Colts Rule Out S Julian Blackmon, RB Jonathan Taylor For Week 5 Game vs. Denver Broncos

The Colts on Wednesday ruled out safety Julian Blackmon (ankle) and running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) for their Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos Thursday night at Empower Field at Mile High.

Taylor sustained an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of the Colts' Week 4 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Taylor said on Tuesday he hoped to play and was doing everything he could to get on the field, but acknowledged there was a chance he couldn't get there on a short week.