easier from here for the Colts' defense. Next week, Indy plays host to defending Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But after such a solid performance against one of the best offenses and quarterbacks in the league on Sunday, there's no reason why the Colts can't keep it rolling from here on that side of the ball.