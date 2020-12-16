Kenny Moore II Named AFC Defensive Player Of The Week

INDIANAPOLIS - The NFL today announced that Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 14. This marks the first time in his career that Moore II has earned Player of the Week honors.

In the Colts' 44-27 win against the Las Vegas Raiders, Moore II compiled five solo tackles, one forced fumble, one pass defensed and a one-handed interception. His interception in the second quarter came in the end zone and stalled a Raiders' red zone drive, while his forced fumble occurred in the fourth quarter. His two turnovers resulted in scoring drives for Indianapolis.

Moore II has played in all 13 games (11 starts) this season and has totaled 58 tackles (52 solo), 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, 11 passes defensed, four interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and one forced fumble. He is a member of a Colts defense that ranks sixth in the NFL in yards per game (327.1 avg.) and fifth in rushing yards per game (99.2 avg.). Indianapolis ranks third in the league in takeaways (22) and is tied for third in interceptions (15).