Colts Place RB Jonathan Taylor On Reserve/COVID-19 List; C Ryan Kelly Downgraded To Out Against Titans

The Indianapolis Colts today placed running back Jonathan Taylor on the Reserve/COVID-19 List, downgraded center Ryan Kelly to out and downgraded cornerback Isaiah Rodgers to questionable for Sunday’s game against Tennessee.

Nov 28, 2020 at 12:01 PM
Colts Communications
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Colts today placed running back Jonathan Taylor on the Reserve/COVID-19 List, downgraded center Ryan Kelly to out and downgraded cornerback Isaiah Rodgers to questionable for Sunday's game against Tennessee. Additionally, the Colts elevated center Joey Hunt and defensive end Cassius Marsh to the active roster from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements. The team also elevated defensive tackles Kameron Cline and Rob Windsor to the active roster from the practice squad and activated wide receiver Ashton Dulin from the Injured Reserve List. Indianapolis' active roster is now at 55 players.

Taylor, 5-10, 226 pounds, has played in all 10 games (eight starts) this season and has totaled 135 carries for 518 yards and four touchdowns. He has also caught 26 passes for 227 yards. Taylor was selected by the Colts in the second round (41st overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Kelly, 6-4, 307 pounds, has started all 61 career games he has appeared in with Indianapolis over the last five seasons (2016-20). He has also started two postseason contests. Kelly has started all 10 games this season. He was selected by the team in the first round (18th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Rodgers, 5-10, 170 pounds, has played in nine games this season and has compiled 18 kickoff returns for 537 yards (29.8 avg.) and one touchdown. He has also tallied one punt return for 12 yards (12.0 avg.), four solo tackles and two special teams stops. Rodgers was selected by the Colts in the sixth round (211th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Hunt, 6-2, 299 pounds, was signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on September 6, 2020. He has played in 34 career games (11 starts) in his time with the Colts (2020) and Seattle Seahawks (2016-19). Hunt has also seen action in five postseason contests (two starts). He was originally selected by the Seahawks in the sixth round (215th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Marsh, 6-4, 254 pounds, was signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on October 24, 2020. He has played in 90 career games (nine starts) in his time with the Colts (2020), Jacksonville Jaguars (2020), Arizona Cardinals (2019), San Francisco 49ers (2017-18), New England Patriots (2017) and Seattle Seahawks (2014-16). Marsh has compiled 149 tackles (106 solo), 25.0 tackles for loss, 14.0 sacks, five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 22 special teams stops. He has also appeared in four postseason contests and has tallied one tackle. Marsh was originally selected by the Seahawks in the fourth round (108th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Cline, 6-4, 283 pounds, was signed to the Colts practice squad on September 6, 2020. He participated in the team's 2020 offseason program and training camp after originally signing with the team as an undrafted free agent on April 29, 2020. Collegiately, Cline saw action in 43 career games (28 starts) at South Dakota and compiled 121 tackles (67 solo), 22.0 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, one pass defensed, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one blocked kick.

Windsor, 6-4, 290 pounds, played in Indianapolis' Week 11 contest vs. Green Bay and tallied one solo tackle. He was signed to the Colts practice squad on September 6, 2020. Windsor participated in the team's 2020 offseason program and training camp after being selected by Indianapolis in the sixth round (193rd overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. Collegiately, he played in 52 career games (26 starts) at Penn State and compiled 121 tackles (49 solo), 20.0 tackles for loss, 14.0 sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Dulin, 6-1, 215 pounds, was placed on the team's Injured Reserve List on November 7. He has played in 20 career games in two seasons (2019-20) with Indianapolis and has totaled five receptions for 70 yards, one carry for three yards, seven kickoff returns for 188 yards and 10 special teams tackles. Dulin was originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 3, 2019.

