Colts rule out CB JuJu Brents, RB Jonathan Taylor for Week 13 game vs. Tennessee Titans

The Colts on Friday ruled out cornerback JuJu Brents (quad) and running back Jonathan Taylor (thumb) for their Week 13 game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Taylor underwent surgery on his thumb this week and will miss a to-be-determined amount of time, head coach Shane Steichen said earlier this week, though the Colts are not considering placing Taylor on injured reserve, which would sideline him for a minimum four games.

Brents sustained a quad injury in the Colts' Week 7 loss to the Cleveland Browns and has not played or participated in practice since.

Center Ryan Kelly should be available, Steichen said, while tight end Drew Ogletree was not ruled out Friday after missing the Colts' last two games with a foot injury.