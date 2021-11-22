Colts' Defense Turns In 'Tremendous Performance' Against Bills, MVP Candidate Josh Allen

The Indianapolis Colts came into Sunday’s road matchup against the Buffalo Bills well aware of quarterback Josh Allen’s elite abilities. By executing a solid plan up front and in the secondary, however, the Colts were able to throw Allen off his game and earn a huge victory.

Nov 21, 2021 at 08:26 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

112121_ind-buf-paye-sack
© Indianapolis Colts

Effort and execution will always remain the hallmarks of the Indianapolis Colts' defense under coordinator Matt Eberflus.

But that doesn't mean the Colts can't throw in some strategic wrinkles from time to time to try to get the opposing offense off its game.

Case in point: Sunday afternoon against the Buffalo Bills and their MVP candidate at quarterback, Josh Allen.

The Colts were already well aware of Allen's ability to make plays with his rocket arm and his legs, as evidenced by his two touchdown passes and rushing score in the Bills' 27-24 Wild Card round victory over Indy back in January.

So on Sunday, the Colts were dedicated to two basic principles against Allen and the Bills' offense: keep the quarterback contained to the pocket up front, and try to cause confusion in the secondary with some pre-snap disguises.

The plan worked like a charm. The Indy defense forced two Allen interceptions and also nearly came away with another takeaway on a second quarter sack-fumble by defensive end Kwity Paye, as the Colts earned a 41-15 blowout road victory in front of 69,866 fans at Highmark Stadium.

"Man, what a game. I mean, what a game," head coach Frank Reich said. "It's one game, it's a regular season game, it was an important game, it was a game against a very good team — a very well-coached team. We knew the challenges ahead of us, and the guys, I could not be more proud of how we played as a team. In all three phases we made the plays, we stayed in the moment. Defensively, it was a tremendous performance against one of the top offenses and one of the top quarterbacks in the league. Getting turnovers, giving us short fields, making stops and being clutch all day long."

The Bills (6-4) came into Sunday's game perhaps the most well-rounded team in the NFL. They could undoubtedly lay claim to having the best defense in the league, while their offense, led by Allen, ranked in the top five in points scored (second), total yards (fifth), first downs (fourth) and rushing touchdowns (fifth).

But the Colts (6-5), at least on Sunday, showed from the start of the game that they were the better team by leaps and bounds.

After receiving the opening kickoff, the Indy offense proceeded to go on an 11-play, 65-yard drive that was capped with a three-yard touchdown run by Jonathan Taylor — his first of a franchise record five touchdowns on the day.

The Colts' defense also wanted to make a statement of its own to start the contest. After Allen and the Bills got as far as the Indianapolis 28-yard line on their opening drive, a false start and a holding call set up 3rd and 18 from the Colts' 43. Allen, lined up in the shotgun, fired a deep pass to the right side of the field that was intended for wide receiver Gabriel Davis, but safety George Odum read it all the way and jumped the route, picking off the pass and returning it 21 yards right back to the 43.

Five plays later, quarterback Carson Wentz found Taylor for a 23-yard score through the air, and all of a sudden the Colts were up 14-0 on the Bills with 1:48 left in the first quarter.

The play by Odum was the first of two interceptions by the Colts' defense against Allen; linebacker Zaire Franklin would add a third interception against backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky with the game well in hand late in the fourth quarter.

Cornerback Kenny Moore II, who earned his third interception of the season late in the third quarter thanks to a tipped pass by fellow cornerback Xavier Rhodes, complimented the defensive gameplan for Sunday's game, which included a multitude of "disguised" looks by the secondary.

"Our disguises were going to be a very important thing for today. Pre-snap we were going to show a certain play; post-snap we were going to show a different one. So it was just all about the communication and talking to each other each play," Moore II said. "I think we had a good week of prep, and correlating what we saw in practice to the game."

While the Colts' secondary thrived with its specific plan on Sunday, the defensive front found success with its own strategy: keep Allen contained to the pocket. Entering Sunday's game, since 2019, according to Pro Football Focus, Allen had completed 53-of-109 pass attempts for 885 yards and 12 touchdowns and 47 total first downs on "scramble drill" type plays, in which he's chased out of the pocket and forced to make a play on the run.

On Sunday, however, Allen completed just 4-of-8 pass attempts for 19 yards — and his lone touchdown — on plays in which he either rolled out or scrambled, according to PFF. He was also pressured on 16 total dropbacks, while one pass was batted down at the line of scrimmage.

"For us, we just knew how good Allen was when he got out of the pocket," said Paye, who logged a sack for a second straight week on Sunday. "So for us, we were just like, 'Man, we want to keep him inside and make those throws,' because, he's a good quarterback, but he's an even better better quarterback once he escapes. So that was our big thing."

The path doesn't get any easier from here for the Colts' defense. Next week, Indy plays host to defending Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But after such a solid performance against one of the best offenses and quarterbacks in the league on Sunday, there's no reason why the Colts can't keep it rolling from here on that side of the ball.

"Me, myself, and including the defense, we wanted to show who the better defense was, especially us being in the AFC," Moore II told Colts.com's Larra Overton after the game. "We have a lot of respect for them — they have a lot of great players on their defense — but we wanted to show that we have our own playmakers, we have our own guys who can come up big. And I think we did that today."

