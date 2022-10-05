Colts Rule Out S Julian Blackmon, RB Jonathan Taylor For Week 5 Game vs. Denver Broncos

The Colts on Wednesday ruled out safety Julian Blackmon (ankle) and running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) for their Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos Thursday night at Empower Field at Mile High.
Taylor sustained an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of the Colts' Week 4 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Taylor said on Tuesday he hoped to play and was doing everything he could to get on the field, but acknowledged there was a chance he couldn't get there on a short week.
Linebacker Shaquille Leonard (concussion/nose/back) and defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis (concussion) were also ruled out, as head coach Frank Reich said on Monday they would be. Both Leonard and Lewis are in the concussion protocol.
The Colts' final practice report of Week 5: