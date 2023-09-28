Practice Notebook

Presented by

Practice Notebook: JuJu Brents bringing 'fiery, chippy' mentality to hometown Colts

Brents made his NFL regular season debut in Week 3 and had a game-shifting forced fumble in the Colts' 22-19 overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens. 

Sep 28, 2023 at 04:43 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

JuJuNB

Before he forced and recovered a fumble in his NFL debut, JuJu Brents made his presence known to the Baltimore Ravens.

Wide receiver Zay Flowers caught a pass on the far sideline on third and six. Brents drove down on Flowers and thumped him, knocking the rookie back a few yards. Flowers was still given the first down, but on that play, it was clear: Brents came to play last weekend.

"You're gonna feel me for sure," Brents said on Thursday's episode of the Official Colts Podcast (listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and YouTube). You're gonna feel my presence. I'm gonna be aggressive. I'm gonna be in your face. And I'm gonna talk a little noise too."

Last weekend, Brents' physicality and confidence shined – the same traits that were part of why the Colts selected him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. But it's one thing to show that physicality in college; it's another to show it against guys in the NFL.

"Not all corners like to tackle," Colts defensive backs coach Ron Milus said. "I mean, that's just what it is. But he does bring that ability to make a tackle."

Milus pointed to two other aspects to Brents' physicality: First, that he can legitimately play bump-and-run press coverage, and second, that his willingness to tackle limits how many yards after the catch opposing players can get. Brents was targeted five times, with Ravens receivers catching three of those targets and generating minus-one yard after the catch.

"He's able to set the edge, he's able to use his God-given size and length to impose his will on the opponent," cornerback Kenny Moore II said. "As a defensive back, as a defensive player, you just gotta appreciate that from a teammate." 

Fellow cornerback Dallis Flowers echoed that sentiment.

"Fiery, chippy," Flowers said. "Ready to learn, ready to work. He played a great game. You felt his presence out there — big, long, fast, explosive. Felt good to have him out there with us."

Brents on Sunday will take the field at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Los Angeles Rams in his first opportunity to play a regular season NFL game in his hometown. It'll be a special moment for Brents – but also an opportunity to make the story about his play on the field more than his Indianapolis roots.

"My whole life growing up a Colts fan, it's crazy – now I get to share the same Horseshoe," Brents said. "It's like a dream come true for a little kid."

Thursday's practice report:

Related Content

news

Practice notebook: Colts QB Anthony Richardson, C Ryan Kelly return but remain in NFL concussion protocol

Richardson and Kelly both fully participated in Wednesday's practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, but have yet to clear the NFL concussion protocol. 
news

Practice notebook: Colts' 4-as-1 pass rush coming together with Lamar Jackson, Ravens up next

The Colts enter Week 3 with the fifth-most sacks in the NFL thanks to a consistently impactful collective pass rush. 
news

Practice notebook: Anthony Richardson, Ryan Kelly in concussion protocol, do not participate Wednesday

Richardson and Kelly exited Sunday's game against the Houston Texans due to concussions. 
news

Practice notebook: Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard likes what he saw in Week 1

Shaquille Leonard is off the Colts' injury report this week and is looking to build on his season debut heading into Sunday's matchup with the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. 
news

Practice notebook: For Anthony Richardson, Week 2 isn't about him vs. C.J. Stroud – it's Colts vs. Texans

Fair or not, for as long as they're in the league – especially in the same division – C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson will be compared against each other after going in the top five of the 2023 NFL Draft. 
news

Practice notebook: Shaquille Leonard clears concussion protocol ahead of Colts' season opener

Leonard is on track to play in Sunday's 2023 season curtain-lifter against the Jacksonville Jaguars. 
news

Practice notebook: Why Colts are confident in Anthony Richardson heading into NFL debut

Richardson was voted a season-long captain by his teammates last week. 
news

Practice notebook: Anthony Richardson, Colts starters will play Thursday vs. Eagles in preseason finale

Following Tuesday's joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles, Colts head coach Shane Steichen said Anthony Richardson and other starters will play Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field.
news

Practice Notebook: Parris Campbell Reflects On His Healthy, Productive 2022 Season

Parris Campbell's top goal for 2022 was to play every game this season, which he'll accomplish when he takes the field for the Colts' season finale on Sunday against the Houston Texans. 
news

Practice Notebook: Colts Begin Week 18 Preparation With Prayer For Damar Hamlin

Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday opened his team meeting on Wednesday with a prayer for Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains in intensive care after a cardiac arrest during Buffalo's Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. 
news

Practice Notebook: What Colts Left Tackle Bernhard Raimann Has Learned From Facing Khalil Mack, DeMarcus Lawrence, Chandler Jones And Other Veteran Pass Rushers As A Rookie

Raimann has faced a gauntlet of productive, experienced edge rushers during his rookie season, and has shown signs of progress through it. 
Advertising