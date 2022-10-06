Colts Announce 7 Inactive Players For Week 5 Thursday Night Football Game vs. Denver Broncos

The Colts announced seven inactive players for their Week 5 Thursday Night Football game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High:
- RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle)
- S Julian Blackmon (ankle)
- LB Shaquille Leonard (concussion/nose/back)
- DL Tyquan Lewis (concussion)
- QB Sam Ehlinger
- C Wesley French
- T Luke Tenuta
The Colts ruled Taylor, Blackmon, Leonard and Lewis out on Wednesday. Both running back Phillip Lindsay and defensive tackle Chris Williams, who were elevated to the active roster from the practice squad Thursday afternoon, are active and will play tonight.