Game Photos: Colts at Bills, Week 11

See all the action at Highmark Stadium as the Indianapolis Colts face the Buffalo Bills in Week 11.

D6A_3222
1 / 79
D6A_2629
2 / 79
D6A_2640
3 / 79
D6A_2594
4 / 79
D6B_9054
5 / 79
D6A_2598
6 / 79
D6A_2608
7 / 79
D6B_9116
8 / 79
D6B_9117
9 / 79
D5B_8231
10 / 79
D6A_2646
11 / 79
D6A_2647
12 / 79
D6A_2635
13 / 79
D6A_2651
14 / 79
D6A_2698
15 / 79
D5B_8208
16 / 79
D6B_9307
17 / 79
D6B_9268
18 / 79
D6C_1168
19 / 79
D6B_9146
20 / 79
D6B_9267
21 / 79
D6A_2768
22 / 79
D6A_2746
23 / 79
D6A_2681
24 / 79
D6B_9497
25 / 79
D5B_8268
26 / 79
D6B_9495
27 / 79
D6B_9442
28 / 79
D6A_2774
29 / 79
D6B_9421
30 / 79
D6A_2935
31 / 79
D6A_2781
32 / 79
D6C_1124
33 / 79
D6A_2892
34 / 79
D6B_9719
35 / 79
D6B_9813
36 / 79
D6B_9848
37 / 79
D6A_2919
38 / 79
D6A_2934
39 / 79
D6B_9916
40 / 79
D6A_2936
41 / 79
D6C_1321
42 / 79
D6C_1277
43 / 79
D6B_9951
44 / 79
D6A_2949
45 / 79
D6C_1310
46 / 79
D6B_9984
47 / 79
D6B_0283
48 / 79
D6A_2980
49 / 79
D6B_0203
50 / 79
D6A_2958
51 / 79
D6B_0037
52 / 79
D6A_3056
53 / 79
D6A_3049
54 / 79
D6B_0252
55 / 79
D6B_0234
56 / 79
D6A_3094
57 / 79
D6A_3144
58 / 79
D6B_0293
59 / 79
D6A_3148
60 / 79
D6A_3129
61 / 79
D6A_3147
62 / 79
D6C_1417
63 / 79
D6A_3207
64 / 79
D6C_1412
65 / 79
D6A_3199
66 / 79
D6A_3185
67 / 79
D6A_3269
68 / 79
D6A_3256
69 / 79
D6C_1498
70 / 79
D5B_8447
71 / 79
D6B_0693
72 / 79
D6A_3238
73 / 79
D6A_3355
74 / 79
D6B_0982
75 / 79
D6A_3370
76 / 79
D6B_1003
77 / 79
D6A_3368
78 / 79
D6A_3431
79 / 79
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Amid MVP Chatter After Record-Setting Win vs. Bills, Colts' Jonathan Taylor Continues With Even-Keel Mindset

Jonathan Taylor set a Colts record with five touchdowns in his teams' 41-15 dismantling of the Buffalo Bills in Week 11. 
news

By The Numbers: Colts 41, Bills 15 (2021 Week 11)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 11 game of the 2021 season against the Buffalo Bills
news

LIVE BLOG, Colts vs. Bills Week 11

The Colts are in Buffalo for a pivotal AFC matchup with the Bills this afternoon. Follow along with writer JJ Stankevitz for updates all game long. 
news

Colts Announce 5 Inactive Players For Week 11 vs. Buffalo Bills

Linebacker Darius Leonard, who was listed as questionable on Friday's final practice report, is active. 
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Bills, Week 11

As the Colts head to Buffalo for a matchup with the Bills, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 11?
news

Colts Activate Jahleel Addae To 53-Man Roster, Waive Anthony Chesley

The Indianapolis Colts today activated safety Jahleel Addae to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and waived cornerback Anthony Chesley.
news

5 Things To Watch: Colts At Bills, Week 11

Get inside this week's Colts-Bills matchup with a look at both sides of the line of scrimmage and how last season's playoff loss in Buffalo lingered in a positive way. 
news

Colts Mailbag: Most Impressive Players, Kwity Paye, Rock Ya-Sin And Keys For Bills Game

Ahead of a massive matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from the defense to how to win on Sunday in Western New York. 
news

Colts Daily Notebook: Hard Knocks Reaction And Defense vs. Defense Mentality Against Bills

Colts players reacted to the premiere of "Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts," which aired Wednesday night, and looked ahead to Sunday's matchup against the Buffalo Bills. 
news

Colts, NFL To Offer 2021 Limited-Edition Digital Collectible Ticket NFTs

The limited-edition commemorative NFTs produced in collaboration with Ticketmaster will provide fans with a keepsake in the growing space of digital collectible NFTs.
news

Hard Knocks In Season Episode 1 Recap: The Mountain Climb Begins...With Plenty Of Babies

The debut episode of "Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts" takes you into the lives of the Wentz and Leonard families, the gender reveals for the Glowinski and Kelly families and the Colts' 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. 
2022 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2022 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Be the first to join us for the 2022 season at Lucas Oil Stadium! The Colts 2022 schedule will feature eight regular season home games and two preseason games, including exciting matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Football Team, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers, as well as AFC South opponents – the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

LEARN MORE BUY NOW
Advertising