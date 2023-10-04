Practice notebook: Jonathan Taylor participates, Anthony Richardson on how RB can impact offense

The Colts will evaluate Taylor's readiness to be activated from PUP and play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans over the next few days, with practices Thursday and Friday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Taylor, though, was listed as a full participant in the Colts' estimated practice report on Wednesday.

Steichen said he isn't worried about Taylor's knowledge of the offense, too, as he participates in practice for the first time since mid-December of 2022.

"With OTAs and training camp stuff, being around – shoot, the system, obviously the verbiage stuff, he's heard it all," Steichen said. "Obviously, in the meetings getting ready today and all that stuff. So, taking his notes, getting ready. With anything, obviously he's been around it, but anytime you sign a player – you sign players on Wednesday that start on Sunday. So, feel good about his mental."

What a JT, AR pairing could look like

Anthony Richardson said he has a "tight" relationship with Taylor, and added he doesn't think it'll take too long to get in sync with him on the field.