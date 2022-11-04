Colts Rule Out CB Tony Brown, QB Matt Ryan, LB Grant Stuard RB Jonathan Taylor, For Week 9 Game vs. New England Patriots

The Colts ruled out running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle), as well as cornerback Tony Brown (hamstring), quarterback Matt Ryan (right shoulder) and linebacker Grant Stuard (pectoral) for Sunday's Week 9 game against the New England Patriots, head coach Frank Reich said Friday.

Without Taylor, the Colts will turn to a combination of running backs from the group of Deon Jackson, Zack Moss, Phillip Lindsay, D'Vonte Price and Jordan Wilkins for Sunday's game. With Taylor out in Weeks 5 and 6, Jackson rushed 25 times for 104 yards with a touchdown and caught 14 passes for 108 yards. Moss was acquired from the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday along with a conditional sixth-round 2023 NFL Draft pick in exchange for running back Nyheim Hines, while Lindsay, Price and Wilkins are on the practice squad and could be elevated to the active roster for gameday.