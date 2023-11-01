Practice Notebook

Presented by

Practice Notebook: JuJu Brents will not practice this week as Colts sort through options at cornerback

Brents will not practice this week, head coach Shane Steichen said on Wednesday. 

Nov 01, 2023 at 03:53 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Jujunb

Cornerback JuJu Brents will not practice ahead of the Colts' Week 9 game against the Carolina Panthers, head coach Shane Steichen said, as the rookie continues to work his way back from a quad injury sustained against the Cleveland Browns in Week 7. 

The Colts turned to Darrell Baker Jr. in Brents' place in Week 7, then veteran Tony Brown started against the Saints last week. 

"We'll evaluate all that stuff and we're going to put the best guy out here that we feel gives us the best chance to win," Steichen said. 

Brown, per Pro Football Focus, allowed catches against New Orleans on all seven times he was targeted for 187 yards with a touchdown. Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said this week not all of those catches and yards should be tagged to Brown, though. 

Specifically, Bradley said there should've been safety help over the top on Rashid Shaheed's 59-yard touchdown in the second quarter, on which Brown was in coverage but not responsible for the deep middle of the field. 

"You can see (Brown) kind of hesitate based on his read," Bradley said. "So it appeared like, 'Oh, that's Tony Brown,' when really Tony did what he was supposed to. I know there's been some questions about, 'Did you think about making a change right there?' Well, with that information that wasn't Tony. It appeared like him. Some of those things happen later on too."

While Brents is out, the Colts' options (when in nickel) at the outside corner spot opposite Jaylon Jones are Brown, Baker, Ameer Speed (who was claimed off waivers from the New England Patriots Oct. 20), Darren Hall (who's on the practice squad) and Kenny Moore II (who Bradley said last week the Colts aren't keen on moving outside on a more permanent basis). 

As for Speed, who primarily played special teams after being selected by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Bradley said the Colts are working to get him ready if he needs to play. 

"It's been like four days (of practice)," Bradley chuckled. "He's tall. He's long. He can run. We're trying to get him caught up. We've had extra meetings with him. We have a developmental period in practice where he got some reps last week. We're trying to get him caught up as fast as possible."

Wednesday practice update & practice report

The Colts conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday instead of a full practice, with Steichen opting to scale back his team's workload with an eye on this weekend's game against the Panthers. 

"I just feel it's the best thing for our team right now, Steichen said. "I just wanted to make sure these guys are fresh for Sunday – be at their best physical ability come Sunday."

The Colts' bye week isn't until Week 11, and unlike some other teams that have later-season off weeks the Colts haven't had the additional rest provided by a "mini-bye" following a Thursday night game. 

"We're eight weeks into this thing," Steichen said. "We've went four weeks straight (with) padded practices on Wednesday. I just felt that I want these guys to be at their best physical shape come Sunday."

Wednesday's practice report:

Related Content

news

Practice Notebook: Why Colts aren't looking to move Kenny Moore II out of the slot

Even with the Colts' depth at outside corner being tested, Moore has proven to be an invaluable member of the team's defense in the slot. 
news

Practice Notebook: Michael Pittman Jr. clears up postgame comments

Michael Pittman Jr. on Wednesday candidly and honestly explained comments made to the Indianapolis Star following Sunday's game. 
news

Practice Notebook: Wesley French, Blake Freeland showing Colts O-line can rely on young depth in 2023

French and/or Freeland have started four of the Colts' six games in 2023. 
news

Practice Notebook: What Colts teammates expect to see from Anthony Richardson after season-ending shoulder surgery

The rest of Richardson's rookie-year development will have to take place behind the scenes, as the team announced Wednesday the 2023 No. 4 overall pick will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery. 
news

Practice notebook: As a run blocker and pass catcher, Drew Ogletree showing promise as a 'real' tight end

Ogletree showed toughness and physicality as a run blocker over his career high 40 snaps in the Colts' Week 5 win over the Tennessee Titans. 
news

Practice Notebook: Colts will ramp up Jonathan Taylor's workload ahead of Week 6 game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Head coach Shane Steichen said Wednesday the Colts will continue to increase Taylor's snap count in practice this week ahead of Sunday's AFC South clash against the Jaguars in Jacksonville. 
news

Practice notebook: Colts RB Jonathan Taylor 'very healthy,' fully participates Thursday

Taylor spoke to the media prior to Thursday's practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. 
news

Practice notebook: Jonathan Taylor participates, Anthony Richardson on how RB can impact offense

The Colts on Wednesday designated Taylor to return to practice, and he participated in the team's walkthrough at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. 
news

Practice Notebook: JuJu Brents bringing 'fiery, chippy' mentality to hometown Colts

Brents made his NFL regular season debut in Week 3 and had a game-shifting forced fumble in the Colts' 22-19 overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens. 
news

Practice notebook: Colts QB Anthony Richardson, C Ryan Kelly return but remain in NFL concussion protocol

Richardson and Kelly both fully participated in Wednesday's practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, but have yet to clear the NFL concussion protocol. 
news

Practice notebook: Colts' 4-as-1 pass rush coming together with Lamar Jackson, Ravens up next

The Colts enter Week 3 with the fifth-most sacks in the NFL thanks to a consistently impactful collective pass rush. 
Advertising